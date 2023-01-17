U.S. markets closed

Swimwear market size to grow by USD 6.63 billion from 2021 to 2026; A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global swimwear market size is estimated to increase by USD 6.63 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43%. - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Swimwear Market 2022-2026
Global swimwear market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

  • Adidas AG: The company offers swimwear that offers comfort and design in high-quality fabrics, whether swimming competitively or chilling at the beach.

  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc.: The company offers swimwear that are available for women and kids in various shades and sizes.

  • Arena Spa: The company offers swimwear that ranges from athletic pieces designed for a day of movement to feminine styles for lounging in the sun.

  • Embry Holdings Ltd. : The company offers swimwear that are available for women in different shapes and colours.

  • For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor Landscape - The global swimwear market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer swimwear in the market are adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Arena Spa, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Embry Holdings Ltd., Groupe Chantelle, Haddow Group, Hermes International SA, L Space, La Perla, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pentland Brands Ltd., Perry Ellis International Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Seafolly Holdings Pty. Ltd., Sunsets Inc., Swimwear Anywhere Inc., Urban Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. and others.

The global swimwear market is at its growing stage. Companies incorporate different strategies to increase their shares in the global market. The expansion of product lines provides an opportunity for the leading players to maintain their dominance in the market. The practice of sustainability is essential for future production and is followed by the major prominent vendors in the market.

Global swimwear market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global swimwear market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Women swimwear, Men swimwear, and Children swimwear), and distribution channel (Offline and Online).

  • The women swimwear segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The adoption of women swimwear is growing, led by the soaring demand for luxury fashion products and accessories. Furthermore, a large number of product offerings with a wide variety of designs and patterns are available in the market.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global swimwear market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global swimwear market.

  • North America will account for 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising number of people participating in swimming activities will facilitate the swimwear market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global swimwear marketMarket dynamics

Leading Drivers - The increasing demand for long-sleeve swimsuits is one of the key drivers fueling the swimwear market growth. The harmful impact of UV rays can lead to skin tanning, rashes, sunburns, and, in extreme cases, skin cancer. In view of this, swimmers are becoming more conscious about their skin health and looking for swimwear that can cover up a major portion of their bodies. Vendors have now come up with products to fulfill the growing demand for long-sleeve swimwear. Such offerings will drive the swimwear market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The growth of online and omnichannel retail is one of the key swimwear market trends contributing to the market growth. Online shopping through smart devices has gained popularity over the years because of the high penetration of internet services, improved economy, and the upgrading of purchase and delivery options with the emergence of e-commerce. Omnichannel retailing has gained significance as an effective alternative to engage consumers both online and offline. This, in turn, will drive the swimwear market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Cultural restrictions regarding the adoption of swimwear are one of the factors restricting the swimwear market growth. In many countries across MEA, Europe, and Asia, wearing revealing clothes such as swimwear and swimming in public places such as public swimming pools and beaches are considered taboo for women and against cultural aspects. Though countries in the Middle East are gradually evolving in terms of cultural barriers, women are still not allowed to wear swimwear in public places. Hence, the social and cultural stigma related to swimwear and other intimate apparel is expected to restrain the growth of the global swimwear market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this swimwear market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Swimwear Market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the Swimwear Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the Swimwear Market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Swimwear Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports: 

The men's swimwear market size is expected to increase by USD 1,665.94 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.8%. This report extensively covers segmentation by material (polyester, spandex, nylon, and other), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The swimming gear market size is expected to increase by USD 10.238 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (swimmer, swim caps, swim goggles, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (women, men, and children), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Swimwear Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 6.63 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.43

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 29%

Key countries

US, Germany, France, UK, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Arena Spa, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Embry Holdings Ltd., Groupe Chantelle, Haddow Group, Hermes International SA, L Space, La Perla, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pentland Brands Ltd., Perry Ellis International Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Seafolly Holdings Pty. Ltd., Sunsets Inc., Swimwear Anywhere Inc., Urban Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Women swimwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Men swimwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Childern swimwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 adidas AG

  • 11.4 American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

  • 11.5 Arena Spa

  • 11.6 Embry Holdings Ltd.

  • 11.7 Groupe Chantelle

  • 11.8 Hermes International SA

  • 11.9 La Perla

  • 11.10 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • 11.11 Pentland Brands Ltd.

  • 11.12 PUMA SE

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Swimwear Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swimwear-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-6-63-billion-from-2021-to-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301720234.html

SOURCE Technavio

