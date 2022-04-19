U.S. markets closed

Swimming Gear Market to record 4.98% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Driven by Product Innovations & Branding and Promotions| Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swimming Gear Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, drivers, trends, challenges, and market growth across various regions. The swimming gear market size is expected to increase by USD 10.238 billion, at a CAGR of 5.55% from 2021 to 2026. Also, the market will record a 4.98% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2022 as per the latest forecast market report by Technavio.

Latest market research report titled Swimming Gear Market by Product, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Market Dynamics

Factors such as product innovations and branding and promotions and growing interest in water sports will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the market fragmentation and price-sensitive consumers will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

To have additional information on all drivers, trends & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Company Profiles

The swimming gear market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, brand, and variety to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are adidas AG, Aqua Lung, Arena Spa, BaliSwim, blueseventy LLC, Elite Sportswear, FINIS Inc., FIRST RANK Co. Ltd., HEAD, La Perla Global Management UK Ltd., Marquee Brands, Maruswim, MIRIADE Spa, Nike Inc., Orbea S. Coop., Pentland Brands Ltd., Spurt, Swimwear Anywhere Inc., and TYR Sport Inc., etc.

  • Aqua Lung - The company offers swimming gear that includes gear bags, dive lights, and apparel for men, women, and kids.

  • To know about the offerings of all major vendors - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

Technavio report extensively covers swimming gear market segmentation as product, geography, end-users & distribution channel.

  • By Product, the market is classified as swimwear, swim caps, swim goggles, and others. The swimming gear market share growth in the swimwear segment will be significant for revenue generation. Over the last few years, the demand for swimwear such as one-piece swimsuits, bikinis, and tank suits has increased. With innovations in materials and styles being introduced frequently, the market is in a strong position globally. Moreover, an increase in the number of luxury swimming clubs and spas, especially in developed countries, will add to swimwear. Furthermore, companies are attempting to attract the millennial age, which would be willing to wear bright colors and unique designs that offer the wearer a sense of uniqueness. These factors will contribute to the segment growth during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the swimming gear market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The interest in sports and the existence of water sports infrastructure will facilitate the swimming gear market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To know about the contribution of user end & distribution channel segmentation - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports

  • The outdoor gym equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 687.37 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13%. Download a free sample now!

  • The air sports equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 842.57 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%. Download a free sample now!

Swimming Gear Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 10.238 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.98

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

adidas AG, Aqua Lung, Arena Spa, BaliSwim, blueseventy LLC, Elite Sportswear, FINIS Inc., FIRST RANK Co. Ltd., HEAD, La Perla Global Management UK Ltd., Marquee Brands, Maruswim, MIRIADE Spa, Nike Inc., Orbea S. Coop., Pentland Brands Ltd., Spurt, Swimwear Anywhere Inc., and TYR Sport Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Swimwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Swim caps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Swim goggles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aqua Lung

  • 12.4 Arena Spa

  • 12.5 BaliSwim

  • 12.6 FIRST RANK Co. Ltd.

  • 12.7 La Perla Global Management UK Ltd.

  • 12.8 Marquee Brands

  • 12.9 Pentland Brands Ltd.

  • 12.10 Spurt

  • 12.11 Swimwear Anywhere Inc.

  • 12.12 TYR Sport Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swimming-gear-market-to-record-4-98-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--driven-by-product-innovations--branding-and-promotions-technavio-301526030.html

SOURCE Technavio

