Swedish Parties Reach Deal on Forming New Government, Aftonbladet Says

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s Social Democrats reached a deal with the opposition Center Party and Liberals on forming a government, ending the longest political impasse in the country’s history, according to local media reports.

The agreement includes the Green Party and will still need to be approved by the parliamentary and executive groups of the parties involved, Aftonbladet and TV4 said, citing sources. The parties are set to meet on Friday and over the weekend.

A deal would spell an end to the four-party center-right opposition alliance and prolong Social Democratic rule even after Sweden’s biggest party suffered its worst election in a century. Sweden has been submerged in a political crisis since the September vote, which saw the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats emerge as the third-biggest party and left neither of the two establishment blocs with a majority.

The krona snapped three days of declines, rising 0.1 percent to 10.23 per euro as of 10:53 a.m. in Stockholm.

Aftonbladet reported that the parties have reached a deal on deregulation in the labor market and housing market, which was demanded by the Center Party. The Greens won on on reintroducing an airplane tax and on immigration, while the Liberals won concessions on school reforms.

As talks have dragged on since September, with both Social Democratic leader Stefan Lofven and opposition leader Ulf Kristersson losing parliamentary prime minister votes, speaker Andreas Norlen last month set a deadline for government talks to end on Jan. 14 with a prime minister vote scheduled on Jan. 16. If that fails, a final and fourth premier vote would then be held on Jan. 23 in a last effort to avoid a new election.

Norlen said in a press release on Friday that he would meet with party leaders on Monday and later that day announce who would be voted on as prime minister on Wednesday.

If the deal clears the last hurdles over the weekend, the vote on Wednesday would then extend Lofven’s time in power even after his disastrous election. He has steered the nation over the past four years, raising taxes and struggling to absorb a record number of immigrants during the migrant crisis.

Martin Enlund, an analyst at Nordea Bank, said there now could be “upside” for the krona ahead of Wednesday’s vote. “Lofven’s government has been extremely unpopular, possibly weighing on consumer confidence,” he said. “Unclear if that will change, but would be good news for consumption and the krona if it did.”

