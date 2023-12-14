Swedish Real Estate, Mining Stocks Lead Post-Fed Rally in Europe

(Bloomberg) -- Beaten down corners of European stock markets, such as Swedish real estate stocks and mining companies, soared after the Federal Reserve pivoted toward reversing its steep interest-rate hikes.

The Stoxx 600 Index was 1.7% higher by 8:34 a.m. in London, led by real estate and miners. Among individual movers, Vivendi SE jumped after the French company said it is considering splitting up its media and entertainment empire into several companies to better take advantage of each unit’s strength.

The Fed held interest rates steady for a third meeting on Wednesday, and while Chair Jerome Powell said policymakers are prepared to resume rate increases should price pressures return, he and his colleagues issued forecasts showing that a series of cuts would be likely next year.

The news sent battered real estate stocks soaring, with the likes of Fastighets AB, Sagax AB and Vonovia SE leading the charge higher. Anglo American Plc — Europe’s worst-performing mining stock of 2023 — jumped. Orsted and Vestas Wind Systems A/S also soared after dismal performance this year.

“What rallies at the moment is what had underestimated how fast the Fed can pivot. Anything small and value is currently gaining, as a reflection of how much loser financial conditions matter to these stocks,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro research at Lombard Odier Asset Management. “This is a Fed recovery trend, and as long as the Fed does not shift direction, this trend is likely to be with us.”

Banks — which outperformed the market this year — lagged amid the prospects of rate cuts, with Italian and Spanish lenders particularly lagging.

Investors get ready for the European Central Bank’s decision later in the day, with economists polled by Bloomberg seeing the deposit rate being left at 4% later today. Markets see a first cut as early as the spring, but that’s a lot sooner than policymakers would like. President Christine Lagarde will brief reporters in Frankfurt half an hour after the ECB’s announcement. The Bank of England also announces a rates decision on Thursday.

“The ECB tends to be more cautious than the Fed, but today it can’t afford to be too hawkish after the Fed’s strong message yesterday, which has now cleared any uncertainties about its path to rate cuts next year,” Francisco Simon, European head of strategy at Santander AM. “We expect the ECB to be constructive but to flag the work is not yet done.”

European stocks are rallying for a second month amid optimism about central bank easing. But the advance in shares has pushed the Stoxx 600’s relative-strength index to above 70 — a level typically seen as overbought. Gains in The Euro Stoxx 50 index have run so hot this week that technical indicators showed it’s at the most overbought level since 1999.

SECTORS TO WATCH

European banks may be active Thursday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and forecast a series of cuts next year, while the European Central Bank and the Bank of England decide on interest rates later in the day.

--With assistance from Allegra Catelli and Michael Msika.

