Sweet Santa Fe wins nine awards at Scovie Awards

Feb. 19—Sweet Santa Fe came up a big winner in the 2024 Scovie Awards, an international competition in Albuquerque that judges top fiery foods, barbecue and savory products.

Sweet Santa Fe at the Santa Fe Fashion Outlets collected nine awards, and Apicklelypse of Santa Fe won third place for owner David Ahern-Seronde's product label in the advertising and marketing division.

Sweet Santa Fe appears to have the fourth-most awards of the 114 companies that won awards this year, behind Deep Fork Foods in Beggs, Okla., PuckerButt Pepper Co. in Fort Mill, S.C. and Rose City Pepperheads in Portland, Ore.

Sweet Santa Fe reports it has won more than 40 Scovie awards over the years.

The Scovie Awards are produced bySunbelt Shows Inc., the same company that stages the National Fiery Foods & BBQ Show in Albuquerque.

The competition had 104 categories and 312 awardees.

Sweet Santa Fe won first prizes for its blackberry balsamic truffle, green chile caramel apple pie and enchanted chile bark; second places with mint chocolate chip truffle, lemon lavender truffle, chile lemon peanuts and New Mexico chile fudge, and third place with its T-shirt and raspberry fudge.