Sweeteners Market Size to Worth Around USD 107.2 Billion by 2032

According to Precedence Research, the global sweeteners market size is projected to be worth around USD 107.2 billion by 2032 and it is expected to grow at a registered CAGR of 2.64% from 2023 to 2032.

Los Angeles, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sweeteners market size was accounted at USD 82.6 billion in 2022. Healthy food choices of consumers and the growing health consciousness have created more demand for clean labels for sweeteners. Natural products have a greater preference as compared to other chemical-based products. The food industry also makes good use of sweeteners to serve a major chunk of the population that is diabetic. In underdeveloped nations and developing nations, the food industry is expected to grow significantly.



Growing health problems associated with the consumption of sweeteners may hamper the growth of the market in the long run. Prominent market players are engaged in developing natural sweeteners in the European and North American regions. To meet the growing demand for natural products in the market, many market players are constantly engaged in research and development activities. To maintain a healthy weight consumer is concentrating on consuming healthy food products.

Report highlights

By geography, the Asia Pacific region has garnered 31% revenue share in 2022.

By type, the sucrose segment has held highest revenue share in 2022.

By form, the solid segment has garnered 71% revenue share in 2022.

By application, the bakery and confectionery segment has generated highest revenue share in 2022.

Based on the type of product, the sucrose segment generated the maximum revenue in the past. The use of sucrose in the food and beverage industry has grown significantly. Medicine formulations also make use of this sweetener. Chewable tablets, lozenges, syrups, and gummies are formulated with the help of sucrose.

Sweeteners are predominantly used in confectionery and bakery products. The use of sweeteners in the pharmaceutical segment has also increased. Sweeteners are consumed on a large scale in solid form.

Regional Snapshots

The sweetness market has seen maximum growth in the Asia Pacific region. The growing food and beverage industry is the main factor driving the growth of the market. Countries like India and China have a significant share in the revenue generated. The growing popularity of the western diet among youngsters has created more demand for such products. Increased demand for confectionery products and premium beverages will increase the need for sweeteners. Some of the largest manufacturers and consumers in the world are India and China. As the raw material availability in these nations is high, production is also high. Government initiatives in the nations like China and India are favorable due to which the production of sweeteners is expected to grow in the coming years.

A compound annual growth rate of 2.5% will be registered in the North American region during the forecast period. Health-conscious consumers are mindful of their purchases due to which the need for low-quality products has reduced. The introduction of organic and natural products in the market will increase the sales of natural sweeteners. There are many side effects associated with the uncontrolled consumption of sugar due to it there has been a shift in consumption patterns. All of these factors will increase the need for sweeteners across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 82.6 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 107.2 Billion CAGR 2.64% from 2023 to 2032 Asia Pacific Market Size 31% in 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032 Key Players ADM, Ingredion, Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Frères, PureCircle, Foodchem International Corporation, Pyure Brands LLC, Beeyond the Hive, Dabur India Ltd., Tate & Lyle, Kerry Group plc, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., DFI Corporation, Nascent Health Sciences, LLC and Others

Market Drivers

The increase in the geriatric population and the increase in the number of patients suffering from various illnesses has created more demand for sweeteners. Many new products are launched in the market that offer various benefits. To meet daily nutritional needs, consumers are adopting healthy options. Many beverages and food products available in the market make use of unhealthy sugar. The availability of other options that make use of organic ingredients and lower quantities of sugar will have a better demand in the market. Growing cases of chronic disorders will increase the sales of such products. Diabetes is a leading cause of the growing demand for sweeteners. Excessive consumption of calories leads to obesity and to reduce weight natural sweeteners are consumed by the health-conscious population. Natural sweeteners are available in the market that has negligible side effects as compared to conventional sugar. Consumers seeking a healthy lifestyle would opt for such options. The consumption of these sweeteners does not alter the blood sugar level of a patient as it does not contain carbohydrates.

Market Restraints

Consumption of sweeteners may lead to weight gain and tooth decay. Apart from these side effects, there are a few more health issues associated with the consumption of stevia. Gastrointestinal symptoms, endocrine disruption, hypoglycemia, and kidney damage are some of the other side effects associated with the consumption of this product. All of these will hamper the market growth in the long run.

Market Opportunities

Constant research and development activities in the field of the sweeteners market will lead to the development and formulation of advanced products. The growing preference of consumers for healthy food products has led to extensive research and development activity in this field. Sweeteners that have high safety levels and health benefits are introduced in the market. Such sweeteners have many applications in the food and beverages industry. Monk fruit is a natural sweetener available in the market which is better and safer as compared to the other products. The sweeteners market will see maximum growth opportunities due to the introduction of such products in the market that are extremely safe for consumption.

Market Challenges

There are two types of sweeteners available in the market, natural and artificial. The sweeteners that are derived from plant extracts or biochemical procedures are known as artificial sweeteners. Artificial sweeteners may cause some health issues when consumed for a prolonged period. The manufacturing process of artificial sweeteners is easy as the raw materials are easily available. Even though there is a growing preference for natural sweeteners in the market the amount of time consumed in manufacturing these sweeteners is high compared to the manufacturing of artificial sweeteners. There are various regulations associated with the trials and tests of natural sweeteners and all of this increases the cost of the product. This will challenge the growth of the market in the long run as the consumers are growing health conscious.

Recent Developments

Aston foods and ADM entered into a partnership for the production of starches and sweeteners in 2018. The market for sweeteners will expand in Russia due to this partnership.

In 2020 a design tool was launched by Tate and Lyle which is an innovative solution that comes with an education program. This tool will help in reducing the number of calories in food and beverages.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Sucrose

High-fructose Corn Syrup

Polyol Sweeteners/Sugar Alcohols Sorbitol Xylitol Mannitol Maltitol Isomalt Erythritol Lyxitol Others

High Intensity Sweeteners Aspartame Sucralose Saccharin Cyclamates Acesulfame Potassium (Ace- K) Stevia Monk Fruit (Luo Han Guo) Brazzein Others

Allulose

Tagatose

Cambya

Others





By Form

Solid

Liquid

By Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Pharmaceuticals

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





