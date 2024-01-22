Swelling losses haven't held back gains for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) shareholders since they're up 156% over 5 years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 156% in five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 35% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 15% in the last three months.

While the stock has fallen 7.4% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

Because Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals can boast revenue growth at a rate of 26% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 21% per year, compound, during the period. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals provided a TSR of 3.2% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 21% over five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

