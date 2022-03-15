U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,227.50
    +54.39 (+1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,319.74
    +374.50 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,807.13
    +225.91 (+1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,948.87
    +7.15 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.85
    -6.16 (-5.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.30
    -33.50 (-1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.11 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0945
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1420
    +0.0020 (+0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3042
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3040
    +0.1220 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,304.79
    +563.88 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.84
    +13.58 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Make Sweet Talk with Your Sweetie

·2 min read

Melting Pot Adds Fun, Flirty Conversation Starters to Thursdate®

TAMPA, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melting Pot, the world's premier fondue restaurant, is making date night even more meaningful with Sweet Talk, an enhanced Thursdate experience with digital conversation starters that will allow couples to learn more about each other – complete with a romance-infused four-course menu, rose petals and candles.

Melting Pot, the world&#x002019;s premier fondue restaurant, is making date night even more meaningful with Sweet Talk, an enhanced Thursdate experience with digital conversation starters that will allow couples to learn more about each other &#x002013; complete with a romance-infused four-course menu, rose petals and candles.
Melting Pot, the world’s premier fondue restaurant, is making date night even more meaningful with Sweet Talk, an enhanced Thursdate experience with digital conversation starters that will allow couples to learn more about each other – complete with a romance-infused four-course menu, rose petals and candles.

Melting Pot serves romance every Thursday with Thursdate, making it the official date night of the week. The digital experience begins when a Thursdate online reservation is made. The guest receives an email inviting them to send a digital invitation to their date's social media inbox to spark excitement for Thursday.

To further enhance the unforgettable, interactive dining experience at the restaurant, Sweet Talk is accessed through a QR code at the table with questions – from lighthearted queries like "What is your favorite item dipped in melted chocolate?" to more thoughtful questions like "What can I do more often to make you feel appreciated?" Sweet Talk was designed as a fun way to spark conversation if you're getting to know someone or to learn new things about a significant other.

"At Melting Pot, we love creating a romantic weekly date night occasion for guests to connect with their special someone," said Ana Malmqvist, CMO of Melting Pot. "With Sweet Talk, we help start the conversation over craveable fondue, making Thursdates even more meaningful and memorable."

Couples can engage in Sweet Talk while enjoying a romantic four-course dinner for two – with rose petals and candles set at the table – featuring their choice of hand-crafted cheese fondue, fresh salad, premium entrées such as Filet Mignon, Teriyaki-Marinated Steak, Herb-Crusted Chicken Breast, Shrimp, Atlantic Salmon and Wild Mushroom Pasta, and the ever-decadent Sparkling Chocolate Fondue. Complete the experience with handcrafted cocktails such as the Love Martini featuring Malibu Rum, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry Juice and Fresh Strawberries, or the Pink Crush featuring New Amsterdam Pink Whitney Vodka, Orange Liqueur, White Peach, Orange Juice and Strawberries topped with Prosecco.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit https://www.meltingpot.com/thursdate.aspx.

About Melting Pot
Founded in 1975, Melting Pot has offered a unique fondue dining experience for more than 40 years. As the premier fondue restaurant franchise, Melting Pot has more than 90 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, Melting Pot's menu also features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, and chocolate fondue desserts. Melting Pot is an affiliate of Front Burner, a restaurant management company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.meltingpot.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Melting Pot, please visit www.meltingpotfranchise.com.

Contact:
Jackie Rodriguez
561-299-3560
jrodriguez@tilsonpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/make-sweet-talk-with-your-sweetie-301503271.html

SOURCE Melting Pot

Recommended Stories

  • Chicho’s Mexican Restaurant in Apple Valley offers friendly fare: Mi casa es su casa

    Delicious food, imaginative menu choices and friendly service make Chicho's Mexican Restaurant in Apple Valley a great place to go

  • Stay Hungry: St. Patrick's Day offers a few food-related events at Evansville-area eateries

    We're bringing you Tri-State restaurant happenings and food news you need to know. Check out this weekly feature to keep up to date on the latest.

  • Subway is giving away free sandwiches this week - here’s how to get one

    A handful of UK stores are offering free samples of a new panini-style SubMelt

  • Cuban Window Cafe permanently closes, First Watch opening in Pooler and other dining updates

    Popular restaurant Cuban Window Cafe shuts its doors for good, a new brunch cafe is coming to Pooler and an Italian spot is open in Richmond Hill.

  • Sea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Last Monday, Sea Ltd. employees were starting their week when an email from Chief Executive Officer Forrest Li arrived. In the 900-word memo, the billionaire adopted a contrite tone, addressing head-on a $150 billion plunge in his company’s value since late 2021.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured B

  • FedEx eyes Wilson for 200-job distribution facility

    One of the largest logistics companies in the world is putting a new facility in Wilson. FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) will open a 259,000-square-foot distribution facility in Wilson this fall, said a company spokesperson. "The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers' distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees," said the FedEx spokesperson.

  • Credit Agricole Trader Says Pandemic WFH Cost Him His Job

    (Bloomberg) -- An ex-Credit Agricole trader, fired for not flagging major volatility in the gold market, accused the bank of failing to set up proper working from home arrangements early in the coronavirus pandemic.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: EU Sanctions Abramovich; Biden Plans Europe TripLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU.S. Sew

  • FTX Europe Becomes First Exchange to Receive Crypto License in Dubai

    The exchange will also set up a regional headquarters in Dubai.

  • The S&P 500 Slipped, Alibaba Tumbled—and What Else Happened in the Stock Market Today

    The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates this week for the first time since 2018, against the backdrop of a complex inflationary picture.

  • Cryptocurrency Exchanges Make their Mark on the Mideast

    Two cryptocurrency exchanges are making their presence felt in the Mideast. FTX said it received a virtual-asset license in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. FTX Europe, a recently-established division operating in Europe and the Middle East, is among the anchors in the Dubai World Trade Centre, an economic free zone.

  • Something Doesn't Add Up With This Apparel Retailer's Stock

    When a company tops earnings estimates, raises its dividend and boosts share buybacks, and the stock falls 30% it's time to look for a bargain, Paul Price argues.

  • Shares in Brazil's Nubank rise as central bank rules seen as less onerous

    Nubank's U.S.-listed shares were up nearly 2% at $6.04 after market. Despite Monday's bump, however, Nubank's shares have lost nearly 37% so far this year, in line with souring investor sentiment in the broader tech market. On Friday, Brazil's central bank announced tougher rules for fintechs, subjecting payment institutions to regulations based on their size and complexity, while also raising standards for required capital.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Yuan Jumps After Report on Saudis Weighing Its Use in Oil Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan reversed earlier declines and jumped toward its highs of the day following a report by Dow Jones that Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales to China in the currency.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: EU Sanctions Abramovich; Biden Plans Europe TripLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’

  • Chinese e-commerce company JD.com to acquire Deppon Logistics for $1.42 billion

    JD.com Inc. is planning to buy Shanghai listed Deppon Logistics Co. for 9 billion yuan ($1.42 billion) as part of efforts by the e-commerce company to boost its freight and warehousing network.

  • London Stock Exchange Steps Into Private Markets With Floww Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc is expanding into the burgeoning private markets by making a strategic investment in Floww, a platform that links startups with financiers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: EU Sanctions Abramovich; Biden Plans Europe TripLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump i

  • Binance Receives First Middle Eastern Crypto License in Bahrain

    Binance will provide crypto-asset trading, custodial services, and portfolio management to customers under the supervision of the Bahrain regulators.

  • Dogecoin Spikes Briefly After Musk Says He Won't Sell His Crypto Holdings

    Prices of the memecoin often see a surge after celebrity mentions.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese stocks deepened on Tuesday, with concerns about the nation’s ties to Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sending a key index to the lowest level since 2008.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: EU Sanctions Abramovich; Biden Plans Europe TripLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU.S. Sewer Data Warns

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.