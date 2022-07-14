U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

A Sweet Fashion Line Goes Best With a Sweet Treat: La Bamba to Introduce Its New Collection in NYC With Free Donuts From a Branded Truck This Weekend

La Bamba New York
·2 min read

Featured Image for La Bamba New York

Featured Image for La Bamba New York
Featured Image for La Bamba New York

NEW CITY, N.Y., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Bamba New York, or more simply "La Bamba," launching July 15, is an upscale startup fashion brand with designs that are focused on utility as well as aesthetics. As Founder and CEO Arabella Neapoli puts it, "La Bamba New York was created for those who take pride in what they choose to wear but don't want to sacrifice functionality. Our designs keep the wearer in mind at all times and serve to complement and inspire."

Each of the swimsuit collection's pieces are primarily composed of a white, black, or tan linen blend and are meant to be worn from "beach to street," making them perfectly suited for the summer season. Of these pieces are the Muscovado Bikini, Dolce Trunks, and Cloud Bikini, all quick to dry and as comfortable as they are high-fashion.

To kick things off, this July 16 and 17 weekend, La Bamba will be parking their very own branded food truck in SoHo and Meatpacking District, serving a sweet treat to promote their sweet new line. In partnership with Food Truck Promotions — an experiential marketing agency that creates immersive brand experiences across the U.S. — La Bamba will get the opportunity to bring their brand right to the streets of New York City.

Please feel free to stop by the branded food truck any time between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, grab a free donut, and fall in love with the La Bamba brand. There's definitely more of La Bamba to come, but it all starts this weekend!

About La Bamba: La Bamba New York, or "La Bamba," is an upscale startup brand with a focus on functional fashion. Constantly seeking out innovative methods of construction and design, La Bamba takes pride in clothing that both utilizes quality materials and craftsmanship and also complements the wearer's lifestyle while maintaining high aesthetic standards. The brand's look is modern and refined, coined as "modern classics" with beach-to-street capabilities.

About Food Truck Promotions: Food Truck Promotions is a full-service mobile experiential marketing agency that specializes in transforming vehicles into interactive experiences that connect brands with consumers. Whether you are promoting your own brand or hosting a marketing event, Food Truck Promotions' team of experts will help you reach your target audience in a memorable way. Learn more about what Food Truck Promotions can do for your marketing strategy and get in touch with their team today.

Press contact: press@labambanewyork.com

General contact: contact@labambanewyork.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


