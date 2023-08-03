Swelling losses haven't held back gains for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) shareholders since they're up 90% over 1 year

It's been a soft week for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) shares, which are down 22%. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 90%.

In light of the stock dropping 22% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

Because TeraWulf made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year TeraWulf saw its revenue grow by 12,042%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The solid 90% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at TeraWulf. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think TeraWulf will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that TeraWulf shareholders have gained 90% over the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 60% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - TeraWulf has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

