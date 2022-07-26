Sweeteners Market Size Worth USD 733 Billion by 2030 at 3.51% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Sweeteners Market Size and Trends by Type (Natural (Stevia, Xylitol, Erythritol), Artificial (Aspartame, Sucralose, Neotame and Others)), Application (Bakery And Confectionery, Dairy And Frozen Desserts, Beverages, And Others), and Region Forecast Till 2030

New York, US, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Sweeteners Market Information by Type, Application, and Region- Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 733 billion by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 3.51% during the review timeframe.

Market Synopsis

Natural sweeteners aid customers who choose to live better lifestyles by giving them many health benefits. The food industry is dramatically changing toward healthier food products and substitutes. Innovations in the food industry have advanced over the past several years as more people continue to follow the path of wellness and health consciousness. The need for innovative food products, such as sweeteners, is expanding along with consumer preference for healthier food options and products. The increase in the manufacturing of organic sweeteners is one of the most recent developments in the global sweetener market. Companies that sell sweeteners are expanding their product lines by listening to what consumers think about stevia, organic honey, and other sweeteners. These products are shown to lower blood sugar levels. In addition, several studies have found that stevia has a high degree of digestive tolerance with low carbohydrate content.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 733 billion CAGR 3.51% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By type, artificial, Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing Demand For Non-Caloric Products Wide Application Of Sweeteners In Processed Foods

Market Competitive Landscape:

The illustrious players in the sweeteners market are:

AJINOMOTO (Japan)

CELANESE CORPORATION (U.S.)

Kerry Group PLC (Ireland)

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)

Tate & Lyle plc (U.K)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Consumers are learning about their dietary requirements and the items that are best for them. People are choosing healthier options as health awareness among the population rises. People have recently been consuming low-calorie, low-sugar, and natural items. Artificial sweeteners were removed from the market, a healthful alternative to table sugar. The different health advantages of sweeteners are driving the global market for sweeteners. A recent consumer trend is a demand for low-calorie, reduced-sugar, and all-natural & organic ingredient-based products because of their many health benefits and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to unhealthy eating practices worldwide.

Most health-conscious consumers like products containing natural sweeteners because they are low in calories compared to ordinary sugar and because they are more calorie-efficient. Natural sweeteners also affect the human body negatively. The global sweeteners market is driven by natural sweeteners enabling consumers to lead better lifestyles without sacrificing flavor. Opportunities for the global sweetener market would be created by effective research into the sweetener market to manufacture better and improved products.

Market Restraints:

Both artificial and natural sweeteners are readily available. The basic ingredients required to make the sweeteners might be expensive. Furthermore, it isn't easy to produce sweeteners. Therefore, a significant obstacle for the market for high-intensity sweeteners is the high cost of manufacture and the price of sweeteners compared to conventional sugar. The major companies in the global sweeteners industry are working hard to find solutions to these problems. These sweeteners should only be used in moderation as excessive use might result in serious health issues such as kidney damage, low blood sugar, and gastrointestinal complaints. Numerous clinical trials are required to demonstrate that the sweeteners are safe, which impedes industry expansion.

COVID 19 Analysis

The food and beverage industry is anticipated to see supply-chain difficulties in the coming months as the unique COVID-19 pandemic crisis continues to develop at an alarming rate worldwide. Leading beverage companies, including Coca-Cola, have claimed that the start of the unique COVID-19 epidemic has caused a delay in the delivery of artificial sweeteners from China. The epidemic has significantly impacted the availability of necessary raw ingredients, particularly sucralose, mostly obtained from China and the U.S. However, to address immediate supply chain difficulties, leading beverage businesses are concentrating on starting contingency supply strategies. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become more aware of the seriousness of any illness if their blood sugar levels are not controlled. The ensuing campaign has now impacted the general public to lead a low-calorie, well-balanced lifestyle. Although consumers pay more attention to the claims made on product labels, the absence of sugars still impacts their purchasing decisions.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Stevia was the market leader among them and was anticipated to increase even more throughout the prediction period.

By Application

The bakery and confectionery sectors dominate the sweetener market.

Regional Insights

The largest market share for high-intensity sweeteners is found in North America. The sweeteners market in this region is expanding due to North America's big baking and confectionery market. Because of the rising rates of diabetes and obesity in this country, artificial sweeteners have a large market share. This region's sweeteners market is expanding due to increased consumer use of sweeteners and rising health concerns. Europe holds the second-largest market share for high-intensity sweeteners. The demand for sweeteners in this region will be driven by the extensive usage of sweeteners in alcoholic beverages. Asia-Pacific is expanding more quickly and is anticipated to have a high CAGR during the projected period for the sweeteners market. The region's market will rise due to the expanding population and rising health concerns.

The demand for better and more nutrient-dense foods around the world is being driven in large part by consumers' growing health consciousness. Additionally, the industry is expanding due to consumers' growing preference for natural products. Additionally, the market for fast food and the bakery sector is being supported by consumer lifestyles and eating habits that are always evolving, which has contributed to the market's strong expansion over the course of the projection period.

