U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,817.60
    -670.22 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

Swello Creates Incredible Passive Income Opportunities for DeFi Investors

Swello
·4 min read
Swello
Swello

Miami FL, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swello, a DeFi 2.0 High APY protocol, brings new income generation tools to the global markets. The platform gives investors the ability to earn an APY of 146,848%. At the moment, most fixed income investments have an APY of less than 8%.


Unlike traditional financial investments, investors can lock in a rate of return that is potentially much higher than the rates that are offered from banks, indexes, or bonds in the traditional financial markets.

Swello: Profitable Staking Made Simple

Compounding has been one of the most profitable ways to earn high returns in the global markets over the past few years. Swello gives investors the high returns that compounding and crypto staking creates, without any of the technical barriers that some investors find intimidating.

Here are some of the advantages that Swello offers investors:

Ultra low fees: One area of DeFi that can eat up potential profits is buying and selling taxes. Swello overcomes this hindrance by offering investors rock-bottom taxes.

Fast payments: Waiting for payments from rebases is a thing of the past with Swello. Instead of waiting days, or even hours, Swello pays out rewards every 15 minutes. As the payouts accumulate, further gains are amplified at a rate of 96 times per day.

Automatic rewards: Staking made simple with Swello. With the system designed by Swello, all investors need to do is buy the token, and start earning. No need to connect to 3rd party apps, click extra buttons, or open new wallets as soon as you purchase the coin, compounding begins.

So simple: Swello is simple to understand. The holdings, rewards, and APY for every investor are laid out on a single dashboard interface, and making transactions can be done with the press of a button.

How Does Swello Create a 146,848%+ APY?

By taking advantage of the wide array of DeFi staking opportunities, Swello is able to employ capital via the open markets. With these advanced tools, Swello token holders may be able to around 2%, per day, in interest. To put this in perspective, most government bonds yield around 3% in APY, per year.

Click here for more information on how to get started!

Tokenomics

Swello is offering a high sustainable APY of 146,848%. The APY is backed by an intricate support system including Swello Safety Fund (SSF), Swello Automated Trust (SAT), and Swello Treasury.

Included in this, the SSF is to ensure that token holders receive a reward every 15 minutes. The SSF includes its own wallet that gets funds from buy and sell trades. The SSF also reduces risk to token holders as well as creates sustainability for the long-term growth of the protocol.

Note that 5% of all buy and sell trade fees go to the SSF which helps to scale the SSF with the growth of the community as well as continue to support the longevity of being able to protect the high APY offered.

In addition to the SSF, an anti-manipulation system is also built into the SAT. The SAT protects the Swello community from price manipulation with reliable algorithms. In particular the SAT prevents whales from dumping large amounts of tokens into markets.

The SAT is one of the key systems which serves to further stabilize Swello and ensure the longevity of the project. There’s an automated system used to burn tokens, produce funds for the treasury, and donate to the community.

The Swello Treasury was created to aid the SSF and SAT to stabilize Swello in case that the two needed support. Moreover, Treasury is also used to support protocol development, pay the team, initiate marketing campaigns, and more.

As a part of the Swello system, the Swello Automated LP (SALP) is Swello's Liquidity Pool that auto-converts 50% of $SWLO into BNB every 48 hours. While other crypto protocols have a high slippage threshold which robs investors of funds, the SALP significantly reduces slippage.

How to Buy $SWLO: The SwelloToken

Users can buy Swello tokens on Pancake Swap. However, it will require taking a few steps before converting other currencies into Swello tokens.

$SWLO is a token on the Swello protocol, which is also a BNB token. Therefore, buyers will need to purchase or swap for BNB before you swap for $SWLO.

To buy $SWLO, first of all, users need to create a wallet and purchase BNB. Then, link the wallet to the exchange where you can swap your BNB to $SWLO.

About Swello

Swello is a DeFi 2.0 protocol that allows its users to easily enter the global DeFi staking ecosystem. The team at Swello created a platform that empowers users with a simple interface, and ease of use. Swello is working to bring the amazing opportunities that are available in the DeFi space to a much wider user base.

Important Links

Website: https://swello.finance/

App: https://app.swello.finance/

Whitepaper: https://docs.swello.finance/tokenomics/swello-overview

Price Chart: Releasing Soon

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/swello_finance?s=21&t=dEgdBWul4QZ0gMmrbq5y4w

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/swello_defi/

TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/TTPdXKCq2j/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVjWb4wlZ_8i-sWNz9Ugr1Q

Medium: https://swello.medium.com/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/swello_finance/

CONTACT: Brand: Swello Email: info (at) swello.finance


Recommended Stories

  • No, the UK Is Not Going to Make USDC and USDT Legal Tender

    Recent news that the government would legalize stablecoins is a qualified welcome for a GBP-pegged token from a trusted UK issuer.

  • NHL playoff schedule: Dates, times, television and results

    The quest for the Stanley Cup is underway. Here are the 2022 NHL playoff dates, times, television and results.

  • Dow Jones Rallies On Inflation Data; Tesla Pops As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Apple Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rallied amid encouraging inflation data. Tesla stock jumped even as CEO Elon Musk issued a warning. Apple stock surged.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own — 3 high-quality examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop investing in mediocre businesses. Buy the best, instead.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were jumping 7.5% higher as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Instead, Moderna appears to be benefiting from the overall stock market bounce. Good news for the overall stock market tends to be good news for Moderna.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis' 39% Drop Is Leading the Marijuana Sector Down Friday

    As of 12:24 p.m. ET, Aurora shares were still down 38.8%. At the same time, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares were down 3.6%, and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) stock was down 5.3%. The plunge in Aurora shares comes as existing shareholders react to a new round of financing that the company said will bring $150 million to the company.

  • Stocks: ‘This is a rally in a bear market mode,’ strategist says

    Julian Bridgen, co-founder and president of Macro Intelligence 2 Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss this week's market action and whether or not it will carry over into next week, the Fed, and inflation.

  • Ulta stock rises, Aurora Cannabis increases finance deal, Blackberry soars on Google partnership

    Ulta shares are up after its big Q1 earnings beat, Aurora Cannabis increased its finance deal to $150 million, and Blackberry stock is surging after news of its partnership with Google.

  • Jim Cramer and Hedge Funds Agree on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer and hedge funds agree on. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer and hedge funds agree on, go directly to Jim Cramer and Hedge Funds Agree on These 5 Stocks. In the past few weeks, Jim Cramer, the journalist […]

  • 2 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid

    Despite all the attention that renewable energy companies get, having operations in the renewable energy space alone does not make a stock a buy. In fact, several renewable energy companies are struggling just to stay profitable. Let's discuss two renewable energy stocks that look attractive right now, and one that's best avoided.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we will look at 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip reading about Leon Cooperman’s early life, investment philosophy, and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American […]

  • Why Dutch Bros Is Soaring 34% This Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) are rocketing higher this week, surging 34.1% compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, riding a meme stock wave of buying. After it was reported that short interest in the coffee shop shot up almost 30% in the latest period, stock traders who populate various internet stock chat rooms piled into the stock. Meme stocks, of course, are stocks that trade more on social media chatter than on business fundamentals, though in Dutch Bros' case the underlying business is pretty good, too.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show th

  • Qualcomm CEO: The market is making 'an absolute mistake' on our stock

    Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon weighs in on the outlook for the semiconductor industry and his company's future.

  • Why Amazon Stock Jumped Today

    Shareholders in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) beat a rising market on Friday morning, with shares gaining 3% by 10:45 a.m. ET compared to a 1.4% boost in the S&P 500. The rally was powered by a brightening outlook around economic growth and consumer spending. A major factor driving Amazon's stock higher on Friday was the boost in the wider tech world.

  • Canopy Growth’s Loss Was Bigger Than Feared. The Stock Is Falling Hard.

    The cannabis company's per-share loss was almost five times as big as analysts had expected. The stock plunged in response.

  • Here's Why Farfetch Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), a luxury fashion e-commerce platform, spiked today after the company reported a better-than-expected loss in the first quarter. Farfetch reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.24 in the first quarter, which was down from a loss of $0.22 per share in the year-ago quarter but ahead of analysts' average estimate of a loss of $0.28 per share. "Our core business remains very strong, in spite of the macro events in China and ceasing operations in Russia, which impacted our performance and outlook," José Neves, Farfetch's founder and CEO, said in a press release.

  • Why CrowdStrike, MongoDB, and Datadog Spiked Higher Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) all spiked on Friday, up 5.5%, 6.3%, and 7.2%, respectively, as of 1:22 p.m. EDT. The PCE differs from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released earlier this month in that it weighs certain household expenditures differently and accounts for consumers substituting goods and services for other goods and services as relative prices change.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this manic market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.7% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • Alphabet, Facebook, and 4 More Bargain Stocks to Buy Now

    The stock market selloff has made many stocks look cheap—but smart investors need to be selective. Here are six high-quality companies that trade at reasonable valuations.