Swift Haulage Berhad's (KLSE:SWIFT) largest shareholders are private companies with 40% ownership, individual investors own 29%

Significant control over Swift Haulage Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Institutions own 22% of Swift Haulage Berhad

If you want to know who really controls Swift Haulage Berhad (KLSE:SWIFT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 40% to be precise, is private companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 29% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Swift Haulage Berhad.

KLSE:SWIFT Ownership Breakdown December 25th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Swift Haulage Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Swift Haulage Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Swift Haulage Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

KLSE:SWIFT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2023

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Swift Haulage Berhad. Persada Bina Sdn. Bhd. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 37% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.0% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.2% by the third-largest shareholder.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 52% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Swift Haulage Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Swift Haulage Berhad. In their own names, insiders own RM44m worth of stock in the RM480m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 40%, of the Swift Haulage Berhad stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

