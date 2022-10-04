U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,748.25
    +58.00 (+1.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,922.00
    +384.00 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,509.50
    +223.75 (+1.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.50
    +30.60 (+1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.31
    +0.68 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.80
    +15.80 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    20.94
    +0.36 (+1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9882
    +0.0055 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.20
    -2.42 (-7.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1361
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7000
    +0.0800 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,934.54
    +769.23 (+4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.11
    +17.76 (+4.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,040.92
    +132.16 (+1.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Sweetener Market to Reach $130.6 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Rise in penetration of quick service restaurants and fast-food chains and increase in the consumption of soft drinks and fruit juice concentrates drive the growth of the global sweetener market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sweetener Market by Type (Sucrose, Starch Sweeteners and Sugar Alcohol, High Intensity Sweeteners), by Application (Bakery and Cereal, Beverages, Dairy, Confectionery, Table Top Sweetener, Others), by Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Store, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global sweetener industry generated $82.3 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $130.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Download Free Sample Report (310 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):  https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7832

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in penetration of quick service restaurants and fast-food chains and increase in the consumption of soft drinks and fruit juice concentrates drive the growth of the global sweetener market. However, the high manufacturing costs of sugar alcohols restricts the market growth. Conventional chemical procedures demand severe temperatures and expensive chromatographic purification stages, resulting in a poor end product yield. Moreover, Manufacturers in the sweetener industry are continuously investing in R&D to expand their product portfolios and market presence, which is presenting new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global sweetener market, owing to temporary closure of sweeteners manufacturing firms during the lockdown.

  • Many countries had considered sweeteners as a non-essential item in the crisis of the pandemic. The government's action affected customers since they were unable to purchase items during the government-mandated closure, thus affecting customer demand for the products.

  • Furthermore, due to limitations on the functioning of restaurants, bars, and geographically specialized sales channels, government-enacted stay-at-home directives had significantly limited end-consumer's ability to buy certain food or beverage commodities in the United States and other markets.

The sucrose segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the sucrose segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global sweetener market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its wide usage and increasing availability in the market at a low cost. However, the high-intensity sweeteners segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increased demand for high-intensity sweeteners as it has a low-calorie content.

The table top sweetener segment to witness fastest growth rate

Based on category, the table top sweetener segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the increased usage of table top sweetener as it is easy to use and mixes directly with the food. The others segment held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the market. The report analyzes segments including bakery & cereal, beverages, dairy, and confectionery.

The supermarket and hypermarkets segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global sweetener market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to the increased availability of sweeteners in the hypermarkets around the globe. However, the online store segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increased association of the internet and e-shopping with consumers in developing regions.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7832

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global sweetener market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the high consumption of sucrose by the population, and the higher availability of sweeteners in different variants. The report also analyzes North America, Europe, and LAMEA region.

Leading Market Players: -

  • Ajinomoto Co, Inc.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • Associated British Foods Plc

  • Cargill, Incorporated

  • Celanese Corporation

  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

  • Ingredion Incorporated

  • Kerry Group

  • Roquette Freres

  • Südzucker Group

  • Tate and Lyle Plc

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Dairy Protein Market Expected to Reach $ 15.3 billion by 2027

Protein Ingredients Market Expected to Reach $ 91.89 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 6.4%

Lycopene Market Expected to Reach $ 187.3 Million by 2030

Food Grade Alcohol Market Expected to Reach $ 8,847.8 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 5.4%

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global sweetener market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sweetener-market-to-reach-130-6-billion-globally-by-2031-at-4-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301639816.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Rivian, Utz Quality Foods, CarMax

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • Dow Jones Surges 765 Points To Start New Stock Market Rally Attempt, What To Do Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open. A new stock market rally attempt started Monday, as the Dow Jones industrials surged.

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • Why Intel Stock Zoomed Almost 5% Higher on Monday

    Incumbent chip maker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a banner victim of this year's tech stock sell-off, had an unusually good Monday. The company's shares rose by almost 5% on the day, due in part to a general rebound of tech titles generally and chip makers specifically, and partly due to a looming divestment. After market hours on Friday, Intel's assisted- and autonomous-driving tech unit Mobileye filed a prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO).

  • Buffett's designated successor Greg Abel boosts Berkshire stake

    Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway Inc's chief executive, spent more than $68 million on the conglomerate's shares last week, after selling his stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In four regulatory filings, Abel, 60, said that on Sept. 29 he purchased 168 Class A shares of Berkshire, each costing more than $405,000, on behalf of a family trust.

  • Tesla's cost of delivery a 'growing pain,' analyst says

    Oppenheimer Sr. Research Analyst Colin Rusch joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss third-quarter production for Tesla, vehicle deliveries, inflationary pressures, supply chain woes, recessionary risks, and the outlook for the automotive company.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Snaps Up Tesla After Stock Plunges on Deliveries Miss

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund purchased 108,380 Tesla shares, while the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF bought 23,833 shares, according to a trade notification.

  • ‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom. The firm’s global market strategist believes the Fed’s hawkish stance has left stocks “very oversold,” and while inflation remains persistently high

  • Stocks, Bonds Rally as Peak-Rate Wagers Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in global markets extended into a second day, lifting US index futures and European stocks, as investors wagered central banks will have to slow the pace of monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepe

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $163.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day.

  • Why Ford, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Shares Rose Today

    Third-quarter data from automakers is beginning to trickle in, and EV adoption seems to be as strong as has been expected.

  • Credit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Markets Mayhem Takes Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Dixit Joshi won’t forget his first day as Credit Suisse Group AG’s chief financial officer in a hurry. And yet the experience won’t have been entirely unfamiliar for the former Deutsche Bank AG high flier.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit

  • White Gold; 3 Lithium Stocks for a Supercharged EV Industry

    Due to its color and skyrocketing market value, many have coined lithium "white gold." Those with exposure to the metal are in a stellar position to reap the rewards from a booming EV landscape.

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $20.54, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session.