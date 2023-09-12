Sweet Peaches, Culver's, Popeyes: What's new in Jacksonville's building permits

Here's a look at some of the most notable building permits issued in Jacksonville from Sept, 4-10.

New Culver's coming to Glen Kernan Park

The City of Jacksonville has approved a permit for a new Culver’s restaurant at 4768 Hodges Blvd., in the Glen Kernan Park area.

The restaurant, known for its Butterburgers, cheese curds, and fresh frozen custard, will be the seventh for the Jacksonville area including one each in Middleburg, Yulee and St. Johns County.

The new location is being built on just over an acre of land and will have 5,333 square feet of enclosed space when complete.

The total cost of the project is $1,950,000, and McCon Building Corporation will be the contractor.

Sweet Peaches Coffee is coming to Baymeadows

The City of Jacksonville has approved a permit for a new Sweet Peaches Coffee in Baymeadows.

The permit shows the shop will be going in at 3895 Baymeadows Rd. and will have 1,958 square feet of enclosed space when complete.

The cost of the buildout is listed at $48,900 and All Construction and Developers of North Florida is handling the buildout.

Popeyes restaurant coming to the Northside

The City of Jacksonville has approved a permit for a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen to be built at 6781 Dunn Ave.

When complete, the restaurant will have 2,514 square feet of enclosed space and will have a drive-thru for customers.

The cost of the new buildout will be $900,000 and Sierra Construction Company Inc. is the contractor.

LaVilla historic shotgun home on the move

A permit for the City of Jacksonville to move a historic building from 533 Jefferson Street has been approved.

The early 1900s shotgun-style structure, destined for its new location just 0.4 miles away, to 176 Lee St. N., is also the address of the new Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park currently under construction. According to the dupontfund.org website, that park should be completed in the late fall of 2023.

The total cost of the move, including footings, stem wall, and structural repairs in the new location, is $50,000. R.G. White Construction Inc. is doing the work.

More building permits

Sept. 5, 2023

4685, 4587, 4589, 4591, 4593, 4595 Allure Lane, AG EHC II (LEN) Multi State 1, LLC, new townhomes, $1,246,875 total for all 6 townhomes, Lennar Homes, LLC.

8540 Homeplace Dr., Florida Certified Contractors LLC, spectrum building - Balcony wall repairs 300 square feet, remove and replace damage framing & sheathing as encountered, install new stucco where removed, like for like

8719 Beaver St., W, Unit CT010, T-Mobile South, LLC, add 4' x 9' pad for proposed generator within existing facility, $35,000, L & K Electric Inc.

1919 Blanding Blvd., Marisol group, install hardi-siding on two sides of the building, $12,000, Building Unlimited Roofing and Solar Inc.

10500 Canada Dr., Malnove Incorporated of Florida, metal storage building, $539,903. Haskew Company & Associates Inc.

2975 Claire Lane, Southbelt Park LTD ET AL, segmented retaining wall, $20,700. TCL Construction Concepts, Inc.

3460 Beach Blvd., Chance Beach Owner LLC, segmented retaining walls, $26,600. TCL Construction Concepts, Inc.

200 Forsyth St. W., Unit 1100, Dewberry, renovation of existing office suite for Dewberry, $523,853. Breaking Ground Contracting.

1447 Pickettville Rd., Ray Lane Properties LLC, install 35-0 x 30'-0 X14'-0 tubular accessory bldg on existing slab, directly adjacent to existing building on-site. Canopy to be attached by coring concrete/asphalt and installing ground anchors, and adding lighting, $20,000. Holton Construction, Inc.

10417 Alta Dr., Preferred Materials Inc., foundation and cement silo, $28,000. JGLM Construction Service.

Sept. 6, 2023

15492 Max Leggett Parkway, Unit 3, Vivid Orthodontics PLLC, interior dental office buildout, $247,000. DNK Construction LLC DBA, Go Construction Services.

1908 Allegiance Place, Liberty Square (FL) Owner 11,LLC, commercial amenity pool for Liberty Square's guests and residents only, no gas heat, $249,890. Pools By John Clarkson, Inc.

6931, 6935 Mirage St., Richmond American Homes, new construction townhomes, $500,000 for both. Richmond American Homes Of Fl.

1 Shircliff Way, Ascension, removal of cover cladding around helipad structural beams for access and installation of shoring; install new steel column load transfer assembly; install shoring of helipad structure down to grade level prior to any demolition or column repairs; cut section of existing steel helipad support columns 1, 2 & 3 as per detail 1/R-6; follow outlined repairs procedure & sequence strictly, $163,000. Weatherproofing technology.

3895 Baymeadows Rd., Sweet Peaches Coffee, new tenant build-out, $48,900. All Construction and Developers N FL.

5821 Beach Blvd., Florida Dyne LLC, (exterior) dumpster enclosure for new Tropical Smoothie Cafe, made of cmu, with a metal gate, $15,000. National Custom Corporate Services Inc.

400 Century 21 Dr., Boat House, remarcite pool and replace tile, $72,754. Crystal Clean Repairs LLC.

400 Century 21 Dr., Boat House, remarcite pool B and replace tile, $72,554. Crystal Clean Repairs LLC.

400 Century 21 Dr., boat house, remarcite pool B and replace tile, $80,674. Crystal Clean Repairs LLC.

400 Century 21 Dr., Shorehouse, remarcite commercial pool E and replace pool tile, $63,794. Crystal Clean Repairs LLC.

401 Century 21 Dr., Shorehouse, remarcite commercial pool E and replace pool tile, $63,793. Crystal Clean Repairs LLC.

944 Broadcast Place, Artea Multifamily, LLC, (artea multifamily community pool for guests and residents only) Commercial Amenity Pool, no gas heat, $262,860. Pools By John Clarkson, Inc.

8365 Dix Ellis Trail, AVIA JAX Liberty Ridge, LLC, alterations to existing hotel lobby/conference center to apartment complex clubhouse, $2,932,059. Peg Construction.

8365 Dix Ellis Trail, Unit 5000, AVIA JAX Liberty Ridge, LLC, conversion of 112 extended stay hotel units to apartments. Please see master permit B22-598127 for plans. Close off the wall of a double queen room to create a true 1-bed. Add washer/dryer to 56 units. Cosmetic updates to units and lobby, $146,200. Peg Construction.

7014 AC Skinner Parkway, Plymouth Liberty Business Park LLC, alteration, $244,700. Lighthouse Construction of North Florida LLC.

1170 Airport Rd., Brian Shaha, swimming pool resurface, replacement of tile and plaster, $22,375. Big Z Pool Service LLC.

10601 San Jose Blvd., Unit 2, Equit One (Florida Portfolio) LLC, façade renovations, $500,000. North Coast Construction Co.

Sept. 7, 2023

10798, 10800, 10802, 10804, 10806, 10808, 10814, 10816, 10818, 10820, 10822, 10824 Towns Way, Dream Finders Homes LLC, new townhomes, $2,640,000. Dream Finders Homes LLC.

9857, 9861 Stone Oak Ct., Dream Finders Homes LLC, new residential construction, $282,644. Dream Finders Homes LLC.

4481, 4485, 4489, 4493, Sun Garden Dr., Dream Finders Homes LLC, new residential construction, $563,364. Dream Finders Homes LLC.

6200 Lake Gray Blvd., CI Lake Gray II LLC, foundation stabilization with helical piers and poly, prep and excavate for 6 interior pier locations to hydraulically drive below the affected areas of the structure. Install steel pier sections with a lifetime warranty to an estimated depth of 25 ft, below existing ground surface or to load bearing strata. Inject polyurethane into soils under the affected area, $21,700. Solid Foundations.

1821 Corporate Square Blvd., Westmorland Construction LLC, new office building, 400,000. Westmoreland Construction LLC.

11833 Main St., Unit GM01, GM02, GM03, GM04, GM05, GM06, Pointe Grand Jacksonville LLC, 10 new garage stalls, $300,000 for all. Hill Pointe Construction LLC

Sept. 8, 2023

11007 Development Way, Fridababy, additional HVAC, electrical, and office buildout work to an existing building, $1,500,000. Becknell Services LLC.

5447, 5449, 5451, 5453, 5455, 5457, 5459, 5461 Tellaro Lane, D R Horton, eight new townhomes, $1,200,000 for all. D.R. Horton.

896 Cesery Terrace, Windmill Properties Group LLC, new construction build of quad-plex, $200,000. Pecan Construction LLC.

2655 Park St., ARD P&K LLC ET AL, change of use from assembly A3 to mercantile., selective demolition and renovation to flooring, restrooms and storage space, $75,000. Sea Breeze Construction LLC.

4740 Hodges Blvd., BFC Property Holdings, new construction Gate #7023 car wash and accessory buildings; car wash, pay station and a dumpster, $2,000,000. North Coast Construction Co.

4750 Hodges Blvd., Gate Petroleum, New construction store, fuel canopy, and dumpster, $2,600,000. North Coast Construction Co.

4750 Hodges Blvd., Gate Petroleum, freestanding canopy, $260,000. North Coast Construction Co.

1265 Lane Ave. S., Unit 3, Clint Geiger, shell build out for Paw Lickin' Good, $18,000. AEC Integrated is doing the work.

13375 Atlantic Blvd., Chick-fil-A Inc., renovation, change/remove kitchen equipment & walls, no exterior work, and rooftop AC units stay in original position, new kitchen range hoods and fans, $783,945. HMC Facilities Group, LLC.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville building permits from Sept. 4-10, 2023