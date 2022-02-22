U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,304.76
    -44.11 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,596.61
    -482.57 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,381.52
    -166.55 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.17
    -29.16 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    +1.20 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.30
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0160 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0290
    +0.3300 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,924.68
    +554.07 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.60
    +31.31 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Sweet Flower, Los Angeles' Largest Owned and Operated Cannabis Retailer Launches New Innovative Retail Concept at Platform, Culver City

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Flower, Los Angeles' largest owned and operated cannabis retailer, continues to lead innovation in cannabis retail with their showroom popup at Platform, commencing in February. A culture-setting destination in the global media capital, Culver City, Platform is a walkable collection of independent and first-to-market merchants, eateries and creative businesses. Platform includes restaurants Margot, Roberta's Pizza, Bondi Harvest, Blue Bottle, Loqui and Sweetgreen, and notable national retailers, including Reformation, Janessa Leone and Aesop.

(PRNewsfoto/Sweet Flower)
(PRNewsfoto/Sweet Flower)

Through March 11th, visitors to Platform can visit Sweet Flower's "Pop Up at Platform" to learn more about Sweet Flower and its expertly curated selection of cannabis products. Sweet Flower's knowledgeable florists will be on site to answer all questions regarding cannabis and its benefits for creativity, mindfulness, relief and recovery.

"Popping up at Platform was a natural fit for Sweet Flower on the heels of the launch of our newest location and flagship store just down the street in Culver City. The opening of Sweet Flower Culver City makes Sweet Flower the largest and the most premium owned and operated cannabis retailer in Los Angeles. Sweet Flower and Platform each prides itself on building communities through trust and transparency, and offering unique experiences that surprise and delight our customers," said Tim Dodd, CEO and co-founder of Sweet Flower.

"Sweetflower curates high quality, independent cannabis brands in the same manner that Platform brings together high quality, independent retailers, brands and restaurants. We're excited to venture into this exciting space with Sweet Flower during their pop-up with us," said Maggie Hund, Head of Brand at the Runyon Group, Platform's developer and ownership group. "Platform is the place for best-in-class innovation in retail, and we are delighted to have Los Angeles' leading cannabis retailer, and newest neighbor, Sweet Flower, launch its pop-up at Platform. We look forward to Sweet Flower engaging, educating and serving our broad audience at our beautiful Culver City location."

Hours of operation and details of each weekend's events can be found at www.sweetflower.com.

About Sweet Flower
Sweet Flower is Southern California's leading cannabis retailer, originating in 2006 as a medical collective, and working legally at all times, to serve the needs of patients and consumers. In 2019, Sweet Flower expanded to include multiple new locations throughout greater Los Angeles including West Hollywood, the Downtown Los Angeles Arts District, Studio City, and Westwood. The retailer recently opened its flagship in the heart of downtown Culver City with Pasadena to follow. Sweet Flower provides delivery across all of Los Angeles through its proprietary branded delivery service.

Sweet Flower believes in trust and transparency and is passionate about creating an approachable and inclusive environment for its customers and employees. Sweet Flower Florists are recognized industry-wide for providing unparalleled customer service for all cannabis comfort levels. Sweet Flower is dedicated to hiring diversely at both the store and corporate levels and to providing equitable representation to those most impacted by the War on Drugs. Sweet Flower supports social equity brands and BIPOC-owned brands at greater than ten times the state average — and is focused on providing wide visibility to founders, founder stories and product formats.

Learn more about Sweet Flower at sweetflower.com | @sweet.flower.shops

About Platform
A culture-setting destination at the nexus of Los Angeles, Platform is a walkable collection of independent and first-to-market merchants, eateries and creative businesses - each with an original offering only at Platform. Platform serves as a canvas for innovative and emerging brands and talent across the cultural spectrum to realize new concepts (permanent and evolving) and collaborate on standout programming.

Platform is located at LA's Metro Gold Line at 8850 Washington Blvd in Culver City. For more information, a full list of businesses and what's on, visit: https://platformla.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sweet-flower-los-angeles-largest-owned-and-operated-cannabis-retailer-launches-new-innovative-retail-concept-at-platform-culver-city-301487965.html

SOURCE Sweet Flower

Recommended Stories

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor star Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Tuesday, and are up 2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. You can thank investment banker Bernstein for that. This morning, Bernstein upgraded shares of AMD to outperform -- the analyst's first upgrade of the semiconductor stock to a buy level in a decade, as StreetInsider.com just pointed out.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    The company announced today that it plans to acquire the core processing company Technisys for $1.1 billion.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) rose on Tuesday following analyst commentary. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the sports book operator's stock price was up more than 3%. Several Wall Street investment firms cut their price targets on DraftKings' stock after the fantasy sports and gambling company said it would generate larger losses than many investors expected in 2022.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • GE Aviation joint venture tapped for historic partnership

    GE Aviation's joint venture with a French jet engine maker was tapped by aircraft manufacturer Airbus in a historic agreement to develop and test a next-generation propulsion system.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Was Sliding Again Today

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) were getting roughed up again today as the Chinese e-commerce giant continued to face pressure from government regulators and a series of events fueled speculation that Beijing was preparing for another round of crackdowns. On Monday, rumors swirled that Tencent, the WeChat parent, was also going to be caught in Beijing's vise, and Bloomberg reported yesterday that the government called on state-run companies to reduce their exposure to Jack Ma's Ant Group, continuing a vendetta against the Alibaba founder that began over a year ago when he criticized finance ministers at a public forum. There were no direct reports of any further regulation on Alibaba, but investors seem to have adjusted their expectations after there was some hope that the pressure would begin to alleviate this year.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 6% lower as of 2:41 p.m. ET today as broader markets struggled and after the company released its annual report over the weekend. Upstart also released its annual 10-K report over the weekend, which provided some interesting details on the business after the company just reported strong earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Notably, Upstart said that only 16% of the unsecured personal loans originated through its platform were retained by bank partners in 2021.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Russia-Ukraine ‘story is winding down’ in the markets, strategist says

    Christopher Smart, Barings Investment Institute Head & Chief Global Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russia-Ukraine's waning impact on markets, the scale of geopolitical conflicts, sanctions, and pressure on international crude oil and gas flows.

  • Home Depot's stock tumble cutting more than 220 points off the Dow's price

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. tumbled 9.8% in afternoon trading Tuesday, to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its dividend, but reported gross margin that fell and provided a less than enthusiastic profit outlook. The stock's price decline of $33.84 was shaving about 223 points off the Dow's price, representing about 38% of the Dow's decline of 580 points, or 1.7%. The stock

  • Here's Why Karyopharm Therapeutics Is Sliding on Tuesday

    Investors aren't pleased with the surprise departure of the company's chief medical officer.

  • Can Home Depot Stock Keep Building After the Q4 Earnings Report?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock fell slightly in morning trading on Tuesday as the company released its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 earnings. Home Depot's sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 (ending Jan. 30, 2022) came in at $35.7 billion, an 11% increase versus the year-ago quarter and ahead of the $34.9 billion analysts had estimated. This amounted to comparable sales rising by 8%.

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Palo Alto Stock Rises As Next-Gen Product Growth Drives Earnings Beat

    PANW stock climbed as January-quarter earnings and revenue topped Wall Street targets and guidance came in above expectations.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will report its financial results for Q4 2021 after close of trading tonight. With the company having just announced, a week ago, that it will reopen sales of tickets for space tourism flights (with prices starting at $450,000 per ticket), investors are naturally curious to hear more details about what's in store for Virgin Galactic. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, Virgin Galactic stock is down 6.4% ahead of the results.

  • ‘I don’t expect l will live long enough to repay these loans.’ I’m 66 and retired, but still owe $70K in student loans. Can I get them canceled?

    Question: I’m 66 years old and retired and have $70,000 in student loan debt. My loan payments have been $0 a month because my Social Security is too low to warrant payments. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt?