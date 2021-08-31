U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,521.08
    -7.71 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,340.73
    -59.11 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,263.27
    -2.62 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.79
    +8.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.49
    -0.72 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.70
    +5.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1811
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    +0.0170 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9800
    +0.0950 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,420.41
    -1,121.67 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.13
    +21.53 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Swine Feed Market to Hit USD 148.17 Billion by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read

Top players covered are swine feed market Key players covered Cargill Incorporated, BASF SE, Archer, Daniels Midland, Novus International Inc., Nutreco NV, Lallemand Inc. and more players profiled

Pune, India, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global swine feed market size is predicted to reach USD 148.17 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.06% between 2020 to 2027. The increasing concerns regarding swine health and well-being can be a crucial factor boosting the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Swine Feed Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Starter Feed, Sow Feed, and Grower Feed), Additives (Vitamins, Amino Acids, Antibiotics, Enzymes, and Others), Form (Pellets, Mash, and Crumbles), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027” the market size stood at USD 117.54 billion in 2019. The growing demand for high-quality pork meat across various regions of the world will subsequently create opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

The occurrence of covid-19 has arduously disturbed the entire world. The crisis has caused an unwonted effect on businesses across various regions. Nevertheless, government initiatives and strict measures can help defeat this highly infectious virus. Numerous industries are in fraught yet thriving to elevate from this catastrophe. Our team of researchers has analyzed the current COVID data and prepared reports with new tactical information to help sustain businesses during the global pandemic.


The report on the swine feed market highlights:

  • Descriptive analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market;

  • Tactical insights for crisis management;

  • All-Inclusive Evaluation of the factors affecting the market; and

  • Thorough data on all the regions and prominent players in the market


Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/swine-feed-market-103090

Rising Concentration on Animal Welfare to Augment Growth

The rising consumer inclination towards organic meat products is predicted to foster the growth of the market. The rising production of organic pig meat owing to the awareness pertaining to animal welfare will provide impetus to the market. The increasing demand for well-bred pork meat has impelled manufacturers to increase their production capacities, which, in turn, will bode well for the market. The growing consumption of pork meat among consumers in various forms such as ham, bacon, chops, and lions will further enable speedy expansion of the market. The growing popularity of pork in western countries will escalate the trade and production of swine in the foreseeable future.

Declining Meat Consumption During Global Pandemic to Dwindle Market Growth

The coronavirus outbreak has disturbed the animal feed industry intensely. The temporarily shut down of businesses and operations has severally triggered the swine feed market. Moreover, the spread of rumors concerning the consumption of meat along with the misinformation about the toxic effects of meat consumption will have a negative impact on the market. likewise, the disruption of the supply chain due to the lockdown in various regions across the globe will thwart the market growth. Besides, the uncertainty associated with the current situation of COVID-19 will consequently create newer challenges for the industry in the forthcoming years.


Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/swine-feed-market-103090



Increasing Consumer Spending to Benefit Market in Asia Pacific

The market size in Asia Pacific is expected to account for the maximum share in the global market owing to the rising consumption of pig meat in Asian countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia. The growing utilization of swine feed in the countries will contribute positively to the growth of the market. The surge in import and export activities will create new opportunities for the region. The focus of manufacturers towards low-cost production, enhanced distribution networks, and high profitability will support market growth in Asia Pacific. The increasing urbanization and consumer spending will have a tremendous impact on the market during the forecast period. North America is expected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period due to the presence of numerous major players in the region.


Key Industry Development:

October 2018: Canadian Bio-Systems Inc. (CBS Inc.) announced the launch of its Feed Science Platforms (FSPs). The FSPs are designed to offer an inclusive portfolio of cutting-edge bio-based animal feed technology solutions to benefit poultry, swine, ruminant, and aquaculture production


Top 10 Players Profiled in Swine Feed Market Research Report:

  • Cargill Incorporated - United States

  • BASF SE – Germany

  • Archer Daniels Midland – United States

  • Novus International Inc. – United States

  • Nutreco NV – Netherlands

  • Lallemand Inc. – United States

  • Kent Nutrition Group – United States

  • Alltech Inc. – United States

  • Chr Hansen Holding A/S – Denmark

  • Land O’Lakes Inc. – United States


Quick Buy - Swine Feed Industry Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103090


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Additivesology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Animal Feed Market

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Global Swine Feed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Starter Feed

        • Sow Feed

        • Grower Feed

      • By Additives (Value)

        • Vitamins

        • Amino Acids

        • Antibiotics

        • Enzymes

        • Others

      • By Form (Value)

        • Pellets

        • Mash

        • Crumbles

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!


Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/swine-feed-market-103090


About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial begins, Cathie Woods goes all-in on Komatsu, Apple’s iPhone satellite plans

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • Coca-Cola's and Microsoft's Latest Gamble: A Giant CO2 Vacuum Cleaner

    A Swiss startup has created a giant vacuum cleaner to capture carbon dioxide from the air, helping companies offset their emissions. WSJ visits the facility to see how it traps the gas for sale to clients like Coca-Cola, which uses it in fizzy drinks. Composite: Clément Bürge

  • China Threatens to Ban E-Commerce Companies That Flout IP Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to tighten oversight of e-commerce companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Pinduoduo Inc., including by holding them accountable for intellectual property violations.E-commerce platforms will be restricted from online business operations or even have their licenses revoked if they fail to deal with serious violations of IP rights by vendors on their platforms, according to a draft revision of the country’s e-commerce law posted by the State Administration for Mar

  • FTC to investigate retail gas market for ‘collusive’ schemes to raise prices

    Federal Trade Commissioner Lina Khan said in a letter to Brian Deese, director of President Joe Biden's National Economic Council, that lax oversight of mergers in the oil and gas industry may have created "conditions ripe for price coordination and other collusive practices."

  • The United States Will Become The Next Turf For Bitcoin Miners. Genesis Digital Acquires 20k BTC Miners

    Genesis Digital Assets has purchased 20,000 Bitcoin miners from Canaan in a bid to expand its operations in North America and the Nordics.

  • Why can’t utilities get the money they need to make grids more resilient?

    Electric utilities across the US are short hundreds of billions of dollars for upgrades to prepare for a changing climate.

  • How Hurricane Ida will impact the oil markets

    CIBC Private Wealth Managment Trader Rebecca Babin joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Hurricane Ida's impact on the oil industry.&nbsp;

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Does the U.S. have a retirement crisis?

    At the end of a recent conference, the perennial question arose — once again — as to whether the United States faces a retirement crisis. While the NRRI depends on a number of specific assumptions, anything close to 50% at risk does seem like a serious problem to me. The conference participant bolstering the no-crisis view cited a survey prepared by the Society of Actuaries.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Worried About Tapering? Here’s How Retirement Savers Can Adjust Their Portfolios

    News that the Federal Reserve could begin trimming its bond-buying program later this year shouldn’t affect the retirement-saving strategy of young workers, but those nearing retirement might want to make some adjustments to bondholdings, advisors say.

  • Aluminium hits 10-year high as China curbs smelters

    Aluminium prices hit a 10-year high on Tuesday as production slowed in China amid tougher controls on electricity consumption.

  • Phone won't talk to your car? You are not alone: study

    Problems getting smartphones to connect properly with vehicle infotainment systems are now the No. 1 gripe among consumers according to the latest study of new model quality released on Tuesday by market research firm J.D. Power. Overall, J.D. Power says electronic and infotainment system malfunctions are the cause of six of the top 10 complaints from U.S. buyers of 2021 cars, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks, despite years of effort by automakers to better integrate digital technology. Stellantis NV's Ram truck brand for the first time led the rankings in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, and the French-Italian automaker's Dodge muscle car brand was second.

  • Walgreens to raise minimum hourly wage to $15 for all staff from October

    Walgreens said the wage increase would take place in phases and is expected to be fully implemented by November next year. Earlier this month, rival CVS Health said it would raise minimum hourly wages to $15 effective July next year. Walgreens' starting wage for hourly team members is at least $10 per hour, with about half of the total 190,000 workers currently earning at least $15 an hour, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

  • China’s environmental goals are driving aluminum prices to a 10-year high

    Aluminum prices have jumped to the highest in 10 years, driven skyward in part by a crackdown on energy usage in China. It’s been a different story for companies like Reynolds Consumer Products—the kitchen-wrap maker’s CFO recently told analysts that it’s facing hundreds of millions of dollars in increased costs from higher prices for resin and aluminum. Heineken’s CFO says commodity costs including aluminum have shot up “very, very materially in the last couple of months.”

  • Nike Closes Its Offices For One Week To Give Employees A Mental Health Break

    Nike is giving its employees a mental heath break, closing corporate offices for the week so employees can “enjoy additional time off to rest and recover