Swift Haulage Berhad (KLSE:SWIFT) Shares Could Be 30% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Swift Haulage Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.42

Current share price of RM0.55 suggests Swift Haulage Berhad is potentially 30% overvalued

Analyst price target for SWIFT is RM0.68, which is 61% above our fair value estimate

How far off is Swift Haulage Berhad (KLSE:SWIFT) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Swift Haulage Berhad Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM99.0m RM68.4m RM53.0m RM45.2m RM41.1m RM38.9m RM37.8m RM37.5m RM37.7m RM38.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -22.49% Est @ -14.68% Est @ -9.21% Est @ -5.38% Est @ -2.70% Est @ -0.83% Est @ 0.49% Est @ 1.41% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 15% RM86.1 RM51.8 RM34.9 RM25.9 RM20.5 RM16.9 RM14.3 RM12.3 RM10.8 RM9.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM283m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 15%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM38m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (15%– 3.6%) = RM347m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM347m÷ ( 1 + 15%)10= RM86m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM369m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.5, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Swift Haulage Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 15%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.670. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Swift Haulage Berhad

Strength

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Logistics market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For Swift Haulage Berhad, there are three further items you should assess:

Risks: You should be aware of the 3 warning signs for Swift Haulage Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does SWIFT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

