U.S. markets open in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.25
    +12.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,998.00
    +88.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,101.00
    +67.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,061.70
    +2.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.68
    -0.28 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.00
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.54
    +0.75 (+3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2200
    -0.1330 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,891.76
    +377.19 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.93
    +0.18 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.27
    -7.39 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Sweegen Praises New Framework on Stevia Technology By International Food Safety Authority

Sweegen
·4 min read

Sets Global Example on Standards for Countries

Greater access to new generation steviol glycosides looks promising after new framework adopted by Codex, an international food safety authority.

Sweegen&#39;s steviol glycosides are made by clean bioconversion.
Sweegen's steviol glycosides are made by clean bioconversion.
Sweegen's steviol glycosides are made by clean bioconversion.

Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweegen’s health and wellness commitment through global sugar reduction solutions became stronger after Codex Alimentarius (Codex), the international food standard safety authority, recently adopted the specifications for all four stevia technologies, including Sweegen’s bioconversion.

“The new Codex framework is timely as the benefits of steviol glycosides, the sweet component in the stevia leaf, fit into the broader health and wellness narrative, which is something consumers want to see more of, and global food and beverage manufacturers want greater access to,” said Luca Giannone, senior vice president of sales.

The significance of the adoption is that there is now a more streamlined approach to regional adoption of new production technologies. This will provide greater access to less common and better-tasting steviol glycosides at scale and a more sustainable supply of the sugar-like tasting ingredients.

Sweegen’s support for adopting the “Framework for Stevia Technology” started four years ago as a member of the alliance group, the International Stevia Council (ISC). Adopting the framework was a stevia industry effort and collaboration internationally where Sweegen represented bioconversion technology.

“With this framework, most countries in the world will gradually adopt this standard, and our global stevia footprint can expand more rapidly into countries where we are seeking approval for offering our pure, clean, and great-tasting Signature Bestevia ingredients produced by bioconversion,” said Giannone.

Modern technology advancements, such as bioconversion, produce clean new generation sweetener molecules such as Rebaudiosides M, D, and E, originally found in small quantities in the stevia leaf. Unlike first-generation ingredients like Rebaudioside A, these rebaudiosides impart a clean sugar-like taste with a better sensory profile and are highly sought-after by food and beverage manufacturers in countries where they have regulatory approvals.

“The adopted framework is good news for brands that want greater access to Sweegen’s pure and clean tasting stevia ingredients, Rebs D, E, M, and more,” said Giannone. “By leveraging proprietary bioconversion technology, we start with the stevia leaf, and with the support of enzymes, produce a final product that is a single purified steviol glycoside (not a mixture) that naturally occurs in the stevia leaf.”

Under the new framework, all of Sweegen’s rebaudiosides are approved by Codex. Last year, Sweegen earned regulatory approval for its Signature Bestevia Reb M in Europe, which enables greater flexibility in satisfying regional preferences for sweetness and great taste.

“We welcome the adoption of the Codex framework and the opportunity to support our customers globally with new sugar reduction innovations,” said Steven Chen, Sweegen’s chief executive officer. “Sweegen is proud to be part of this collaborative effort to bring much-needed innovation to the food and beverage industry.”

###

About Sweegen

Sweegen provides sweet taste solutions for food and beverage manufacturers around the world.

We are on a mission to reduce the sugar and artificial sweeteners in our global diet. Partnering with customers, we create delicious zero-sugar products that consumers love. With the best next-generation stevia sweeteners in our portfolio, such as Bestevia® Rebs B, D, E, I, M, and N, along with our deep knowledge of flavor modulators and texturants, Sweegen delivers market-leading solutions that customers want, and consumers prefer. Be well. Choose well.

For more information, please contact info@sweegen.com and visit Sweegen’s website, www.sweegen.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other statements, statements regarding the future prospects for Reb M stevia leaf sweetener. These statements are based on current expectations but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of Sweegen, Inc.

Relevant risks and uncertainties include those referenced in the historic filings of Sweegen, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. Sweegen, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements due to new information or future events or developments.

Attachment

CONTACT: Ana Arakelian Sweegen 949-709-0583 ana.arakelian@sweegen.com


Recommended Stories

  • Chip Linchpin ASML Joins Carmakers Warning of Vicious Cycle

    (Bloomberg) -- The global semiconductor shortage is hitting one of the industry’s most important gear makers, potentially creating a vicious cycle that will further strain supply to companies from Nissan Motor Co. to Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsIs Covi

  • Oil Slips From 7-Year High With Biden Pledging to Tackle Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped from the highest close since 2014 after President Joe Biden pledged to continue trying to lower prices and an industry report pointed to a modest increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsIs Covid Becoming Endemic?

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • Operational problems hit Canada's Suncor again, lowering oil production

    Suncor also confirmed the death of a worker on Jan. 6 at its Base plant, which police had reported earlier. Suncor said a heavy haul truck rear-ended a second truck at the mine, resulting in the death of a driver. The incident is the fourth fatality at a Suncor facility since late 2020, Scotiabank analyst Jason Bouvier said.

  • Oil could break the stock market’s back if crude ‘goes parabolic’ — How to prepare

    Oil futures are at seven-year highs and a further push that takes Brent above $90 a barrel could be the straw that breaks the back for a struggling stock market, one chart-watcher warns.

  • Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles

    As oil prices soar in 2022 it is getting increasingly difficult to ignore the fact that the world needs fossil fuels and the companies that provide them are undervalued

  • ASML still has no licence to ship newest machines to China - CEO

    The chief executive of ASML Holding NV on Wednesday said the company still has not received permission to ship any of its most cutting edge lithography systems, which are necessary to make advanced computer chips, to China. Under pressure from the U.S. government, the Dutch government has withheld granting a licence for ASML to export the machines, which are considered "dual use" goods with possible military applications. CEO Peter Wennink said he thought it unlikely that China would be able to replicate top lithography technology independently because ASML relies on "relentless innovation" and integrating components that are only available from non-Chinese suppliers.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Oil prices slip from 2014 highs, supply concerns limit losses

    Brent crude futures fell 49 cents, or 0.6%, to $87.95 a barrel as of 0740 GMT, after falling more than $1 earlier. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for February delivery were down 6 cents, or 0.1%, at $86.90 a barrel, after dropping nearly $1 earlier. "The International Energy Agency said global oil demand is on track to hit pre-pandemic levels," analysts at ANZ bank said in a note.

  • Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard could really hurt GameStop: analyst

    GameStop could be hurt by Microsoft spending $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • Oil Markets May Be Even Tighter Than Forecasters Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil market is getting tighter and there may be even less slack in the system than forecasts suggest.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsThe latest outlooks from the Interna

  • Coffee shop foot traffic rebounding faster than restaurant visits

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma discusses how consumers are returning to coffee shops faster than they're returning to restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Crude Oil Continues to Race to the Upside

    Crude oil markets have exploded to the upside, gapping higher at the open before pulling back and taking off.

  • WESTERN ALASKA MINERALS WATERPUMP CREEK DRILLING INTERSECTS 16.7 METERS OF OXIDE MINERALIZATION GRADING 484 G/T AGEQ

    Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "WAM") (TSXV: WAM) is pleased to announce the final 2021 drill results from the Waterpump Creek carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD") target at its 100%-owned Illinois Creek project in western Alaska. Additional assays are pending from 2021 drilling at the Honker high grade gold target and the Last Hurrah CRD prospect.

  • Chinese Tax Investigation Embroils State-Owned Oil Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- China is nearing the end of a two-year investigation into the oil industry that’s reverberated across the sector as it embroiled the biggest state-run company down to a host of smaller independent refiners. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsIs Covid Bec

  • China Looks to Resell LNG as World Grapples With Gas Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas, kicked off an unprecedented effort to resell its supply, alleviating global fuel shortage fears that have sparked record prices this winter.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsIs Covid Becoming En

  • 3 Key Questions About Microsoft’s Deal to Buy Activision, Answered

    Sony, Apple, and even GameStop may be among the casualties if the $69 billion gaming deal goes through. But the acquisition also faces challenges.

  • Gasoline Prices at Multiyear High; Biden Scrambles to Lower Cost

    Gasoline prices have consistently risen since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the price in dollars per gallon reaching pre-Great Recession levels in recent weeks. In the U.S., gasoline prices ended December at $3.41 a gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. What Can President Biden Do About Gas Prices?

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    These companies' exposure to infrastructure spending gives them the potential for surprises on earnings in the coming years.