Swimming Gear Market to record 4.98% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Driven by Product Innovations & Branding and Promotions| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swimming Gear Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, drivers, trends, challenges, and market growth across various regions. The swimming gear market size is expected to increase by USD 10.238 billion, at a CAGR of 5.55% from 2021 to 2026. Also, the market will record a 4.98% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2022 as per the latest forecast market report by Technavio.

Latest market research report titled Swimming Gear Market by Product, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Market Dynamics

Factors such as product innovations and branding and promotions and growing interest in water sports will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the market fragmentation and price-sensitive consumers will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The swimming gear market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, brand, and variety to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are adidas AG, Aqua Lung, Arena Spa, BaliSwim, blueseventy LLC, Elite Sportswear, FINIS Inc., FIRST RANK Co. Ltd., HEAD, La Perla Global Management UK Ltd., Marquee Brands, Maruswim, MIRIADE Spa, Nike Inc., Orbea S. Coop., Pentland Brands Ltd., Spurt, Swimwear Anywhere Inc., and TYR Sport Inc., etc.

Aqua Lung - The company offers swimming gear that includes gear bags, dive lights, and apparel for men, women, and kids.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

Technavio report extensively covers swimming gear market segmentation as product, geography, end-users & distribution channel.

By Product, the market is classified as swimwear, swim caps, swim goggles, and others. The swimming gear market share growth in the swimwear segment will be significant for revenue generation. Over the last few years, the demand for swimwear such as one-piece swimsuits, bikinis, and tank suits has increased. With innovations in materials and styles being introduced frequently, the market is in a strong position globally. Moreover, an increase in the number of luxury swimming clubs and spas, especially in developed countries, will add to swimwear. Furthermore, companies are attempting to attract the millennial age, which would be willing to wear bright colors and unique designs that offer the wearer a sense of uniqueness. These factors will contribute to the segment growth during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the swimming gear market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The interest in sports and the existence of water sports infrastructure will facilitate the swimming gear market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Swimming Gear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.238 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.98 Performing market contribution North America at 32% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Aqua Lung, Arena Spa, BaliSwim, blueseventy LLC, Elite Sportswear, FINIS Inc., FIRST RANK Co. Ltd., HEAD, La Perla Global Management UK Ltd., Marquee Brands, Maruswim, MIRIADE Spa, Nike Inc., Orbea S. Coop., Pentland Brands Ltd., Spurt, Swimwear Anywhere Inc., and TYR Sport Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

