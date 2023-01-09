Sweet spreads market to grow by 4.05% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Evolving taste preferences will drive growth - Technavio
Sweet spreads market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Algood Food Co., Andros SNC, B and G Foods Inc., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Dr. August Oetker KG, F. Duerr and Sons Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., Hormel Foods Corp., Mondelez International Inc., Murphy Orchard, Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Rochak Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The J.M Smucker Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Wilkin and Sons Ltd. among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Type (nuts and seed-based spreads, jams jellies and preserves, honey, and chocolate spreads), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The sweet spreads market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the sweet spreads market was valued at USD 15,180.10 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 3,139.24 million. The sweet spreads market size is estimated to grow by USD 4184.41 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.42% according to Technavio.
Sweet spreads market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Global sweet spreads market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
Andros SNC: The company offers sweet spreads under the brand, Bonne Maman.
B and G Foods Inc.: The company offers sweet spreads under the brand, Polaner.
Dabur India Ltd.: The company offers sweet spreads such as Dabur Honey Fruit Spreads.
Global sweet spreads market– Market dynamics
Major drivers –
Increase in on-the-go consumption
Expanding the organized retail landscape
Evolving taste preferences
KEY challenges –
The growing popularity of cereals
Volatile prices of raw materials
Health impacts of sweet spreads
What are the key data covered in this sweet spreads market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sweet spreads market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the sweet spreads market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the sweet spreads market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sweet spreads market vendors
Sweet Spreads Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
176
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 4184.41 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.05
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 46%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Algood Food Co., Andros SNC, B and G Foods Inc., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Dr. August Oetker KG, F. Duerr and Sons Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., Hormel Foods Corp., Mondelez International Inc., Murphy Orchard, Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Rochak Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The J.M Smucker Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Wilkin and Sons Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global sweet spreads market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Nuts and seed-based spreads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Jams jellies and preserves - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Honey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Chocolate spreads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Andros SNC
12.4 B and G Foods Inc.
12.5 Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG
12.6 Conagra Brands Inc.
12.7 Dabur India Ltd.
12.8 F. Duerr and Sons Ltd.
12.9 Ferrero International S.A.
12.10 Hormel Foods Corp.
12.11 Mondelez International Inc.
12.12 Nestle SA
12.13 PepsiCo Inc.
12.14 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
12.15 The Hershey Co.
12.16 The J.M Smucker Co.
12.17 The Kraft Heinz Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
