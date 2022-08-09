U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,143.25
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,819.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,185.00
    +1.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,942.00
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.39
    -0.37 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.64
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    -0.0750 (-2.64%)
     

  • Vix

    21.29
    +0.14 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2078
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7570
    -0.2160 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,815.87
    +622.86 (+2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.76
    +12.88 (+2.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.37
    +42.63 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.58
    -207.66 (-0.74%)
     

Swimming Pool Market Size to Grow by USD 4.60 Bn at a CAGR of 2.67%, Large-scale urbanization to witness lucrative growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swimming Pool Market size is expected to grow by USD 4.60 billion with a YOY growth of 2.32% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading watch manufacturers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Swimming Pool Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Swimming Pool Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

This market research report extensively covers Swimming Pool Market segmentations in the following:

  • Revenue - Construction and equipment

  • Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Swimming Pool Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Large-scale urbanization is one of the main factors boosting the global swimming pool industry. APAC and Africa account for about 90% of the urban population worldwide. The developed building markets in nations like the US, UK, Spain, and Germany have been forced to concentrate on improving the quality of the current residential infrastructures due to the rapid population expansion.

As cities become more populous, there will be a greater need for residential infrastructure, which will fuel the growth of the swimming pool market throughout the forecast period.

Market Trend

One of the major swimming pool market trends that are anticipated to have a favorable effect on the sector throughout the projected period is the tourism sector's rapid rise. The industry is expanding because of the low-cost airlines, the abundance of hotels that provide lodging at various price points, and the high purchasing power of the populace.

The dynamic packages, which provide an inclusive price for a specific package ordered by the buyer on a whim, are now being offered by online retailers. Hotels have begun adding swimming pools to boost their visual attractiveness to draw clients.

Market Challenge

The high installation and upkeep costs of swimming pools are one of the biggest obstacles to the market's expansion globally. Due to the expenditures of routinely changing the water, maintaining the filters, and the use of motor pumps, owning a swimming pool is expensive. Water scarcity is a problem in many nations as the natural balance deteriorates.

Water is quite expensive in the nations with the greatest water scarcity, including Yemen, Libya, and Jordan. The growth of swimming pools in the majority of developing countries will be hampered in the coming years by the already present financial fragility and the high beginning expenses Download Free Sample Report.

Swimming Pool Market Vendors

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Aladdin Equipment Co. Inc.

  • Confer Plastics Inc.

  • Finish Thompson Inc.

  • FLUIDRA S.A.

  • H.C. Harrington Co.Inc.

  • Hayward Industries Inc.

  • Intex pool India

  • Pentair Plc

  • Pleatco LLC

  • Pool Tool Co.

Find out the top market vendors, their competition, and how they excel in the Swimming Pool Market in our latest Sample Report. Click here to BUY now!

Related Reports

Contract Cleaning Services Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Cardless ATM Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Swimming Pool Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.67%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 4.60 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.32

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Australia, France, UK, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Aladdin Equipment Co. Inc., Confer Plastics Inc., Finish Thompson Inc., FLUIDRA S.A., Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd., H.C. Harrington Co.Inc., Hayward Industries Inc., Intex pool India, Pentair Plc, Pleatco LLC, Pool Tool Co., Raypak Inc., Rola-Chem Corp., Swimline, Therm Products division of HydroQuip inc., Val-Pak Products, Valterra Products LLC, and Waterco Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Revenue

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Revenue

  • 5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Revenue

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Finish Thompson Inc.

  • 10.4 FLUIDRA S.A.

  • 10.5 Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd.

  • 10.6 H.C. Harrington Co.Inc.

  • 10.7 Hayward Industries Inc.

  • 10.8 Intex pool India

  • 10.9 Pentair Plc

  • 10.10 Pleatco LLC

  • 10.11 Swimline

  • 10.12 Waterco Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swimming-pool-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-60-bn-at-a-cagr-of-2-67-large-scale-urbanization-to-witness-lucrative-growth---technavio-301600855.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • EVs that may qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act tax credit

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details which electric vehicles currently on the market may or may not qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act's EV tax credit.

  • Boeing Dreamliner deliveries set to resume in coming days

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Boeing's stock following announcements regarding the status of its Dreamliner deliveries.

  • Malcolm Gladwell says it’s ‘not in your best interest to work from home.’ Nearly 20 years ago he said he ‘hates desks’ and writes from his couch

    Gladwell, the author of “The Tipping Point,” said it was “not in your best interest” to “just sit in your pajamas in your bedroom.”

  • Tyson earnings miss estimates as meat sales slow

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Tyson earnings and how inflation is impacting meat demand.

  • McDonald's Menu Move Targets Wendy's, Burger King

    McDonald's created the Big Mac in response to the success that Burger King had with the Whopper. Burger King has its flame broiler and Wendy's has "fresh, never frozen" beef, but every chain has basically the same burgers. Sure, there are variations -- Wendy's has baked potatoes and chili, Burger King has its Chicken Fries -- but it's mostly all the same.

  • IBM accuses start-up of stealing secret computer tech

    IBM has accused a Swiss tech start-up of using a British front company to steal and copy its trade secrets.

  • Malcolm Gladwell’s work-from-home comments spark backlash and accusations of hypocrisy

    “It’s not in your best interests to work at home,” said Gladwell, during a recent podcast appearance.

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries Will Resume in ‘Coming Days,’ FAA Says

    Boeing’ s 787 Dreamliners will soon take to the skies again after being grounded for more than a year now that the aircraft manufacturer has secured the final go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Administration. “Boeing (ticker: BA ) has made the necessary changes to ensure that the 787 Dreamliner meets all certification standards,” the FAA said in a statement on Monday. Boeing stopped delivering the 787 jets more than a year ago after quality problems were found in manufacturing.

  • Norway threatens to ration electricity in fresh blow for UK and European energy supplies

    Norway has drawn up plans to ration electricity exports in a move that has heightened fears of energy shortages in the UK and Europe this winter.

  • Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Item Upset Its Customers

    Cracker Barrel isn't a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol' country home cookin'. Cracker Barrel customer's base has voiced their opinion, and they not only don't want to try the new plant-based sausage, but they don't want anyone to. Cracker Barrel is known for its old-fashioned home cooking and the menu shows it -- the breakfast classic combinations are called "Old Timer's Breakfast," "Grandpa's Country Fried Breakfast," and the "Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Breakfast."

  • GE Is Building the Electricity Grid of the Future. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    The company has an impressive history, and current technology, on display at its research center in upstate New York.

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Stocks for August 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. It serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries and has operations in the U.S. and Central Europe.

  • Retirees Can Earn This Much Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Obsessing about success makes us unhappy. Surprisingly, so does a focus on passion. There is a healthier way to approach our lives.

    The passion mindset prioritizes happiness, but paradoxically, the more we seek happiness, the more unhappy we become.

  • CEO reveals why Franchise Group wanted to buy Kohl's

    At the start of July, Kohl’s leaders said the negotiations were over, and Kohl’s would remain an independent business.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

    Few money managers have the investing track record that billionaire Warren Buffett brings to the table. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, everyone from novice investors to professionals with decades of experience tends to pay close attention.

  • Crude-Oil Pricing Outlook Remains Murky

    Predicting the direction of oil prices in the second half is challenging due to geopolitical tension and unclear consumer demand.

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • UPDATE 3-U.S. okays first Boeing 787 Dreamliner delivery since '21 -sources

    The U.S. government on Monday approved the first Boeing 787 Dreamliner for delivery since 2021, clearing the way for American Airlines to take possession, people briefed on the matter told Reuters. American Airlines said it expects to receive its first Boeing 787 delivery of the year as early as Wednesday and that the plane will enter commercial service in the coming weeks. Earlier on Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it expected Boeing to resume deliveries of its 787 in coming days after the manufacturer made inspection and retrofit changes needed to meet certification standards.