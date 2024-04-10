Swiss finance minister expects banks won't agree with regulation reform

BERN, April 10 (Reuters) - Switzerland's finance minister expects pushback from the banking sector on proposed reforms to the country's too-big-to-fail rules, she told reporters in Bern on Wednesday.

"I do assume that the sector will make its presence felt and that the sector will not agree with this," minister Karin Keller-Sutter said of the proposed measures.

However, she said it was important to make the banking industry stronger and that Swiss taxpayers should not carry the costs of company failures. (Reporting by John Revill, Writing by Rachel More)