U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,571.75
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,687.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,576.50
    +31.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.70
    -5.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.56
    -1.09 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.76
    +0.52 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9110
    -0.2180 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,339.12
    -2,064.02 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,467.04
    -38.11 (-2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.41
    -1.21 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Swedish Match: Interim Report January - September 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights for the third quarter

  • Record sales with year-on-year revenue growth across product segments, despite comparing to a prior year quarter with elevated demand for certain product lines.

  • In local currencies, sales increased by 10 percent for the third quarter. Reported sales increased by 9 percent to 4,778 MSEK (4,400).

  • Record operating profit from product segments, in spite of continued ramp-up in spending behind growth opportunities for smokefree products.

  • In local currencies, operating profit from product segments1) increased by 2 percent for the third quarter. Reported operating profit from product segments increased by 1 percent to 2,099 MSEK (2,075).

  • For the Smokefree product segment, continued momentum for ZYN nicotine pouches in the US and solid performance in Scandinavia drove increased sales and operating profit.

  • For the Cigars product segment, increased sales of natural leaf varieties outpaced declines for HTL cigars while operating profit in local currency was virtually flat principally reflecting higher production costs.

  • For the Lights product segment, robust performance for lighters drove enhanced earnings.

  • Operating profit amounted to 2,075 MSEK (2,048) for the third quarter.

  • Profit after tax for the third quarter amounted to 1,540 MSEK (1,222). Profit after tax for the third quarter of the prior year included a charge of 286 MSEK following an adverse ruling in a tax case.

  • Earnings per share increased by 30 percent to 0.99 SEK (0.76) for the third quarter. Adjusted earnings per share increased by 5 percent to 0.99 SEK (0.94).2)

  • On September 14, Swedish Match announced its intention to spin off its US cigar business to shareholders. Subject to various conditions, the separation is expected to be completed during the second half of 2022, at the earliest. For more details, see the September 14 press release.

1) Excludes Other operations and larger one-time items.
2) In May 2021, a share split (10:1) was made. Historical share data in this report has been restated in accordance with IAS 33.

For the full report: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Financial-reports/Interim-reports/

Swedish Match telephone conference

A telephone conference will be held today, Wednesday, October 27 at 1:00 p.m. (CET), (12:00 p.m. UK time). At this time we will review and comment on the results. Participants will include Lars Dahlgren, Anders Larsson, and Emmett Harrison.

Listen to the telephone conference: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/Webcasts-and-audiocasts/

Telephone conference presentation: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/

Contacts:

Lars Dahlgren, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone +46 8 658 0441

Anders Larsson, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Group Finance
Phone +46 10 139 3006

Emmett Harrison, Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Phone +46 70 938 0173
___________

This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.15 a.m. CET on October 27, 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-match/r/interim-report-january---september-2021,c3441000

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2004/3441000/1486779.pdf

Swedish Match Q3 2021 ENG

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swedish-match-interim-report-january--september-2021-301409516.html

SOURCE Swedish Match

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft's Q1 earnings are a 'cloud home run': Analyst

    Dan Ives, Wedbush Senior Equity Analyst, analyzes Microsoft's Q1 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    John Saager, QuantumScape's Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for joining QuantumScape's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • QuantumScape Reported a Surprise Profit. The Stock Is Dropping.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Twitter reports Q3 earnings

    Dan Howley, Yahoo Finance, talks the social media platform's recent earnings and advertising impact after the company misses revenue expectations slightly.

  • Why Facebook Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) sank 3.9% on Tuesday, following the release of the social media giant's third-quarter results. Facebook's revenue jumped 33% year over year to $29 billion, driven by continued growth in its core digital ad business. Facebook's monthly active users of 2.91 billion and average revenue per user of $10 also fell short of consensus estimates of 2.93 billion and $10.15.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Visa tops earnings expectations, boosts dividend

    Shares of Visa Inc. gained slightly in the aftermarket after the payments giant topped earnings and revenue estimates while boosting its quarterly dividend.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Surged on Tuesday

    In this article we will take a look at the some notable stocks that rose today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Surged on Tuesday. Despite the overall market not moving very much on Tuesday, several stocks such as Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), […]

  • Why some retail traders are pouring into a Trump-tied SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's new social media venture, has become a so-called 'meme stock' favorite.