The best blenders for 2020

Your blender may not be the most expensive piece of equipment in your house, but it’s undoubtedly one of the most used. From healthy dietary choices to creating perfectly smooth sauces, blenders are versatile tools that support your lifestyle.

High-end or budget, you can find the perfect blender for your needs. From the personal blender, which whips up small batches in a to-go cup, to versatile all-around units, there’s something for everyone on our list.

Blendtec Designer Series

The best

Sure, there are fancier blenders out there, but few people want or need to spend their entire paycheck on a glorified smoothie machine. Thankfully, Blendtec’s Designer Series offers a glut of awesome features and add-ons. The Designer’s custom, carbon-steel bearings keep the motor running quietly and efficiently, reducing wear and tear so you won’t have to get a replacement anytime soon. Cold-forged, stainless-steel blades with vertical wingtips whip around at dizzying speed, and the digital display features a timer to tell you exactly how long your blend will take.

Blendtec’s unique Wildside jar prevents thicker blends from getting clumped up at the bottom, while capacitive, ultra-responsive touch controls allow you to adjust speeds on the fly with a mere touch of your finger. The Designer — this version, anyway — is also fairly compact, so it should fit underneath most wall-mounted cabinets, even with the jar attached. It even comes with a handy-dandy cookbook.

$380 from Walmart

Breville Super Q Blender

The best quiet blender

Breville is known for its sleek, high-tech products, and the Super Q Blender is no exception. It sports an attractive exterior, a 1,800-watt motor (some models have a 2,400-watt motor), and a blade that can reach 186 mph (300 mph for higher-tier models) without breaking a sweat. Somehow, it can do that while still being one of the quietest blenders on our list. This blender has commercial features fit for home use. The extra-easy controls include 12-speed settings and “texture” controls for creating various concoctions (your own butter, for example), and several one-touch programs for smoothies, soups, crushing ice, and other common tasks. If you opt for the vacuum pump accessory, it will make your drink creations with better textures, brighter colors, and fresher flavor profiles. We also found the blender and parts easy to clean.

