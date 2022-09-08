U.S. markets closed

Sweet Biscuit Market: USD 26.58 Bn growth expected between 2021 and 2026

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sweet Biscuit Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 26.58 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sweet Biscuit Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sweet Biscuit Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global sweet biscuit market is fragmented and is highly competitive with the significant presence of numerous local and regional players. The vendors are diversifying their product offerings and developing their global footprint. To position their products, major vendors in the sweet biscuit market use crucial methods such as new product innovations, product expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and alliances.

The intense competition between the vendors and declining profit margins are significant risk factors for the vendors. The rapid technological changes, particularly in curing, packaging, and transportation, are also significant risk factors for vendors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment during the forecast period, it becomes imperative for the vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

The report identifies Alco Group, Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG, BakeMate, Border Biscuits Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Burtons Biscuit Co., Campbell Soup Co., Cremica Food Industries Ltd., Frank Roberts and Sons Ltd., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Grupo Nutresa SA, ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Poppies Bakeries NV, The Kraft Heinz Co., United Biscuits UK Ltd., and Yildiz Holding Inc. as some of the major market participants.

Although the growing preference for healthy biscuits will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuating raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global sweet biscuit market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel

The offline segment accounted for maximum sales and revenue generation in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the growth of the organized retail industry across the world.

  • Geography

Europe will emerge as the key market, occupying 34% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by high employment rates, increased immigration, and rising disposable incomes of consumers in the region. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sweet biscuit market report covers the following areas:

Sweet Biscuit Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sweet biscuit market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the sweet biscuit market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Sweet Biscuit Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sweet biscuit market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the sweet biscuit market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the sweet biscuit market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sweet biscuit market vendors

Sweet Biscuit Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 26.58 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.56

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Italy, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alco Group, Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG, BakeMate, Border Biscuits Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Burtons Biscuit Co., Campbell Soup Co., Cremica Food Industries Ltd., Frank Roberts and Sons Ltd., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Grupo Nutresa SA, ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Poppies Bakeries NV, The Kraft Heinz Co., United Biscuits UK Ltd., and Yildiz Holding Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.4 Britannia Industries Ltd.

  • 10.5 Burtons Biscuit Co.

  • 10.6 Campbell Soup Co.

  • 10.7 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

  • 10.8 ITC Ltd.

  • 10.9 Mondelez International Inc.

  • 10.10 Nestle SA

  • 10.11 Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Yildiz Holding Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sweet-biscuit-market-usd-26-58-bn-growth-expected-between-2021-and-2026--301620124.html

SOURCE Technavio

