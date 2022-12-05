U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

Swedish Match AB applies for delisting

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V. ("PMHH"), an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., declared the public offer for Swedish Match AB ("Swedish Match" or the "Company") unconditional on November 7, 2022. PMHH controls more than 90 percent of the shares in Swedish Match and has initiated squeeze-out proceedings in respect of the remaining shares in the Company.

The Board of Swedish Match has today resolved to apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm will be announced as soon as the Company has received confirmation from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Contact:

Johan Levén, Vice President Investor Relations
Phone +46 70 207 2116

Johan Wredberg, Director Communications and Media Relations
Telephone: +46 730 27 93 43

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 5.20 p.m. CET on December 5, 2022.

