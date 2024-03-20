Swiftwater Brewing offering free clean water during boil water advisory

Owner/brewer Andy Cook inside his tasting room at Swiftwater Brewing in the South Wedge.

A year ago, when a water main break put a large swath of Rochester under a boil water advisory, Swiftwater Brewing Company Owner/Brewer Andy Cook did a bit of "creative plumbing." He ran the building's water out of its hot water brewing tanks, which boils water for 15 minutes ― far exceeding the one-minute recommendation for safety.

It's a solution that's starting to come in handy. "We’re kind of set up to make it happen a little easier this time," he said.

Now residents in Rochester neighborhoods served by the Highland Park Reservoir are once again advised to boil tap water following the discovery of a body in the reservoir Tuesday morning.

The brewery has once again rerouted its plumbing, but now the brewery is also offering its water to people in the community who need it.

More: Highland Park reservoir broke EPA rules. It was never covered for drinking water safety. Why?

More: Classes canceled at Rochester City School District after boil-water notice issued

Residents in need of water can help themselves to water at the brewery at 378 Mount Hope Ave. Drive into the parking lot and around to the back of the building. A keg is near the back garage door, which faces away from Mount Hope Avenue. Bring your own containers.

Cook said the water will be a bit different from tap water because the tanks are pressurized with carbon dioxide and nitrogen.

"It does pick up a very faint carbonation," he said.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Swiftwater Brewing offers water during Rochester boil water advisory