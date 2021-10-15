U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.00
    +18.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,956.00
    +172.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,092.00
    +54.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,283.80
    +11.70 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.08
    +0.77 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.00
    -16.90 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.57
    -2.07 (-11.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3750
    +0.0073 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3070
    +0.6300 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,421.65
    +1,615.81 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,406.52
    +31.29 (+2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,226.11
    +18.40 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Swift Prepared Foods Agrees to Purchase Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats, Inc.

JBS USA, LLC
·2 min read

JBS USA Subsidiary to Purchase California-based Entity for $90 Million

GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Prepared Foods, a consumer packaged goods company and subsidiary of JBS USA, a global food company, today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire California-based Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats, Inc., for $90 million.

Founded in 1990, Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats produces a variety of quality smoked bacon, ham and turkey products for sale to retail and wholesale customers under the Sunnyvalley brand. The purchase includes one production facility in Manteca, Calif., and the company employs more than 300 team members. Sunnyvalley’s gross revenues are $150 million annually.

“Today’s announcement is consistent with our company’s long-term strategy to increase our value-added and branded portfolio, and provide even more diverse product offerings to customers and consumers,” said Tom Lopez, president and chief operating officer, Swift Prepared Foods. “Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats makes delicious food products, has an impressive history and a reputation for exceptional quality and service. We look forward to welcoming the dedicated Sunnyvalley team members to Swift Prepared Foods and continuing to grow the brand.”

Bill Andreetta, president and founder of Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats, will continue to lead the business as part of the Swift Prepared Foods team.

“I am extremely proud of everything Sunnyvalley has accomplished and excited about joining one of the world’s leading food companies,” said Bill Andreetta, president, Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats. “We will continue to operate as usual with a focus on quality and service for our customers, as we work to grow our business. With the support of Swift Prepared Foods, the future looks very bright.”

Swift Prepared Foods currently operates seven production facilities in Booneville, Miss., Elkhart, Ind., Council Bluffs, Iowa, Ottumwa, Iowa, and Swanton, Vt. Its newest ready-to-eat bacon facility opened in May 2021 in Moberly, Mo. Construction is also currently underway on a greenfield Italian meats production facility in Columbia, Mo. The company was acquired by JBS USA in 2017 and has experienced significant growth since acquisition. Visit swiftpreparedfoods.com to learn more.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

ABOUT JBS USA
JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified, high-quality food products for sale to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents. This includes meat and poultry products, a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium foods. Visit jbsfoodsgroup.com.

Media Contact:
Nikki Richardson
Corporate Communications
nikki.richardson@jbssa.com


Recommended Stories

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 41.4% this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Ocugen has been a meme stock popular with online investors for months. Ocugen received two pieces of good news this week.

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • Alibaba Earnings Forecast Slashed on Weak Consumer Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as investors are watching whether a flurry of earnings reports due next month could revive Chinese technology shares, analysts slashed their forecasts on Alibaba Group Holding. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe company is expec

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • 5 Big-Name Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 356% to 1,605% by 2025

    These well-known and widely held companies should deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next five years.

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • Why Shares of Futu Holdings and Up Fintech Holding Are Down Today

    The Chinese online brokerages saw their share prices decline after some significant regulatory risks came to light.

  • Bank of America raises price target for 'bright spot' Affirm

    Jason Kupferberg, Bank of America Analyst, discusses why Affirm is considered a 'clear bright spot' in the buy now, pay later space.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • Bitcoin soars as SEC set to allow ETF

    The cryptocurrency market has been quite vibrant this week, said one analyst.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks to buy under $10. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10. Technology stocks have paved the way for economic growth in the past few years, […]

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Change The World

    Technology is changing everything we know about the world, but three industries, in particular, are leading the charge

  • ‘Prick This Bubble’: Morgan Stanley CEO Calls for Fed Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman is girding for rate hikes, and he says markets are ready for them.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like Now“You’ve got to prick this bubble a little bit,” Gorman said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Money is a bit too free and availab

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • These quality dividend stocks have a built-in advantage that can keep you ahead of inflation in 2022

    Bill McMahon, chief investment officer at Charles Schwab Asset Management, favors consumer discretionary stocks that pay dividends and own beloved brands.

  • Why Bank of America Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) rose 4.5% on Thursday after the financial services titan delivered solid third-quarter results.   So what Bank of America's revenue, net of interest expense, climbed 12% year over year to $22.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These stocks are all trading near their 52-week lows, but they're all solid investments to hold over the long term.

  • AT&T Gets Another Upgrade. Still, It’s a Slow Climb Out of a Deep Hole.

    Wall Street is slowly warming up to the stock, which is undeniably cheap after performing pitifully the past five months. But the company's work has just started.