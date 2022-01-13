U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,721.56
    -4.79 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,383.32
    +93.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,131.81
    -56.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.06
    +19.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.61
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.10
    -8.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1473
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7340
    +0.0090 (+0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3740
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2500
    -0.4160 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,811.96
    -69.89 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.70
    +4.14 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.83
    +10.11 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
JOBS:

Another 230,000 Americans filed new jobless claims

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped last week.

Swell takes in $20M to develop more adaptable headless commerce infrastructure

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Starting an e-commerce business on one of the large marketplaces, for example, Shopify, can be an easy process, but what the team at Swell began to notice was that the model could only take a business so far.

Swell is working in “headless” commerce, which means it is disconnecting the front end of a website, aka the storefront, from the back end, where all of the data lives, to create a better shopping experience and so that anything on the back end can be updated and maintained without disturbing the front end.

The remote-first company offers APIs, storefronts and a dashboard, all tools that can grow with any sized company. The first version of Swell was a pure API for developers, but it wasn’t enabling businesses to get up-and-running quickly, so businesses were turning to marketplaces like Shopify, CEO Eric Ingram told TechCrunch.

“The key is getting started quickly, which Shopify is awesome at, but you realize you are stuck when you try to do more than the basic model,” Ingram said. “We needed to build something that was as easy as Shopify, but enabled you to grow. Most people can’t afford to build their own back end, so we also wanted to provide something people could do without spending millions of dollars.”

Swell was an idea Ingram had about a decade ago that stemmed from his experience at e-commerce company Digital River and then building a few of his own businesses, including a clothing company. He and his team got things off the ground in 2021, raising $3.4 million in a seed round.

Headless commerce startup Swell raises $3.4M

Nearly a year later, the company is back again with $20 million in Series A funding, led by VMG Catalyst and Headline, with participation from Bonfire Ventures, Willow Growth, Commerce Ventures and Red Antler. Individual investors include Attentive CEO Brian Long, Gorgias CEO Romain Lapeyre, Remote First Capital and former CTO of Product Hunt Andreas Klinger, Fast.co CEO Domm Holland and Warby Parker’s Brian Magida.

The opportunity for additional funding was somewhat unexpected, according to Ingram, but he feels like Swell’s focus on small and mid-market companies, while building an ecosystem and community, separates it from competitors like Commercetools and Fabric that are targeting larger companies.

Swell
Swell

Swell's founding team, from left, Dave Loneragan, Eric Ingram, Stefan Kende, Mark Regal and Joshua Voydik. Image Credits: Swell

“To solve the problem, it has to be something accessible to everyone rather than just big companies with big budgets,” Ingram added. “Some of the platforms are only good at one thing, but there are hundreds of other models out there.”

In the past year, Swell grew five times in revenue and grew its customer base to over 1,000 at the end of 2021 after starting the year with 30 customers. It also created a free community plan, where customers begin paying when they start selling, to go with the standard and enterprise options.

Ingram expects to use the new funding to grow Swell’s team of 30 to 100 in the next 12 months and in product development, including building an app ecosystem. Plans include building out a framework for third parties to build the apps and also for customers to be able to own their own data on the back end and do more with it, something that is difficult for businesses building on marketplaces to do, he said.

“A core feature will be a configurable database that could adapt to new use cases,” he added. “The market is moving fast with integrations and building apps and the community will require 10 times more people to get to the next level.”

Where is the e-commerce app ecosystem headed in 2021?

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Alternative Ways To Build Your Wealth in 2022

    This will be America's first year without stimulus since the beginning of the pandemic. For many households, the absence of direct payments and advance tax credits will leave a big hole in the family...

  • Donatos’ largest traditional franchisee is now minority-owned. Michael Redd partners on deal

    With help from Michael Redd’s 22 Ventures investment firm, Jordan Hospitality Group now owns 21 Donatos restaurants in Indianapolis.

  • Here's how Gardner-area businesses are coping with the pandemic worker shortage

    Local businesses struggle with staffing issues in light of COVID-related health concerns; owners learning to do more with smaller staff

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Poised For Breakout After Earnings Beat

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat analyst estimates for the fourth quarter.

  • Sneaker Market StockX Taps Morgan Stanley, Goldman for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- StockX, an online exchange for sneakers and streetwear brands, is working with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on its planned U.S. initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Ge

  • DoorDash stock could thrive amid broader recovery but Lyft faces a tough winter, says analyst

    DoorDash Inc. could be a lasting beneficiary of trends that emerged during the pandemic even as in-person activity rebounds.

  • Oil field services co.'s public listing at risk due to market cap, shareholder equity

    The company focuses on well completions and operates mainly in the Permian Basin, Marcellus and Haynesville Shale production regions.

  • KB Home stock rises more than 4% after builder's Q4 sales rise 40%

    Shares of KB Home rose more than 3% in the extended session Wednesday after the home builder reported fourth-quarter profit above expectations and sales that matched forecasts, saying it had to meet "healthy demand" for housing amid "extremely challenging" operating conditions. KB Home said it earned $174 million, or $1.91 a share, in the quarter, compared with $106 million, or $1.12 a share, in the year-ago period. Sales rose 40% to $1.68 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected EPS of $1.7

  • Oil holds near $85/bbl on stronger demand prospects

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were steady on Thursday near two-month highs, with Brent crude trading near $85 a barrel, buoyed by expectations that a strong economic recovery will boost demand, but rising U.S. inventories and high inflation capped gains. Brent crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.93 a barrel, by 1445 GMT. Oil prices rallied more than 50% in 2021 and some analysts expect this trend to continue this year, forecasting that a lack of production capacity and limited investment could lift crude to $90 or even above $100 a barrel.

  • Ventilator recall and profit warning double whammy slam Philips

    Shares in Philips plunged 15% on Wednesday, their worst intra-day drop in over 20 years, after the Dutch health technology group warned supply chain woes would hit profits and a ventilator recall needed to be expanded. Philips recalled upto 4 million of its breathing-aid machines last year amid concerns that a type of foam used in the devices could degrade and become toxic. "The extended recall is a major negative as this also extends the litigation risk", ING analyst Marc Hesselink said.

  • Gold logs highest price of 2022 so far because its ‘a rocket ship and inflation is its fuel’

    Gold futures climb on Wednesday for a fourth straight session, settling at their highest level of the year so far, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields decline in the wake of stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data.

  • Robinhood Workers Won’t Have to Come to Work

    The online stock-trading platform said that for a large portion of its staff 'there will be no location or regular in-office requirement.'

  • Delta Air Sees 2022 Profit, Even Amid Covid; Shares Advance

    (Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. says the rapidly spreading omicron coronavirus variant will delay a recovery in travel by at least 60 days and contribute to a first-quarter loss but won’t derail the carrier’s expectation to remain profitable for the rest of the year.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Tr

  • DISH Network stock jumps after report of DirecTV merger talks

    DISH Network (DISH) stock opened 3% higher on Wednesday amid a report that the satellite tv company is in talks with competitor DirecTV.

  • China’s Startups Are Awash With Money as Beijing Shifts Focus to ‘Hard Tech’

    Unlike in previous years, when most Chinese tech funding went to internet startups in e-commerce, the bulk of the money in the past year headed into areas that hew more closely to Communist Party priorities, such as semiconductors, biotechnology and information technology.

  • China Will See Big Slow Down in Growth in 2022: Chu

    Charlene Chu, senior analyst at Autonomous, discusses China's economy and the zero-Covid strategy. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Just Eat Takeaway maintains 2022 forecasts as orders climb

    Just Eat Takeaway.com, Europe's largest meal delivery company, reported a 14% increase in orders in the fourth quarter on Wednesday in line with expectations and maintained its financial forecasts for 2022. Chief Executive Jitse Groen repeated that Takeaway expected orders to increase and losses to fall in 2022 but stopped short of forecasting it would break even on an operating basis this year, unlike German rival Delivery Hero which said on Tuesday it would do so in the second half. "We're not targeting profitability, we've given out a slight loss range for this year," Groen said.

  • Gold prices eye first loss in 5 sessions as U.S. producer price index reading lower than expected

    Gold futures head lower on Thursday, with prices on track to post their first loss in five sessions, after a rise in the U.S. producer price index for December came in below market expectations.

  • IPO Stock Expecting 225% Growth Goes Shopping For Fresh Breakout

    Among the best dividend stocks with a 3.2% annualized yield, PECO is also one of the top IPOs as it nears a buy point.