Swedish Households Turn Gloomier on Outlook for Home Prices

Niclas Rolander
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A growing majority of Swedish households expect the housing market to continue cooling as the economy weakens, borrowing costs rise and electricity prices spike.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Home prices in the Nordic region’s largest economy have fallen by about 14% from a peak earlier this year, reversing outsized gains posted during the Covid-19 pandemic as households are squeezed by rising costs. In a survey from SEB AB, the country’s largest bank, 58% expect the decline to persist, slightly more than the 55% that took a negative view on the market in last month’s reading.

Sweden has become one of the pacesetters for a global housing downturn, and most forecasters believe the price drop will continue into next year. The current slump is the worst since the 1990s, as corrections since then have been shallow and short-lived. This time, SEB as well as other major forecasters believe prices will decline by about 20%, which would bring them back to the same level as before the onset of the pandemic.

“We expect inflation to remain high for some time, think energy costs will rise as winter (and the heating season) takes hold, and believe central banks will continue to raise rates,” SEB economists Daniel Bergvall and Marcus Widen said in a comment to the survey. “All in all, it means continued pressure on households, which we think is likely to push home prices even lower.”

The Swedish central bank has deployed a string of interest-rate hikes in its struggle to contain inflation, which has reached the highest levels in three decades. At a meeting last month, the Riksbank took its policy rate to 2.5% from 1.75%, and households expect borrowing costs to continue increasing. According to the SEB survey, they now see the rate at 3.21% in 12 months, which is the highest reading since late 2008.

While preliminary data indicated that Sweden’s gross domestic product unexpectedly grew in October, a contraction is widely expected next year, as households reduce spending and confidence is at historically low levels.

“In particular, consumers’ view on their own finances is at rock bottom,” SEB’s economists said. “We see little reason for sentiment to improve any time soon, and believe it will stay at the current weak levels.”

(Adds details and quotes from fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

