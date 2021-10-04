U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,327.00
    -16.75 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,059.00
    -108.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,681.50
    -80.25 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.10
    -6.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.72
    -0.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.00
    -7.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.14 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.21
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3569
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2090
    +0.2010 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,607.58
    -145.61 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,017.20
    -9.87 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Sweegen Expands Sugar Reduction Portfolio With High-Intensity Sweetener Brazzein

Sweegen
·3 min read

Sweegen's high-intensity sweetener brazzein

Sweegen&#39;s sweetener brazzein is zero-calories and readily soluble, making it ideal for sugar reduction across a spectrum of food and beverage applications.
Sweegen's sweetener brazzein is zero-calories and readily soluble, making it ideal for sugar reduction across a spectrum of food and beverage applications.
Sweegen's sweetener brazzein is zero-calories and readily soluble, making it ideal for sugar reduction across a spectrum of food and beverage applications.

Sweegen's high-intensity sweetener brazzein

As a sweet protein, brazzein has great promise to fit into consumer diets, such as Keto, diabetes, or low-to-no carbohydrate lifestyles.
As a sweet protein, brazzein has great promise to fit into consumer diets, such as Keto, diabetes, or low-to-no carbohydrate lifestyles.
As a sweet protein, brazzein has great promise to fit into consumer diets, such as Keto, diabetes, or low-to-no carbohydrate lifestyles.

Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweegen is expanding its extensive sweetener portfolio in early 2022 with the zero-calorie, high-intensity sweetener brazzein. The product was developed in collaboration with long-term innovation partner Conagen, which has scaled it to commercial production. Brazzein is a small, heat-stable protein, 500 to 2,000 times sweeter than regular sugar, making it very attractive to food and beverage manufacturers seeking excellent value in a sweetener.

As a sweetener, brazzein promises little to no bitter aftertaste and helps to reduce sweet linger, reducing taste modulation challenges in the natural sweetener space. Brazzein is stable in a wide range of pH and retains its qualities after pasteurization. It is also readily soluble, making it ideal for sugar reduction across a spectrum of food and beverage applications.

“Introducing a high-purity brazzein to Sweegen’s portfolio of natural sweeteners is one more creative solution for helping brands make low-calorie better-for-you products,” said Sweegen's SVP, Head of Global Innovation, Shari Mahon. “Brands can look forward to exploring the synergistic benefits of combining brazzein and stevia for reducing sugar in food and beverages in a cost-effective way.”

As a sweet protein, brazzein has great promise to fit into consumer diets, such as Keto, diabetes, or low-to-no carbohydrate lifestyles. Health-conscious consumers are also turning away from artificial sweeteners and accepting nature-based sweeteners, such as stevia and allulose.

Brazzein’s extraordinary qualities stand out among high-intensity sweeteners, but the quest to scale and commercialize it has proven difficult until now. Found sparingly in nature, brazzein derives from the West African climbing plant’s fruit, oubli. To scale brazzein sustainably, Conagen produces it by a proprietary precision fermentation process, a technology producing clean, nature-based ingredients.

“Brazzein is the first product generated from our new peptide platform, which fits well into our existing world-scale, precision fermentation infrastructure,” said Conagen's Vice President of Innovation, Casey Lippmeier, Ph.D. “Peptides and small proteins like brazzein can be very difficult to make economically. However, now that we have successfully scaled this peptide, we expect more sustainable, novel peptide ingredients will rapidly follow.”

###

About Sweegen

Sweegen provides sweet taste solutions for food and beverage manufacturers around the world.

We are on a mission to reduce the sugar and artificial sweeteners in our global diet. Partnering with customers, we create delicious zero-sugar products that consumers love. With the best next-generation stevia sweeteners in our portfolio, such as Signature Bestevia® Rebs B, D, E, I, M, and N, along with our deep knowledge of flavor modulators and texturants, Sweegen delivers market-leading solutions that customers want, and consumers prefer. Be well. Choose well.

For more information, please contact info@sweegen.com and visit Sweegen’s website, www.sweegen.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other statements, statements regarding the future prospects for Reb M stevia leaf sweetener. These statements are based on current expectations but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of Sweegen, Inc.

Relevant risks and uncertainties include those referenced in the historic filings of Sweegen, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. Sweegen, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements due to new information or future events or developments.

Attachments

CONTACT: Ana Arakelian Sweegen +1.949.709.0583 ana.arakelian@sweegen.com


Recommended Stories

  • 15 Fastest Growing Fast Food Chains

    In this article we are going to list the 15 fastest growing fast food chains. Click to skip ahead and jump to the 5 fastest growing fast food chains. Fast food has been one of the most emerging industries in the past fifty years. In 2018, the industry was valued at $875 billion, up from […]

  • 5 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Fall

    With summer winding down, it's time to start thinking ahead to cozy fall days and all the delicious food that comes along with it, like Halloween candy and Thanksgiving feasts. While you probably...

  • Never Put This One Food Item on the Top Shelf of Your Fridge, CDC Says

    The key to a healthy diet is eating a wide range of foods, including fruits, vegetables, grains, meat, and more. But experts say that another key to your good health is separating those foods safely, so they don't contaminate one another and harbor harmful bacteria. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you run that risk every time you put one type of food on the top shelf of your fridge. They say that making this one simple storage mistake can spread danger

  • No, You Won't Gain Tons of Weight Over the Holidays

    These five pervasive myths about holiday eating can put a damper on your season. Here's why it's more than okay to enjoy your food.

  • One Major Side Effect Beer Has On Your Gut, Says Science

    Beer is enjoyable during any season, whether you're drinking one by the pool on a hot summer day, or sipping on a few with friends during a fall movie night.Although a couple beers here and there aren't known to cause many issues, there is still the possibility of side effects like weight gain, an upset stomach, or an increased risk of raising your blood pressure. And one particular effect beer can have on your gut is the possibility of intestinal inflammation.According to a report from Alcohol

  • New Mexican restaurant opens in Oak Brook, featuring Tex-Mex cuisine

    Blanco Cocina and Cantina also has a partnership with the Cheesecake Factory.

  • Op-Ed: Amid cancer and the coronavirus, it was leftovers that forged our friendship

    For four years, the writer and her neighbor exchanged meals, leftovers and scraps, a culinary friendship that brought hope in a difficult time.

  • 61 Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes That Will Make You Forget All About Turkey

    Turkey might be the de facto star of the Thanksgiving show, but we’ve got great news for all our friends going meatless this year: The days of filling...

  • The Dish: Hetty McKinnon on how to turn produce into Asian creations

    Hetty McKinnon began her career making salads in her tiny home kitchen and delivering them to happy customers by bicycle. That led to a self-published cookbook that became a cult sensation in her native Australia. She opened up to Michelle Miller on her latest cookbook.

  • 19 Cozy Meatloaf Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

    Is there any dish that says comfort food more than meatloaf? Whether you want a classic slice with ketchup or a fresh twist on the old standard, we have a recipe for you. Recipes like our Pressure-Cooker Meatloaf & Potatoes and Lasagna-Stuffed Meatloaf will have you coming back for more.

  • Mapleside Farms kicking off its Fall Fest

    Mapleside Farms has opened up its Pumpkin Village for the month of October. It's an all-weekend event filled with lots of apple and pumpkin sweets topped with activities galore.

  • Originally called 'chicken feed' this candy now divides a nation

    First harvested in the late 19th century, candy corn at Halloween is irresistible to some and scary to others.

  • Mootz Fall Cocktails

    Mootz Fall Cocktails

  • What to Know About This Beloved Korean Treat from Netflix's Squid Game — and How to Make It!

    Squid Game viewers have become fascinated with dalgona, a toffee-like Korean cookie with a shape embossed into the surface

  • 50 Of The Very Best Pumpkin Recipes We Know How To Make

    Step aside, PSL. It's time for some new pumpkin classics.View Entire Post ›

  • How I’m Recovering From a Lifetime of Cleanses

    On finding more sustainable ways to live and eat.

  • One Major Effect Eating Fiber Has on Your Liver, New Study Says

    Believe it or not, alcohol isn't necessarily the greatest contributor to liver disease… it's your diet in general. In fact, according to the Cleveland Clinic, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease affects a remarkable 25% of Americans, thanks to the way many eat. To help you maintain a healthy liver—an organ that is essential to ridding your body of toxins—a new study has identified a list of foods that researchers say are the best, and worst, at helping you steer clear of non-alcoholic fatty liver

  • The Best Places To Buy Halloween Candy Online So You Don’t Disappoint the Trick-or-Treaters

    Stock up on the best Halloween candy without leaving your home.

  • New Study Claims The MIND Diet Can Help Prevent This Common Aging Problem

    By now, if you're interested in living a long, healthy life, you probably have some sense of how different foods affect your body. You may have even noticed, for instance, which breakfast foods leave you feeling groggy all day versus the ones that give you the energy boost you need in the morning.Scientists continue to explore how what we eat affects not just our bodies but our minds, too. This is why the MIND diet is of particular interest—it combines elements of the Mediterranean diet with tho

  • Proven Ways to Prevent Obesity, Say Experts

    The science behind weight gain is getting more sophisticated; scientists have discovered it's a little more complicated than "calories in, calories out." Of course, it's key to watch what you eat and to be active, but there are right and wrong ways (and more efficient and less efficient ways) to do that. And if you don't supplement those pursuits with other essential healthy activities, you might torpedo your efforts. These are the latest proven ways to prevent obesity. Read on to find out more—