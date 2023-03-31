U.S. markets close in 1 hour 36 minutes

Swiss Banker Admits Helping Fund Manager Evade Taxes

1
Chris Dolmetsch
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A Swiss banker pleaded guilty to fraud for helping an unnamed hedge fund manager and other US taxpayers hide $60 million in assets.

Daniel Walchli, who was a member of the executive board of Zurich’s IHAG Holding AG, which owns Privatbank IHAG, entered his plea Thursday to a single count of conspiracy to defraud the US. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, but Manhattan federal prosecutors agreed not to seek a punishment outside of 24-to-30 months.

Walchli, 55, was charged in 2021 along with two IHAG bankers, as well as Swiss financial firm Allied Finance Trust AG and two of its executives.

According to prosecutors, the bankers approached a handful of high-net-worth US clients and offered to conceal their assets through a scheme they called the “Singapore Solution.” The clients’ assets were transferred to accounts in other jurisdictions, then repatriated to Switzerland in newly opened accounts nominally held by a Singapore-based asset management firm.

Most of the hidden assets that were cited in the case belonged to an Manhattan hedge fund manager identified in the indictment only as “Client-1.”

One of the other taxpayers, Wayne Franklyn Chinn, pleaded guilty in San Francisco federal court in 2019 to participating in the scheme. Chinn agreed to turn over $2.2 million.

The case is US v. Bechtiger, 20-cr-497, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

(Corrects Walchli’s title in second paragraph and number of defendants in third paragraph.)

  • U.S. diesel stocks bounce in sign of economic slowdown

    A slowing manufacturing sector is starting to put a dent in U.S. diesel demand, traders and fuel experts said this week, helping rebuild stocks that were extremely tight a year ago and cooling fuel prices. U.S. distillate inventories in March climbed to within the five-year average for the first time in more than a year. Now those rebuilding U.S. stocks paint a worrisome picture of a slowing economy.

  • Big 6 Canadian Banks Make TSX a March Loser While US Indexes Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s biggest banks have shed almost C$49 billion ($36.2 billion) in market value in March, making a loser of the country’s benchmark stock index while US equities are rising.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks Rally as Traders Eye Pe

  • China's Huawei says 'out of crisis' mode as revenue edges up

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said it was "out of crisis mode" as it posted a small increase in annual revenue, adding it was making headway with replacing components affected by sanctions thanks to the billions it is spending on research. R&D spending over the year rose 13.2% to 161.5 billion yuan ($23.50 billion), equivalent to a quarter of company revenue.

  • GE and Siemens Gamesa Settle Their Beef. But Something Else Matters More for GE Stock.

    The settlement over wind power patents is a small positive. The bigger deal is a price target increase from a Morgan Stanley analyst.

  • FDIC chair takes heat from lawmakers over cut-price deal that gave Silicon Valley Bank to First Citizens: ‘Maybe we could have been better’

    Shares in regional lender First Citizens skyrocketed this week after scooping up SVB on the cheap, prompting questions from Congress whether the FDIC negotiated a poor deal that will now cost banks $20 billion.

  • Oil Set for Best Week This Year as Supply Snags Boost Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for its biggest weekly gain of the year as disruptions to Iraqi exports tightened the market and inflation came in lower than expected to ease some economic worries.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks Rally as Traders Eye Peak

  • Barrick Finalizes Deal to Restart Papua New Guinea Gold Mine

    (Bloomberg) -- Barrick Gold Corp. is set to restart operations at one of its biggest gold mines after inking a deal with Papua New Guinea’s government over its shuttered mine in the southwest Pacific island nation.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks Ra

  • WSJ Opinion: Politicians and the Need to ‘Think Before You Speak’

    Wonder Land: Joe Biden and Donald Trump ignore a mother’s wisdom to the detriment of the country. Fortunately some politicians recognize what needs to change. Images: AP/Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Pound surges to become best performing currency this year

    The pound has surged to become the best performing currency among developed economies this year with the Bank of England expected to carry on raising interest rates.

  • Tesla Pursues Building a New US Plant With China’s Dominant Battery Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is looking to build a battery plant in the US, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would likely be a controversial arrangement with China’s dominant electric-vehicle battery manufacturer.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After DelaysA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot Ma

  • This Is The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. It is near an entry but is it a good buy? Here's what earnings and charts show for Berkshire stock.

  • Summers Warns ‘Too Early’ for All-Clear on US Financial Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said it’s too soon to be confident that the US has turned a corner on financial troubles that were sparked by the Federal Reserve’s rapid interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks

  • The Silicon Valley Bank Closure Has Me Worried. Are Money Market Accounts Safe?

    When banking failures occur, depositors naturally become worried about their money. They also tend to question whether to withdraw cash from their accounts or leave it where it is. And as depositors look for a safe place to house their … Continue reading → The post Are Money Market Accounts Safe? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GE settles wind turbine patent disputes with Siemens Gamesa

    Siemens Gamesa had sued GE for patent infringement in 2020 over the latter's Haliade-X turbines. Last year, a Boston federal judge barred GE from making and selling its Haliade-X wind turbines in the United States, after a jury found they infringed a patent owned by Siemens Gamesa. But GE was allowed to continue making and operating the turbines for existing projects off the coasts of Massachusetts and New Jersey with royalty payments to Siemens Gamesa.

  • Nomura Says US Money Supply Plunge Is ‘Elephant in the Room’ for Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nomura Holdings Inc. strategist is warning that investors are overlooking a crucial clue as they grapple with the path of US inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks Rally as Traders Eye Peak Ra

  • Meta Platforms Stock Rises. This Analyst Sees 21% Upside.

    Analyst Stephen Ju of Credit Suisse think Facebook is poised to grow revenue after two rounds of cost cuts.

  • China to boost regulatory oversight of digital economy -central bank official

    BOAO, China (Reuters) -China will beef up its regulatory oversight of the digital economy, as new technologies, especially new forms of finance, should not be blindly accepted and recognised, a deputy governor of the central bank said on Friday. Digital currencies and newly invented cryptocurrencies, rather than solving problems in finance, can in fact create new challenges, Xuan Changneng, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, said at the annual Boao Forum in Hainan province. "The digital economy has changed the format of financial services, but it has not changed the financial model itself," Xuan said.

  • RBA to Pause Tightening Cycle at Tuesday’s Meeting, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank is expected to keep borrowing costs unchanged at next week’s meeting, delivering its first pause since initiating a policy tightening cycle in May 2022.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After DelaysTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in JapanUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hyper

  • BMW bets on design and recycling, not mining, to lower battery costs

    BERLIN (Reuters) -BMW is betting on efficient design and recycling to bring down battery costs and is steering clear of investing in mines, its finance chief said on Friday, setting it apart from some competitors digging deep into the supply chain. BMW has its own battery cell research centre in Germany, but has left large-scale development to partners, placing multibillion-euro orders with CATL and EVE Energy to produce battery cells in China and Europe. Bringing down battery costs, most of which come from raw materials, is the key challenge for carmakers attempting to generate profits from electric vehicles (EVs) equivalent to those reaped from combustion engine cars, a target BMW hopes to reach with its "Neue Klasse" EV-only line launching mid-decade.

  • Icahn, Illumina privately discussed settlement before public fight - filing

    The billionaire proposed a negotiated settlement on March 8 that included two board seats for his nominees and one for a mutually agreed candidate, according to the filing from Illumina. He also suggested a joint statement supporting the divestiture of cancer detection test maker Grail if Illumina's appeal to European regulators, which had ordered it to sell Grail, was not successful.