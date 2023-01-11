U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

Swift Navigation’s Successes in 2022 Set the Pace for an Exciting 2023

Swift Navigation
·3 min read
Swift Navigation
Swift Navigation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, a San Francisco-based tech firm redefining GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and precise positioning technology for autonomous vehicles, automotive, mobile and mass-market applications, celebrates a productive year and looks ahead with renewed enthusiasm for the positive impact its products and solutions bring to customers across the globe.

The foundation of all that was accomplished in the past year is the team at Swift. Swift acknowledges with gratitude all who continue to test, iterate and improve on its innovative technologies. Highlights from Swift in 2022 include:

Company Updates

  • Swift raised a $100 Million Series D Round of financing to aid customers who are building the future of transportation and automation.

  • Swift opened an office in Tokyo, Japan and Seoul, South Korea to build on Swift's international presence and support its growing team.

Product Announcements

  • Swift expanded on the capabilities of its Skylark™ precise positioning service, now providing RTK (real-time kinematics) and DGNSS (differential GNSS) options to meet the needs of its growing customer base.

  • Swift announced Firmware Release 3.0 for Piksi Multi, Piksi Multi Inertial, Duro and Duro Inertial improving GNSS performance in all environments, updating the sensor fusion software engine to Starling® Fusion Engine and improving stability.

Partnering in Precision

Sharing Our Expertise

  • Swift’s latest white paper demonstrates how the implementation of support for wide-lane ambiguity resolution in low cost, dual-band GNSS receivers can enable seamless, high-accuracy applications at a continental scale.

  • Swift’s team published articles that focused on the issues our customers face today including the role precise positioning plays in the evolution of autonomous mowers and how to improve efficiencies for the gig economy.

The team at Swift is excited for what 2023 holds in store and to continue on its mission to build a safer and more efficient future by changing the way we navigate and understand every centimeter of our planet. To learn more about how Swift’s proven positioning solutions can benefit your application, visit swiftnav.com or contact us at sales@swiftnav.com.

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is changing the way we navigate and understand our planet. Swift’s precise positioning technology platform improves location accuracy from several meters to centimeter-level and is used by millions of devices across the globe. Swift’s technology is trusted by users across industries, enabling safer driving, improving efficiency for last-mile delivery and commercial transport operations, increasing accuracy for mobile devices and creating new possibilities for rail, robotics and machine control. Learn more about how Swift is building a safer and more connected future at swiftnav.com. Follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav

Press Contact:
Swift Navigation
press@swiftnav.com


