U.S. markets open in 6 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.00
    +16.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,173.00
    +86.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,442.75
    +93.75 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.30
    +7.40 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.31
    +2.55 (+2.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.10
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.16 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.99
    -1.76 (-5.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2342
    +0.0026 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2280
    -0.2020 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,781.77
    -1,578.69 (-4.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    714.71
    -2.49 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Swedish Match Interim Report January - March 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SWMAF
  • SWMAY

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights for the first quarter

  • Sales and operating profit from product segments increased on the back of continued strong momentum for the US smokefree business.

  • Group sales increased by 10 percent to 4,892 MSEK (4,455). In local currencies, sales increased by 2 percent for the first quarter.

  • Operating profit from product segments increased by 1 percent to 2,115 MSEK (2,092). In local currencies, operating profit from product segments1) decreased by 7 percent for the first quarter.

  • Within the Smokefree segment, ZYN nicotine pouches in the US continued to gain market shares on a sequential basis and demonstrated solid sales and profit growth. In Scandinavia, sales grew strongly on an underlying basis, while operating profit declined reflecting higher market investments and an unusually high result in the prior year period.

  • For the Cigars product segment, sales and operating profit declined on lower volumes and higher production costs when comparing to the exceptionally strong first quarter of the prior year. Swedish Match increased its cigar market share2) sequentially relative to the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • For the Lights product segment, impressive performance for matches drove robust top-line development. Solid operating profit despite steep price increases on input materials.

  • Group operating profit amounted to 2,024 MSEK (2,354). The prior year period included a settlement income of 300 MSEK.

  • Profit after tax amounted to 1,493 MSEK (1,780).

  • Adjusted earnings per share3) increased to 0.98 SEK (0.97). Earnings per share for the quarter decreased by 13 percent to 0.98 SEK (1.12) with the after-tax effect of the settlement income in the prior year period amounting to 0.15 SEK per share.

1) Excludes Other operations and larger one-time items.
2) Based on MSA distributor shipments: Mass market cigars (excluding little cigars) in volume terms.
3) Excludes larger one-time items net of tax.

For the full report: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Financial-reports/Interim-reports/

Swedish Match telephone conference
A telephone conference will be held today, Wednesday, May 11 at 2:00 p.m. (CET), (1:00 p.m. UK time). At this time we will review and comment on the results. Participants will include Lars Dahlgren, Anders Larsson, and Emmett Harrison.

Listen to the telephone conference: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/Webcasts-and-audiocasts/

Telephone conference presentation: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/

Contacts:

Lars Dahlgren, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone +46 8 658 0441

Anders Larsson, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Group Finance
Phone +46 10 139 3006

Emmett Harrison, Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Phone +46 70 938 0173

Johan Levén, Investor Relations and Business Analysis Manager
Phone +46 70 207 2116

This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.15 a.m. CET on May 11, 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-match/r/interim-report-january---march-2022,c3564642

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2004/3564642/1577857.pdf

Swedish Match Q1 2022 ENG

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swedish-match-interim-report-january--march-2022-301544698.html

SOURCE Swedish Match

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Coinbase earnings: Analyst details crypto company’s ‘biggest strength’

    Lisa Ellis, a partner at MoffettNathanson, breaks down Coinbase's latest earnings results and highlights the crypto company's key strengths and weaknesses.

  • The Big Breaking News That Sent Nio Stock Surging Early Today

    After Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock's Monday crash, the electric vehicle (EV) stock opened Tuesday on a strong note, even surging as high as 8.3% at one point in early trading. Although Nio shares gave up most of those gains and then some as the day progressed, they were back in the green as of 1:35 p.m. ET. Had it not been for the choppy market, Nio shares could have easily sustained momentum through the day given the big breaking news that came in this morning.

  • Here's Why Upstart Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) plunged 56% on Tuesday after the artificial intelligence-powered lending platform slashed its full-year growth forecast. Upstart's revenue soared 156% year over year to $310 million in the first quarter. Upstart's operating income, in turn, surged 123% to $34.8 million.

  • Roblox posts mixed first-quarter earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Roblox's Q1 revenue miss.

  • Unity Software's stock plunges nearly 30% on weak revenue guidance

    Unity Software Inc.'s. stock plummeted 29.3% in extended trading Tuesday after the software company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were largely in line with Wall Street analysts' forecasts, but issued poor second-quarter and fiscal year revenue guidance. Unity reported a net loss of $177.6 million, or 60 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $107.5 million, or 39 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were a loss of 8 cents a share. Revenue increased 36% to $3

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.

  • Upstart stock crashes after the lender cut its full-year outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Upstart stock.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • SoftBank Faces Record Loss as Masayoshi Son’s Bets Tumble Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Masayoshi Son is poised to set another record -- and not the good kind. When he reports earnings for the March quarter Thursday, SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund investment unit may have lost more money in one quarter than it ever has before. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees

  • Altria's Surprise Drop Was Small Compared to This After-Hours Mover Tuesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) still fell on the day, but both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were able to regain their footing and post modest gains to claw back some lost ground. One surprising source of declines came from tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which until now had been a relatively secure defensive play that had held up well. Could Altria lose its closest partner?

  • The stock market is freaking out because of the end of free money. It all has to do with something called ‘the Fed put’

    There’s a regime change coming. It likely means the central bank will no longer ride to the rescue of floundering stocks. Investors beware.

  • The Market Doesn't Like SoFi's Accidentally Leaked Earnings Results. Is It a Buy?

    First-quarter earnings results for the one-stop financial services provider SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) were accidentally leaked early today, prompting the stock to fall more than 18% before trading was halted. Revenue in SoFi's lending segment came in at $252 million and the division had a contribution profit of $132.7 million, both the highest each has generated. Its lending division generated more than $2 billion of personal loan originations, while student loan originations of $984 million fell significantly from the previous quarter, largely because of the student loan moratorium extension.

  • Dow falls, Tesla stock reverses gains, SoFi stock halted on early earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down the latest market action.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions

  • Tesla, Nvidia, and 10 Other Beaten-Up Stocks That Look Like Opportunities

    Companies with rising earnings estimates and falling stock prices can be a good buy. There are plenty of stocks that meet that criteria in this market.

  • Why Palantir, Twilio, and Datadog Were on a Roller Coaster Today

    These once-loved software stocks soared, crashed, climbed their way back, and then fell again at the end of the day in Tuesday's trading.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Where Nvidia, AMD, Intel and Qualcomm Shares Now Stand

    Following their recent selloffs, two of these major chip developers arguably present compelling risk/rewards.

  • Coinbase Earnings Revealed a Large Loss. The Stock Is Sinking.

    Coinbase Global stock was tumbling after the Bitcoin broker reported a larger-than-expected loss. Coinbase shares fell 14% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, after dropping 12.6% ahead of the earnings report. Coinbase stock is down 83% from an all-time high of $368.90 last November, when price also peaked at $67,802.30 per coin.