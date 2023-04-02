U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.15 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.41 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0064 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2336
    -0.0054 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9530
    +0.2640 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,948.89
    -483.77 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.58 (+0.93%)
     

Swiss federal prosecutors open investigation into Credit Suisse takeover

Fox Business
·2 min read

Prosecutors in Switzerland opened investigation into the UBS Group's takeover of Credit Suisse on Sunday.

The country's Federal Prosecutor is investigation potential crimes by executives at both Credit Suisse and UBS, though the office did not specify what parts of the agreement it would look into.

"The Office of the Attorney General wants to proactively fulfill its mandate and responsibility to contribute to a clean Swiss financial centre and has set up a monitoring system so that it can take action immediately on any issues that fall within its area of responsibility," the prosecutor's office wrote in a statement.

UBS and Credit Suisse came to an agreement on their merger last month, just a week after the Swiss government handed CS a $54 billion bailout.

CREDIT SUISSE FACES LAWSUITS FROM US SHAREHOLDERS FOR ALLEGEDLY CONCEALING FINANCIAL WOES

Swiss bank Credit Suisse logo
Swiss prosecutors are investigating the merger deal between Credit Suisse and UBS Group.
Sergio Ermotti
UBS Group CEO Sergio Ermotti reached a deal to save Credit Suisse after the bank collapsed.

‘’Credit Suisse was on life support and Swiss authorities believed only a full transplant of the banks divisions into UBS would restore stability to the banking system," Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown, told Fox News of the deal

READ ON THE FOX BUSINESS APP

MUSK RESPONDS TO $100B CREDIT LINE IN $2B UBS-CREDIT SUISSE DEAL: 'WOW'

UBS Group's deal, if it moves forward, would see the company purchase CS for $3.2 billion, while also taking on the first $5.4 billion in losses from unwinding derivatives and other risky assets.

"[UBS] will not only have to accept the healthier parts of the business but its failing ones as well – particularly its investment division, which has been mired in crisis after crisis. UBS will now be looking to chop up and sell off big chunks of operations, to slim down in size, given that the combined balance sheet is twice the size of Switzerland’s economy," Streeter said.

The prosecutor's office has not indicated how long it expects its investigation to last.

Fox News' Eric Revell and Reuters contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Swiss prosecutor probes Credit Suisse takeover

    Switzerland's Federal Prosecutor has opened an investigation into the state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS Group, the office of the attorney general said on Sunday. The prosecutor, based in the Swiss capital Bern, is looking into potential breaches of the country's criminal law by government officials, regulators and executives at the two banks, which agreed on an emergency merger last month to avoid a meltdown in the country's financial system. There were "numerous aspects of events around Credit Suisse" that warranted investigation and which needed to be analysed to "identify any criminal offences that could fall within the competence of the [prosecutor]", it said in a statement.

  • Texas McCombs Launches Online Master’s Of Business Analytics

    Texas McCombs School of Business has launched an online version of its popular Master of Science in Business Analytics for working professionals. The University of Texas McCombs School of Business has launched a new ... The post Texas McCombs Launches Online Master’s Of Business Analytics appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • ValueAct questions Seven & i strategy, pushes 7-Eleven spin-off

    ValueAct Capital is pushing Seven & i Holdings to explain its corporate strategy to shareholders including why it is not spinning off of its 7-Eleven convenience store chain or considering selling the whole company. The investment firm, which owns a 4.4% stake and has been pushing for change since 2020, is ratcheting up pressure before the company's April 6 earnings call and the annual meeting where it seeks to replace four board members. "We have been unable to establish confidence in the management or governance of Seven & i," ValueAct wrote in a letter to the company's board dated April 2, adding recent communication heightened concern about "entrenchment."

  • UBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG will cut its workforce by between 20% and 30% after completing its takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, SonntagsZeitung reported, as Swiss prosecutors started gathering evidence as part of a possible criminal investigation into the deal. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Crimin

  • Nick Jonas and Dexcom talk partnership, the future of diabetes management tech

    When Nick Jonas attended SXSW this year, it wasn't to perform – instead, it was to raise awareness about continuous glucose monitoring, or CGM, a technology that can provide real-time blood glucose readings to help manage diabetes.

  • Treat mom to Mother's Day jewelry deals at Pandora, Kate Spade and Blue Nile

    Shop the best Mother's Day jewelry deals at Pandora, Kate Spade, Brilliant Earth, Blue Nile, Amazon, Macy's, Made by Mary, Etsy, Tory Burch and more.

  • Benefit claimants ‘job ghosting’ employers with fake applications

    Unemployed workers are “job ghosting” companies with fake applications so they can continue to receive benefits, one of Britain's biggest employers has claimed.

  • Swiss Prosecutor Opens Probe Into Credit Suisse Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- The Swiss Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation into the government-brokered takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG by UBS Group AG and is gathering evidence to identify possible crimes.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail

  • Media giants slash costs, point to 'peak' losses in streaming

    The stock market wiped a whopping $500 billion-plus in market capitalization from the world's biggest media, cable, and entertainment giants in 2022.

  • Saudi-Led Oil Producers to Lower Output Further

    The new cuts are expected to total more than a million barrels a day, potentially sending crude prices higher.

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • 7 Dividend Stocks for Uncertain Economic Times

    Treasuries aren't the only refuge in a slowdown. Dividend names also "can provide a margin of safety," says UBS.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • Top Growth Stocks for April 2023

    While growth stocks have been hampered by rising interest rates, inflation, and supply chain disruptions, these companies prove that growth can still be achieved in this tough macro environment. The statistics in the tables below are as of March 27.

  • Tesla Deliveries Hit Record In Q1 But Miss Views Again; TSLA Stock Up 68% In 2023

    Tesla deliveries hit a record in Q1, but fell short of views yet again. Tesla stock is up 68% in 2023, breaking out into a buy zone Friday.

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $23.58, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day.

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTr