Sweet Retreat closing Kokomo location

Nov. 30—A local ice cream shop is closing its Kokomo location.

Sweet Retreat Homemade Ice Cream & More announced Wednesday on its Facebook page it will close its Kokomo location, 118 N. Dixon Ave.

Sunday will be the business' last day or until inventory runs out. The businesses' recently opened Galveston location, 429 S. California St., is remaining open.

In the Facebook post, Sweet Retreat owners Matt and Kagney Winegardner cite competition from "larger fast food chains" as one of the biggest challenges for its business and described the decision to close as "bittersweet."

"As a small business we have navigated these ongoing challenges with resilience and determination," the Facebook post reads. "By no means do we feel closing the Kokomo location is a failure on our part but a business decision that will ensure the survival of our small business.

"We appreciate your understanding during this transition and want to express our deepest gratitude for your continued support. Thank you for buying our ice cream, waiting in long lines during summer and supporting us!"

Sweet Retreat opened in the summer of 2021. The Winegardners told the Tribune at the time that they pride themselves in serving small batch, homemade ice cream using all natural flavors and coloring and high butter fat ice cream.

Sweet Retreat is the third local business in the last few weeks to announce its closure.

Earlier this month, both Julianno's and PizzaCo announced they would be going out of business.

The latter originally said it would stay open through November, but after a flood of business following the news, PizzaCo announced last week it saw record sales, had multiple sell out days and would stay open "well into December."

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.