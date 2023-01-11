U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

Swifty Global Releases Details of its Annual Shareholder Meeting

·4 min read
NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Dear Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR), known as Swifty Global (Swifty), is a technology company focused on creating ground-breaking solutions in the Fintech and Sports Betting Sectors. With revenues expected to reach $100 million in 2023, the company has already successfully launched its proprietary swipe betting sports predictions app, a traditional sportsbook, casino gaming platforms, and a global digital wallet that includes cryptocurrency and blockchain transactions. 

In addition to its exceptional product development progress and a significant revenue increase in the fourth quarter of 2022, Swifty also recently cancelled 10,666,666 common shares. The company is now preparing to file an S-1 which it expects to be effective within 90-120 days, pending SEC approval. Following its name reservation, Swifty Global will also be submitting its name and ticker change application to FINRA this month.

Swifty will host its Annual Shareholder Meeting on the 27th of January 2023 at The Trump International Beach Resort in Miami from 9am to 11am. The event will be led by CEO James Gibbons, who will present on the technology, routes to market, strategy, and business plan for the next 12 months. The event has limited capacity; therefore, Swifty kindly asks that Shareholders wishing to attend in person register at https://registration.data-room.center/.

Swifty Global CEO, James Gibbons, commented: "I’m very excited to soon meet many of our loyal Shareholders and display our impressive 2022 progress as well as show the business and technology outlook for 2023. Our company and its share price have not yet received deserved recognition for our innovation, capability, and performance. The Annual Shareholder Meeting will serve to inform current and potential Shareholders of the performance and take them behind the scenes for a look into the innovative technology and capability."

For regular updates, you are invited you to follow Swifty Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For further information on the company's latest news please see their communication channels:

Website: https://swifty.global  
Swifty Predictions Website: https://www.swiftypredictions.co.uk
Swifty Gaming Website: https://www.swiftygaming.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SwiftyGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/swifty-global
Email: hello@swifty.global

Source: DRCR

Forward-Looking Statement
Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels:

Website: https://swifty.global       
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SwiftyGlobal


