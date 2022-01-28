Swiss Chalet to close Chatham store location with plans to reopen in near future

VAUGHAN, ON, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's iconic full-service family restaurant, Swiss Chalet, announces an upcoming restaurant closure in Chatham, Ontario.

As of spring 2022, the Swiss Chalet restaurant located at 160 Keil Dr. S, Chatham, will be closing its doors. "We've had many years of success in this region," said Ron Simard, Chief Operating Officer at Swiss Chalet, "and we would like to thank the Chatham community for all of their support over the years."

Swiss Chalet is committed to continuing to serve the community of Chatham and is actively searching to replace it with a more contemporary Swiss Chalet restaurant in order to meet the needs of guests in the community. "We are excited to return to the region in the near future," Simard explains.

About Swiss Chalet

Swiss Chalet was founded in 1954 with more than 200 locations across Canada under the operation of RECIPE Unlimited Corporation, Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. As a Canadian brand, Swiss Chalet prides itself in bringing Canadian families together for mealtime by serving real, delicious and wholesome comfort food. The brand is known for its iconic Swiss-inspired rotisserie chicken served with Signature Chalet Dipping Sauce. For more information, visit SwissChalet.com.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Fresh Since 1999 and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As of June 27, 2021, Recipe had 25 brands and 1,327 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE). RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

