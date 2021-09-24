U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,423.00
    -15.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,559.00
    -85.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,232.75
    -70.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.20
    -11.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.43
    +0.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.30
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.65
    -1.22 (-5.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3709
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4030
    +0.1020 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,745.66
    -1,365.70 (-3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,062.44
    -46.48 (-4.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.88
    -14.47 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Swimming Pool Market | Large-scale Urbanization to Boost Growth | Technavio Partnering with over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The swimming pool market is poised to grow by USD 3.56 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2.29 % during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate -Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Swimming Pool Market by Revenue Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Swimming Pool Market by Revenue Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Finish Thompson Inc., FLUIDRA S.A., Hayward Industries Inc., H.C. Harrington Co.Inc., Intex Corp., Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd., Pentair Plc, Pool Corp. Inc., Swimline, and Waterco Group are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Large-scale urbanization has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high installation and maintenance costs might hamper the market growth.

Swimming Pool Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Geography

  • Market Landscape

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43962

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Incineration Plants Market -The incineration plants market has the potential to grow by USD 45.74 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.23%. Download a free sample report now!

Car and Truck Wash Market -The car and truck wash market has the potential to grow by USD 5.82 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.92%. Download a free sample report now!

Swimming Pool Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our swimming pool market report covers the following areas:

  • Swimming Pool Market size

  • Swimming Pool Market trends

  • Swimming Pool Market industry analysis

This study identifies high growth in the tourism industry as one of the prime reasons driving the swimming pool market growth during the next few years.

Swimming Pool Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Swimming Pool Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Swimming Pool Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Swimming Pool Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist swimming pool market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the swimming pool market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the swimming pool market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of swimming pool market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Revenue source

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Revenue source

  • Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Other1

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Finish Thompson Inc.

  • FLUIDRA S.A.

  • Hayward Industries Inc.

  • H.C. Harrington Co.Inc.

  • Intex Corp.

  • Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd.

  • Pentair Plc

  • Pool Corp. Inc.

  • Swimline

  • Waterco Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swimming-pool-market--large-scale-urbanization-to-boost-growth--technavio-partnering-with-over-100-fortune-500-companies-301383405.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen Is Pulling Ahead With Its Electric Vehicles. That Could Boost the Stock.

    Shares of German car giant Volkswagen tumbled in the past three months over fears that production will be hurt by the global shortage in semiconductors that control the electronic brains of its vehicles, and by supply-chain problems that will delay its parts. This dip could be a good buying opportunity because optimism over VW’s advances in manufacturing electric vehicles could boost sales and trim costs. Its Volkswagen ID.4 GTX—an electric sport-utility vehicle with a €50,000 price tag—is seen as an effective rival to Tesla (TSLA).

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Our brands are outgrowing their categories by 25%: Rao’s parent company CEO

    Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.

  • Why General Electric Stock Leapt Higher Thursday

    Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) shot up 5% as of 3:05 p.m. EDT Thursday on news that the company will make its largest acquisition in at least three years. Ultrasound maker BK Medical, "a leader in advanced surgical visualization," is the target, said GE in a press release. GE will ante up $1.45 billion in cash for the acquisition, and will incorporate BK Medical into GE's $3 billion healthcare business.

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count

  • Palantir Stock Soars On This Continued Trend: What The Chart Says

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) was flying over 5% higher on Thursday propped up by overall market strength and continued interest in the r/WallStreetBets community of retail traders. The stock has been trading in a steep uptrend since reaching a July 19 low just above the $20 mark. Options traders hammered bullish call contracts throughout the day believing the stock has more room to run. The options traders purchased over millions worth of calls with one trader paying $201,150 for a sin

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • Evergrande investors in limbo after payment deadline passes

    SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande has left global investors guessing over whether it will make a key interest payment, adding to fears that Beijing will let overseas bondholders swallow large losses as a liquidity crisis deepens at the world’s most indebted property company. Evergrande owes $305 billion, has run short of cash and investors are worried a collapse could pose systemic risks https://www.reuters.com/article/china-evergrande-debt-explainer-idCAKBN2GC09I to China's financial system and reverberate around the world. A Thursday deadline for paying $83.5 million in interest of a dollar bond passed without remark from Evergrande, and bondholders had not been paid nor heard from the company, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

  • Top REITs for October 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Plug Power stock surges after Piper Sandler says time to buy, citing ‘tremendous forward momentum’ on green hydrogen plans

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond turned bullish on the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company, citing valuation and "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans.

  • Investors have lost total confidence in these stocks

    One sector of the market has truly tanked. Here is the ugly, but true data.

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Tesla, Fisker earn split views from these analysts

    Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt on Thursday started coverage of shares of Tesla Inc. and Fisker Inc., favoring the newcomer Fisker with a buy rating.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • Timeline: China Evergrande's snowballing debt crisis

    Debt-ridden property developer Evergrande Group missed a dollar bond interest payment deadline, moving closing to a potential default and fuelling worries that a collapse could send shockwaves through China's economy and beyond. Evergrande vows to cut debt for the first time, aiming to slash net gearing ratio to 70% by June 2020 from 240% in June 2017. Central bank names Evergrande as one of few financial holding conglomerates on its watch that it said could cause systemic risk.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • Keep on Buying Cassava Stock, Says Analyst Following Positive Clinical Data

    The markets have been volatile recently, but the fluctuations have been nothing like those exhibited by Cassava Sciences (SAVA) stock. After a mercurial ascent throughout the year’s first half, since the end of July, shares have lost 55% of their value. The stock’s rise and fall has been entirely based on the events surrounding simufilam - the company’s prospective treatment for the notoriously difficult-to-treat Alzheimer’ disease (AD). Earlier in the year, the data from an ongoing open-label s