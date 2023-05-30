Swift Haulage Berhad (KLSE:SWIFT) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Swift Haulage Berhad (KLSE:SWIFT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Swift Haulage Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = RM79m ÷ (RM1.6b - RM382m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Swift Haulage Berhad has an ROCE of 6.6%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 3.6% generated by the Logistics industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Swift Haulage Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Swift Haulage Berhad here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Swift Haulage Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of Swift Haulage Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 9.6% over the last four years. However it looks like Swift Haulage Berhad might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Swift Haulage Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 24% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Swift Haulage Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 28% over the last year, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Swift Haulage Berhad (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Swift Haulage Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

