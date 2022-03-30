U.S. markets closed

SWEP Enhances All-Stainless Range of Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers with B222 Large-Size Model

·3 min read

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a world-leading supplier of compact brazed plate heat exchangers (BPHEs), has announced the expansion of its All-Stainless range by introducing the B222 large-size model.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)
(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

All-Stainless is a range of durable, compact and efficient BPHEs for the most demanding applications using aggressive mediums, such as ammonia, deionized water system, or fluids with high sulfur content, all of which can be corrosive to copper. All-Stainless is designed to suit a wide range of industrial applications requiring high corrosion resistance and contamination tolerance as well as the ability to operate in high temperatures.

During the fall of 2021, the B221 was added as the first large-size model to enhance a strong and diversified portfolio of existing small and medium-sized models. Introducing the B222 as the latest large-size addition complements this highly robust and efficient range, now with a total of six All-Stainless products created to serve a variety of situations.

"All-Stainless is the natural choice for the most demanding applications that require an alternative to copper. The range combines robustness and durability with high heat transfer efficiency all delivered in a small construction. With the two recent large-size additions of B221 and B222, each with unique features, we offer one of the most diversified and strong All-Stainless ranges of compact and efficient heat exchangers on the market today," said Frida Cullin Persson, Segment Manager at SWEP.

For more information about SWEP and the All-Stainless range, please visit www.swep.net.

About SWEP:

At SWEP, we believe our future rests on giving more energy than we take – from our planet and our people. That's why we pour our energy into leading the conversion to sustainable energy usage in heat transfer. Over three decades, the SWEP brand has become synonymous with challenging efficiency.

SWEP is a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers for HVAC and industrial applications. With over 1,000 dedicated employees, carefully selected business partners, and a global presence with production, sales, and dedicated service, we bring a level of expertise and closeness to our customers that's redefining competitive edge in a more sustainable future. SWEP is part of Dover Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

SWEP Contact:
Lisa Skarp
+46 705 57 2331
lisa.skarp@swep.net

Dover Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications
(630) 743-5039
asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:
Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
(630) 743-5131
agaliuk@dovercorp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swep-enhances-all-stainless-range-of-brazed-plate-heat-exchangers-with-b222-large-size-model-301514000.html

SOURCE Dover

