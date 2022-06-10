Sweetleaf Collective's Patient Network to See $5 Million Product Donation by Pro Farms, Almora and Deibel Bioscience

The nonprofit will utilize 2,000 pounds of product to help low-income patients gain access to cannabis.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pro Farms, Almora and Deibel Bioscience of California have teamed up to donate over $5 million worth of cannabis products to Sweetleaf Collective's patient network. Sweetleaf Collective is a nonprofit assisting low-income patients in gaining access to medical cannabis. Affected groups include veterans, people of color, as well as HIV and cancer patients. Pro Farms and Almora are set to donate over a ton (2,000 pounds) of state-tested and approved high-quality, California sun-grown cannabis. Deibel Bioscience of California has donated its testing services to the cause. According to Sweetleaf Collective founder "Sweetleaf" Joe, this is the largest cannabis donation for compassionate use in California history.

"With the growth of the retail cannabis industry and rising costs of regular goods such as groceries and gas, access to cannabis for low-income patients is harder than ever. We need corporate donations in addition to individual donations if we're going to meet growing demand," said 'Sweetleaf' Joe, founder of Sweetleaf Collective. "This donation will serve thousands of patients in California. There are currently over 1,000 patients on the waiting list to access medical cannabis and this donation will service those on Sweetleaf's list and more. Sweetleaf is accepting financial donations to help organize patients through PayPal as well as cryptocurrency."

"We're in business to grow great crops and do great things. We've become a renowned, family-owned, California sun-grown cannabis farming company because of this and now we're in partnership with Almora and Sunsmoke, which are fantastic, affordable and compassionate brands with a variety of excellent products," said Wil Crummer, CEO of Pro Farms. "Meaningful, philanthropic donations are a foundational aspect of our overall company ethos and in collaboration with Sweetleaf Collective, we're immensely proud to be donating so much high-quality cannabis to so many patients in such need," Crummer concluded. "It just feels so right."

Access to high-quality cannabis is necessary for medical patients, which is why Deibel Bioscience of California is donating tens of thousands of dollars in testing services to ensure high product quality and standards are met. "Deibel Bioscience of California is a family-owned company committed to providing accurate, independent, and compliant testing; so we felt it was important to support and partner with this cause to ensure that patients receive the safest products possible," said CT Deibel, CEO for Deibel Bioscience of California.

"The team at Almora couldn't be more excited to be a part of this donation that is so desperately needed in our communities throughout California. We believe in radiating love through our products and our people, and we hope that love will find its way to the patients these products will serve," said Kristen Everhart, Almora Brand Director.

Press Inquiries: info@ProFarms.Farm

Sweetleafjoe@gmail.com

Greg.Bloxham@DeibelBioscience.com

ABOUT SWEETLEAF COLLECTIVE

Founded in 1996, Sweetleaf Collective is California's oldest cannabis brand and registered nonprofit. Sweetleaf Collective helps give access to high-quality, tested cannabis products to low-income patients experiencing cancer, HIV, terminal illness and PTSD. These patients are often minorities and veterans, but with the growth of the legal cannabis market and ballooning costs, the needs of low-income patients are greater than ever. Corporate donations are necessary to meet the needs of California patients. Corporate sponsors can get involved by visiting www.SweetleafCollective.org or emailing Sweetleafjoe@gmail.com.

ABOUT PRO FARMS

As one of the largest outdoor sun-grown cultivators in the world, we're all in on utilizing the best organic farming principles and practices at our family-owned and operated farms. We're extremely proud to say that with our patients and clients in mind, we're committed to growing the finest medicinal and recreational cannabis available and helping outstanding, affordable brands like Almora and Sunsmoke reach consumers. Where we live and grow in California, we celebrate the sun and the soil and we're able to bring out the best in every strain we passionately cultivate. To learn more about us, visit www.ProFarms.Farm or contact us at info@ProFarms.Farm.

ABOUT ALMORA

The fastest growing flower brand in California since 2021, Almora is farm-direct sun-grown cannabis grown in the coastal region of California. Family-owned and operated, Almora currently offers flower, concentrates, vapes, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls and cannabis beverages. For more information, visit https://almorafarm.com.

