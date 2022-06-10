Swelling Demand from Paints & Coatings Industry to Drive Wheels of Fortune for Pigment Emulsion Manufacturers, Evaluates Fact.MR

FACT.MR

East Asia Has Remained the Largest Revenue Generator, With China Being the Biggest Consumer, Resulting From Developing Paint & Coating and Textile Industries in the Region

United States, Rockville MD, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR’s recently released report on pigment emulsions, the global market is poised to be worth US$ 13.5 billion in 2022 and exhibit a value CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2032.



Furthermore, Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, forecasts the pigment emulsion market to reach a valuation of US$ 28.3 billion by the end of 2032, owing to factors such as increased demand for pigment emulsions from industries such as paints and coatings, textiles, plastic, and paper.

There has been growing demand for paints and coatings for construction and infrastructure development, especially in developing countries, which will drive the demand for raw materials used in the paint industry, such as pigments and pigment emulsions.

The market is highly fragmented at the small/local level and also global level. Large-scale pigment emulsion manufacturers are continuously investing in the research & development of new products and are expanding their production facilities by way of acquisitions to meet the growing demand for pigment emulsions from various industries.

For example, BASF Colors and Effects (global pigments business) was acquired by Sun Chemical, a subsidiary of DIC Corporation. The acquisition helped Sun Chemicals develop a diverse assortment of technologies, products, value chain, and customer service, globally.





Why is the Market Seeing High Escalation in the Sales of Pigment Emulsions?

“Pigment Emulsion Usage High in Paints & Coatings and Textiles”

Pigment emulsions are used to meet desired properties such as permanence and stability in various industrial applications. Market players have witnessed strong demand from emerging markets in Asia Pacific, such as China and India.

A pigment, a binder, and a solvent make up paint. Paint pigments and coating pigments, as raw materials, make up a small (5% of the US$ 4.5 trillion global chemicals sector), and yet they are highly essential. High-quality pigments and emulsions are one of the most important elements in paints, coatings, and inks.

Key Segments Covered in the Pigment Emulsion Industry Survey

Pigment Emulsion Market by Source : Organic Pigment Emulsions Inorganic Pigment Emulsions





Pigment Emulsion Market by Type :



Water in Oil Oil in Water





Pigment Emulsion Market by Color :



Standard Colors Custom Colors





Pigment Emulsion Market by End Use :



Paint & Coatings Textiles Plastic Paper Leather



Competitive Landscape

DIC Corporation, Kiri Industries Ltd (Dystar), Sudarshan Chemicals Industries, Huebach GmbH, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Jupiter Dyes Pvt. Ltd., Camex Limited, Vipul Organics Limited, Kemcol Product, Kevin dyes and chemical Pvt ltd, Worldtex Specialty Chemicals, Kanshu Chemical Industries, Emco Dyestuff are major manufacturers of pigment emulsions.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the overall strategies adopted by players in the pigment emulsion market, along with their detailed overviews of sales analysis of pigment emulsions, top pigment emulsion manufacturers, top organic/inorganic emulsions, including SWOT analysis and sales generated from target pigment emulsion products of the top pigment emulsion manufacturers positioned across geographies.

Key players in the Pigment Emulsion Market

DIC Corporation

Kiri Industries Ltd (Dystar)

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries

Huebach GmbH Composites

Pidilite Industries Ltd

Jupiter Dyes Pvt. Ltd

Camex Limited

Vipul Organics Limited

Kemcol Product





Key Takeaways from Pigment Emulsion Market Study

By type, the water in oil segment is projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 9.4 billion over the forecast period.

By color, custom colors account for 70.9% market share in 2022.

Among the end uses, demand from the paints & coatings industry is anticipated to expand around 2.2X in market value by 2032.

Organic pigment emulsions, as a source type, are poised to create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 15.6 billion by 2032.

East Asia is set to hold around 33% of the global pigment emulsion market share by 2032.

The South Asia & Oceania market is predicted to provide dollar opportunity worth US$ 3.6 billion by 2032-end.

Fact. MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

