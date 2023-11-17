Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) institutional owners may be pleased with recent gains after 25% loss over the past year

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Sweetgreen's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 8 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Recent sales by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 75% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutional investors would appreciate the 11% increase in share prices last week, given their one-year returns have been disappointing at 25%.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Sweetgreen, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sweetgreen?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Sweetgreen. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Sweetgreen's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Sweetgreen. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is FMR LLC with 13% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 7.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Baillie Gifford & Co. and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Jonathan Neman, the CEO has 5.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Sweetgreen

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Sweetgreen, Inc.. Insiders own US$158m worth of shares in the US$1.1b company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 11% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

