U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,745.97
    +872.02 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Swiss Chalet to close Chatham store location with plans to reopen in near future

·2 min read

VAUGHAN, ON, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's iconic full-service family restaurant, Swiss Chalet, announces an upcoming restaurant closure in Chatham, Ontario.

As of spring 2022, the Swiss Chalet restaurant located at 160 Keil Dr. S, Chatham, will be closing its doors. "We've had many years of success in this region," said Ron Simard, Chief Operating Officer at Swiss Chalet, "and we would like to thank the Chatham community for all of their support over the years."

Swiss Chalet is committed to continuing to serve the community of Chatham and is actively searching to replace it with a more contemporary Swiss Chalet restaurant in order to meet the needs of guests in the community. "We are excited to return to the region in the near future," Simard explains.

About Swiss Chalet
Swiss Chalet was founded in 1954 with more than 200 locations across Canada under the operation of RECIPE Unlimited Corporation, Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. As a Canadian brand, Swiss Chalet prides itself in bringing Canadian families together for mealtime by serving real, delicious and wholesome comfort food. The brand is known for its iconic Swiss-inspired rotisserie chicken served with Signature Chalet Dipping Sauce. For more information, visit SwissChalet.com.

About Recipe
Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Fresh Since 1999 and Ultimate Kitchens.
RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As of June 27, 2021, Recipe had 25 brands and 1,327 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE). RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

SOURCE Swiss Chalet

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/28/c4397.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Surged 14% on Friday

    The deal is an advance purchase agreement between Novavax and Israel's Ministry of Health. The Novavax jab is not yet authorized or approved for use in Israel; so far, the country has only approved fellow biotech Moderna's mRNA-1273 (Spikevax) and Comirnaty from Pfizer and BioNTech. In its press release on the matter, Novavax wrote that it "will work with the Ministry of Health to obtain the necessary authorizations and finalize plans for distribution in Israel pending regulatory approval."

  • New England Is Burning the Most Oil for Electricity Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- New England is relying on oil-fired generators for the most electricity since 2018 as a frigid blast boosts demand for power and natural gas prices soar. Most Read from BloombergStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandWall Street Briefed by Biden Team on Possible Russia SanctionsOi

  • 2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Electric car stocks are down sharply in 2022, but this pair of electric vehicle makers represents a good value for the next 10 years.

  • Oil Prices Could Reach $100 This Year. It’s Bad for Oil Producers, Too.

    Talk of $100-a-barrel oil has intensified in recent days, but triple-digit prices may pose a disadvantage for major oil-producing nations that are set to meet next week to decide the best course of action on production levels. “It isn’t in OPEC+’s best interest to see prices go through $90 [a barrel] this year and move higher,” says Bob Ryan, chief commodity and energy strategist at BCA Research. “The potential for demand destruction is high at these levels, especially if the [U.S. dollar] remains strong,” he adds, as local currency costs will become “prohibitive,” especially in emerging market economies.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock Is Well Worth Watching Ahead of Q4 Earnings

    Exxon Mobil will benefit from rising oil and gas prices in the fourth quarter.

  • The Real Brake on America’s Electric-Vehicle Revolution

    Capital is pouring into U.S. EV and battery plants, but not into the foundations of a domestic battery industry, leaving the supply chain uncomfortably dependent on China

  • Chevron kicks off oil industry's Q4 results with a miss

    Chevron Corp on Friday reported a fourth quarter profit that missed Wall Street estimates and offered a weak outlook for this year's oil and gas production, sending its shares lower. The first major oil company to report fourth quarter results posted earnings of $5.1 billion, or $2.65 a share. The below-par profit came despite higher oil and gas prices that were expected to lift results for the top energy companies.

  • Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co. to invest $1B for manufacturing operations at former Philip Morris site in Concord

    The project, which was approved for state incentives, calls for a manufacturing campus and will create 589 jobs.

  • Australian Dollar Continues to Look Very Threatened

    Australian dollar traders have seen quite a bit of negativity over the last couple of days, and it looks like we will continue to see more.

  • Chevron Profit Falls Short of Forecasts Despite Oil’s Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. posted disappointing profits after slumping values for some long-held fields hurt the oil giant’s ability to take full advantage of surging energy prices. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapMegacap Tech Drives Stocks Toward Best Day in

  • SES Holdings Founder & CEO on Next-Generation EV Batteries, Going Public

    By: Alan Hatfield Electric vehicle battery producer SES Holdings Pte. announced in July that it plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Ivanhoe […]

  • 1 Sector to Watch as the EV Market Heats Up

    The lithium rush is on. As that demand accelerates, lithium miners stand to benefit – but only if they can gear up production fast enough to meet demand. Lithium prices rose strongly during 2021 – up anywhere from 250% to more than 400%, depending on the form of lithium, between the start of the year and mid-December.

  • McDonald's Crosses $10 Billion in Annual Income

    McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) rebound is still in full swing. The fast-food titan this week announced fourth-quarter earnings results that included record sales growth as it bounced back from its pandemic-related slump in 2020. Investors were worried that the latest coronavirus variant might disrupt McDonald's growth rebound, but that fear was overblown.

  • Why one area of the economy isn't seeing inflation

    Inflation may be hot, but there's one are where pricing has been held down by competition. Have you examined your mobile phone bill lately?

  • Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990

    Rigzone's regular market watchers look at a notable gas price increase, new oil price highs, rising geopolitical temperatures and more.

  • Apple’s Blowout Earnings Lift These Supplier Stocks

    Apple ‘s blowout earnings have had a positive knock-on effect for other companies, boosting shares in the tech giant’s suppliers amid signs that supply-chain woes have eased. Apple (ticker: AAPL), the world’s most valuable public company, reported sales and earnings well ahead of Wall Street’s expectations late Thursday, driven by sales of the iPhone as well as surprisingly good results in its services business. Earnings per share of $2.10 firmly beat expectations for $1.90.

  • Steel Market Cools as Supplies Expand

    Steel production in the U.S. rose by 19% last year from 2020, as surging demand followed Covid-19-related shutdowns of mills and depleted the country’s steel supply.

  • LVMH shares rise after luxury giant's Q4 sales growth accelerated

    Shares in LVMH rose on Friday after the world's largest luxury goods conglomerate reported an acceleration in its fourth quarter sales growth. LVMH shares were up 3.9 percent in early session trading, and the rally in LVMH also lifted up the shares of its luxury goods rivals such as Kering and Hermes. LVMH, which owns brands spanning Hennessy cognac to cosmetics retailer Sephora, said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter sales growth accelerated, reaching 20.04 billion euros ($22.31 billion) overall, with growth led by the French group's biggest earners Louis Vuitton and Dior.

  • Ford, GM juggle today's challenges with tomorrow's promises

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are expected to report next week they turned solid profits for the last quarter of 2021, but rarely has past performance mattered less to investors. The two Detroit automakers are in mid-leap between a combustion-powered present, and a future they have promised will be defined by electric vehicles and software-powered services. Both companies have mapped out multibillion-dollar investments in new North American electric vehicle and battery factories, aimed at challenging Tesla Inc and a flock of smaller EV startups in the still-tiny market.

  • Mondelez earnings: Supply chain 'all out of whack,' CEO says

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal talks Mondelez earnings and taste tests some of the snack giant's latest creations.