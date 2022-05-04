U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

Swinerton, Top 10 U.S. Contractor, Selects alwaysAI® to Bring Innovative Computer Vision Applications to Construction and Manufacturing Projects

alwaysAI
·2 min read

Innovative Computer Vision Applications for Construction and Manufacturing Projects

alwaysAI and Swinerton announce a partnership to develop CV applications that will deliver new levels of safety and real-time insight to construction projects and timber manufacturing.
alwaysAI and Swinerton partnership
alwaysAI and Swinerton partnership


SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swinerton, a national general contractor with over 4,000 employees from coast-to-coast, announces a partnership with computer vision platform leader, alwaysAI®, to develop CV applications bringing new levels of safety and real-time insight to construction projects and timber manufacturing. With alwaysAI, Swinerton will leverage the advanced power of computer vision applications and machine learning technology to monitor site safety and project productivity, as well as improve materials tracking at their Timberlab, a Swinerton Incorporated company.

“The construction industry is rapidly changing and leveraging new technologies to build smarter, manage people and materials more efficiently, and improve ROI. alwaysAI provides a unique computer vision platform to help us rapidly prototype and deploy a wide variety of CV apps on the edge to improve our business,” says Aaron Anderson, Director of Innovation at Swinerton.

alwaysAI® will initially work with Swinerton to build a “Safety Score” application to track overall safety at construction sites, especially around high-traffic areas like entrances and exits. In addition, the company will work with Timberlab to better track timber components during the manufacturing process. Other CV applications will be developed to improve ROI across a wide variety of construction projects.

"Construction is one of the largest industries in the world and traditionally one of the most conservative; but the world is changing, and construction is quickly becoming one of the most innovative technology spaces on the market. We are thrilled to partner with Swinerton to develop and deploy deep-learning computer vision apps to improve safety and ROI across their many projects," says Marty Beard, Co-founder & CEO of alwaysAI.

About alwaysAI®

alwaysAI® provides developers and enterprises a comprehensive platform for building, training, deploying, and managing computer vision applications on IoT devices. We unleash real-time insights to help businesses drive higher ROI and make computer vision come alive on the edge - where work and life happen. For more information, visit www.alwaysai.co.

About Swinerton

Swinerton provides commercial construction and construction management services throughout the United States and is a 100% employee-owned company. Recognized nationally since 1888, Swinerton is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with integrity, passion, and excellence. For more information please visit: https://swinerton.com/

Media Contact:
Liz Oz
liz.oz@alwaysai.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2be4e77-1694-46cc-b756-0bda87fd099d


