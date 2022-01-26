Swiss Deluxe Hotels Appoints IMAGINE PR as North American Public Relations Agency
NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Deluxe Hotels has appointed IMAGINE PR as their North American Public Relations Representative.
Founded in 1934, Swiss Deluxe Hotels is made up of 39 of the most exclusive five-star hotels throughout Switzerland and stands for the highest quality and standards. The properties in the association are considered among the leading hotels worldwide and are known for offering the most unique personal service. Each member is one of the top "places to be" in the Swiss hotel industry, with the group reporting approximately 730,000 overnight stays and sales of around CHF 1.14 billion in 2020.
From properties in locations such as Geneva, Ascona, St. Moritz, Bern, Gstaad, Lucerne, Montreux, and Zurich, Swiss Deluxe Hotels embodies the prestige of Switzerland's luxury hospitality sector.
The members of Swiss Deluxe Hotels are:
The Chedi Andermatt
The Tschuggen Grand Hotel
Castello Del Sole
Hotel Eden Roc
Grand Resort Bad Ragaz
Grand Hotel Les Trois Rois
Bellevue Palace
Hotel Schweizerhof Bern & Spa
Guarda Golf Hotel & Residences
LeCrans Hotel & Spa
Beau-Rivage
Four Seasons Hotel Des Bergues
Mandarin Oriental, Geneva
Gstaad Palace
Le Grand Bellevue
Park Gstaad
The Alpina Gstaad
Victoria-Jungfrau Grand Hotel & Spa
Beau-Rivage Palace
Lausanne Palace
Hotel Splendide Royal
Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern
Fairmont Le Montreux Palace
Le Mirador Resort & Spa
Beau-Rivage Hotel
Grand Hotel Kronenhof
Badrutt's Palace Hotel
Carlton Hotel St. Moritz
Kulm Hotel St. Moritz
Suvretta House
Grand Hôtel Du Lac
Park Hotel Vitznau
Grand Hotel Zermatterhof
Mont Cervin Palace
Riffelalp Resort 2222M
Baur Au Lac
La Réserve Eden Au Lach Zurich
The Dolder Grand
Widder Hotel
For more information, please visit: https://www.swissdeluxehotels.com/en
About Swiss Deluxe Hotels
The Swiss Deluxe Hotels association (SDH) was founded in 1934 and is comprised of 39 of the most renowned five-star hotels in Switzerland. With a total of 4,100 rooms and 8,200 beds, the SDH's membership accounts for more than 40% of Switzerland's five-star hotel capacity. The SDH is the most important association in this segment and has assumed a leading role in Switzerland's luxury hospitality for decades. The personal service is unique, with over 8,000 employees to ensure the well-being of a clientele accustomed to luxury. In 2020, the Group recorded around 730,000 overnight stays, while annual sales in 2020 totaled around CHF 1.14 billion.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swiss-deluxe-hotels-appoints-imagine-pr-as-north-american-public-relations-agency-301468930.html
SOURCE Swiss Deluxe Hotels