Swelling losses haven't held back gains for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) shareholders since they're up 163% over 5 years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) share price has soared 163% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 25% in about a quarter.

Although Atlassian has shed US$3.2b from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Given that Atlassian didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Atlassian saw its revenue grow at 27% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 21% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. Atlassian seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Atlassian stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Atlassian shareholders are down 42% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 9.2%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 21% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Atlassian that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

