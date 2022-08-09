Swimming Pool Market Size to Grow by USD 4.60 Bn at a CAGR of 2.67%, Large-scale urbanization to witness lucrative growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swimming Pool Market size is expected to grow by USD 4.60 billion with a YOY growth of 2.32% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading watch manufacturers.
This market research report extensively covers Swimming Pool Market segmentations in the following:
Revenue - Construction and equipment
Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa
Swimming Pool Market Dynamics
Market Driver
Large-scale urbanization is one of the main factors boosting the global swimming pool industry. APAC and Africa account for about 90% of the urban population worldwide. The developed building markets in nations like the US, UK, Spain, and Germany have been forced to concentrate on improving the quality of the current residential infrastructures due to the rapid population expansion.
As cities become more populous, there will be a greater need for residential infrastructure, which will fuel the growth of the swimming pool market throughout the forecast period.
Market Trend
One of the major swimming pool market trends that are anticipated to have a favorable effect on the sector throughout the projected period is the tourism sector's rapid rise. The industry is expanding because of the low-cost airlines, the abundance of hotels that provide lodging at various price points, and the high purchasing power of the populace.
The dynamic packages, which provide an inclusive price for a specific package ordered by the buyer on a whim, are now being offered by online retailers. Hotels have begun adding swimming pools to boost their visual attractiveness to draw clients.
Market Challenge
The high installation and upkeep costs of swimming pools are one of the biggest obstacles to the market's expansion globally. Due to the expenditures of routinely changing the water, maintaining the filters, and the use of motor pumps, owning a swimming pool is expensive. Water scarcity is a problem in many nations as the natural balance deteriorates.
Water is quite expensive in the nations with the greatest water scarcity, including Yemen, Libya, and Jordan. The growth of swimming pools in the majority of developing countries will be hampered in the coming years by the already present financial fragility and the high beginning expenses Download Free Sample Report.
Swimming Pool Market Vendors
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Aladdin Equipment Co. Inc.
Confer Plastics Inc.
Finish Thompson Inc.
FLUIDRA S.A.
H.C. Harrington Co.Inc.
Hayward Industries Inc.
Intex pool India
Pentair Plc
Pleatco LLC
Pool Tool Co.
Find out the top market vendors, their competition, and how they excel in the Swimming Pool Market in our latest Sample Report.
Swimming Pool Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.67%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 4.60 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.32
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Australia, France, UK, and Spain
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Aladdin Equipment Co. Inc., Confer Plastics Inc., Finish Thompson Inc., FLUIDRA S.A., Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd., H.C. Harrington Co.Inc., Hayward Industries Inc., Intex pool India, Pentair Plc, Pleatco LLC, Pool Tool Co., Raypak Inc., Rola-Chem Corp., Swimline, Therm Products division of HydroQuip inc., Val-Pak Products, Valterra Products LLC, and Waterco Group
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
