U.S. markets open in 8 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,058.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,903.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,956.75
    -8.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.90
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.76
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.20
    -5.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.12
    -0.85 (-4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2307
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5990
    -0.1460 (-0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,539.01
    +950.67 (+3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    619.76
    +18.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.53
    -218.25 (-0.78%)
     

Swiss Franc Czar Is Sought for Heart of SNB’s Crisis Machine

Bastian Benrath
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- With Switzerland’s banking crisis barely subsided, the country’s central bank will soon need to find a successor to one of the key players behind the scenes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Andrea Maechler, the governing board member in charge of markets, has only one quarterly interest-rate decision left at the Swiss National Bank and is set to deliver what may be one of her final speeches on Thursday. She will depart at the end of June to become deputy chief at the Bank for International Settlements.

Last year, Maechler was in charge of implementing the SNB’s seminal shift to end currency purchases and start selling the franc. Amid Credit Suisse Group AG’s forced takeover this month, her officials ensured a flow of dollar liquidity to lenders, and kept money markets in line.

Finding a successor with the credibility and skills to set rates in a hiking cycle as the remnants of a bank crisis fester is testing enough. Add to that the tasks of enforcing transmission of monetary policy, and concurrently selling billions of foreign-currency reserves as the SNB unwinds its almost $1 trillion balance sheet.

Then there’s the difficulty of ensuring that its three-member board reflects Switzerland’s multilingual regional balance. Another woman would be ideal, and someone from outside the central bank might be preferable too.

Making it even harder for the SNB’s supervisory Bank Council — whose job is to propose candidates — only Swiss citizens are eligible, narrowing the pool to a total population similar to New York City. The government doesn’t have to follow the recommendation in its final decision.

“Finding a successor for Andrea Maechler will not be that easy,” said Karsten Junius, chief economist at Zurich’s Bank J Safra Sarasin Ltd, citing the difficulty of finding a “top-notch” economist and also seeking a linguistic and gender mix for the board.

The language requirement is an unwritten rule that may prove insurmountable. Both SNB President Thomas Jordan and Vice President Martin Schlegel are primarily German speakers.

Jordan could claim his hometown of Biel is on the boundary with French-speaking Switzerland, but appointing someone from a French- or Italian-language canton is optimal.

Maechler ticked the French box, and was also the SNB’s first female policymaker in 117 years: With gender diversity under scrutiny there, another woman would help. Meanwhile an external hire could alleviate criticism of the president’s dominance of the SNB.

“The worst thing would be for Thomas Jordan to further consolidate his power by having a current subordinate appointed,” Geneva political candidate Michael Malquarti wrote on LinkedIn. A group of economists called the SNB Observatory have similar concerns, and in the past week, one local commentator called the central bank a “one-man show.”

With the clock ticking, speculation is building on Maechler’s possible successor. Here’s a look at some potential candidates.

Attilio Zanetti

The 53 year-old Attilio Zanetti has been at the SNB for more than two decades, leading international monetary cooperation before becoming one of four alternate board members last year. He previously spent some months at the International Monetary Fund and the Federal Reserve of San Francisco, and was a lecturer at the University of Basel. Born in Italian-speaking Bellinzona and having graduated in French-speaking Fribourg, Zanetti has the language.

Petra Gerlach

Petra Gerlach, 47, is the only woman in the SNB’s extended top echelon other than Maechler. Before becoming an alternate board member, she was deputy head of economic affairs. She joined the central bank 19 years ago, though she spent five of those at the BIS and in an academic role in Dublin. Gerlach would be the clearest female internal choice, though German being her first language speaks against her.

Other Candidates

The SNB could tap its own supervisory body for a candidate such as Geneva finance professor Rajna Gibson Brandon — a qualified French-speaking woman and former member of the Swiss federal banking commission. She’s on the panel that’s responsible for finding Maechler’s successor, which might prove an obstacle to her selection, though the SNB doesn’t comment on whether that would exclude her as a candidate.

One option from the civil administration might be Sabine D’Amelio-Favez, who runs Switzerland’s budgetary authority. She has both French- and Italian-Swiss heritage, and holds the job Maechler’s predecessor, Fritz Zurbruegg, had when he joined the SNB in 2012.

Marlene Amstad, head of financial regulator Finma and a former SNB official herself, might be another possibility.

Among other names cited by observers are three more academics: Basel macroeconomist Sarah Lein, who already did a six-year stint at the central bank, Luisa Lambertini, a finance professor based in Lausanne who is a dual Swiss-Italian citizen, and has been a consultant with the European Central Bank, and Aymo Brunetti, a former chief economic adviser to the Swiss government who was also among the first experts consulted by parliament in the Credit Suisse crisis.

But the appointment of Maechler herself in 2015 suggests another option. Her selection was a total surprise, offering the possibility that such an outcome could happen again.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Li Calls China ‘Anchor for World Peace,’ Upbeat on Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Premier Li Qiang called China an “anchor for world peace” while expressing optimism about the recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy in a keynote speech at a forum that included business and government leaders from around the globe.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist E

  • Analysis-Hiring spree by China's debt-laden local governments fuel fiscal fears

    Some of China's most indebted local governments are on a hiring spree, a move that analysts say could put fragile regional finances under more strain as officials seek to create jobs for a record number of graduates entering the workforce this year. China's huge and rising local government debt, totalling $9 trillion, or about half the nation's gross domestic product, is one of the biggest threats to fostering sustainable growth in the world's second largest economy. Beijing has said defusing these debt risks is one of the government's major tasks this year, while it's also prioritising job creation in an economy still reeling from years of costly COVID-19 lockdowns, travel curbs and other containment measures.

  • Sugar Getting Even Pricier Poses New Threat to Food Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sugar, consumed in everything from chocolate to fizzy drinks and baked products, is becoming ever more expensive, raising costs for the industry and keeping up pressure on global food inflation. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion

  • Colombia, Peru Eye World Bank Catastrophe Bonds as Trade Revives

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombia and Peru are considering returning to a World Bank program that issues bonds to cover claims on natural disasters after the plan faced a nearly two-year lull.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverThe countries are among those looking

  • Thai central bank raises policy rate, more tightening likely

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand's central bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, as it attempts to bring inflation back within target while the economic recovery gathers pace against rising global headwinds. The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase rate to 1.75%, as expected by 18 of 22 economists in a Reuters poll, for a fifth straight meeting. The BOT trimmed its growth forecasts for this year and next, pointing to increased global uncertainty, but expected the strength in the tourism sector to lessen the impact of any global slowdown.

  • Airbus Ends Talks for Stake in Atos Big Data Spinoff Evidian

    (Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE said that it will no longer pursue a minority holding in Atos SE’s Evidian, ending a bid to buy a stake in the spinoff of its cybersecurity, cloud and supercomputing businesses. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverAcquiring a 29.9

  • Bank of Canada 'ready to act' in event of extreme market stress

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada is ready to step in with support if the banking system comes under severe strain, but now it is not even close to being worried about the health of the financial system, Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle said on Wednesday. In a speech to financial services professionals in Montreal, Gravelle also said the central bank's quantitative tightening (QT) program will have run its course by the first half of 2025. The failures of U.S. lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, followed by Credit Suisse's rescue, are prompting central bankers to closely monitor the potential for banking stress to trigger a credit crunch.

  • Credit Suisse has violated U.S. tax evasion deal, Senate Committee finds

    LONDON (Reuters) -Credit Suisse violated a 2014 plea deal with U.S. authorities by continuing to help ultra-wealthy Americans evade taxes and concealing more than $700 million from the government, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee found on Wednesday. After concluding a two-year investigation into Credit Suisse - which this month agreed to a rescue takeover by rival UBS - the committee said it had uncovered "major violations" of the 2014 agreement between the Swiss lender and the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) for enabling tax evasion. New owner UBS or the Swiss government should assume responsibility for any future fines, the committee said, calling on the DoJ and the Internal Revenue Service to investigate whether Credit Suisse should face more penalties.

  • Marketmind: Out of the sinking, banks 'n' tech lead the way

    That should mean a positive session for risk appetite and stocks, fueled by hopes that the banking crisis is abating and investorscrisisish reaction to Chinese e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba's wide-ranging restructuring plans. Wall Street posted solid gains on Wednesday as volatility slumped to its lowest since the U.S. banking tremors were first felt three weeks ago. While bond yields inched up, bond market volatility also fell and fixed income markets were pretty calm.

  • JPMorgan, Goldman Plan to Start Trading Private Credit Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks are looking to start trading private credit loans as they seek to make inroads into the lucrative world of direct lending, a potential first step that could ultimately reshape the largely buy-and-hold market.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trud

  • Shell CFO Says Shareholders Focusing More on Energy Security

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc investors are showing more interest in energy security in the wake of the crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Chief Financial Officer Sinead Gorman. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverNew Chief Executiv

  • Progress' (PRGS) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

    Progress' (PRGS) first-quarter fiscal 2023 results benefit from strong subscription license revenues.

  • The banker Switzerland trusts to stem Credit Suisse crisis

    Straight from a class room to trading securities while just a teenager, Sergio Ermotti has had a career which tracked the Wall Street boom that started in the 1980s, and culminated with him fixing Switzerland's biggest bank after it fell victim to the last financial crash. Ermotti was originally propelled into the role of chief executive at UBS Group AG in 2011 by a rogue trader scandal. Ermotti, who had toyed with becoming a sportsman before banking, will oversee the delicate task of digesting one-time rival Credit Suisse, which was bailed out 10 days ago with roughly 260 billion francs ($280 billion) of state support and sold to UBS, after a string of scandals triggered a run on the lender.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Facing Charge of Allegedly Bribing Chinese Officials

    U.S. prosecutors unveiled a new indictment against FTX crypto exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried Tuesday, adding a bribery charge to the 12 other charges he already faces. Braden Perry, Kennyhertz Perry Partner and former CFTC senior trial lawyer, discusses his reaction and the wider implications for the crypto industry.

  • Exclusive-ICU Medical to compete against GE Healthcare for Medtronic units -sources

    ICU Medical Inc has teamed up with a private equity firm to challenge GE Healthcare Technologies Inc in its pursuit of two medical technology businesses that Medtronic Plc is seeking to sell for between $8 billion and $9 billion, according to people familiar with the process. ICU Medical, a U.S. medical device maker, has submitted an offer for the assets in partnership with buyout firm Linden Capital Partners and is through to the second round of bidding in the auction process, the sources said. GE Healthcare and private equity firms Carlyle Group Inc and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), which have been pursuing rival offers separately, are also through to the second round, the sources added.

  • Ericsson CEO, Directors Lose Liability Vote Over Iraq Scandal

    (Bloomberg) -- Ericsson AB’s chairman, chief executive officer and several other board members could be held financially responsible for one of Sweden’s worst corporate corruption scandals after shareholders voted against discharging them from liability. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist E

  • US 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rate Eases to Six-Week Low of 6.45%

    (Bloomberg) -- US mortgage rates edged down to a six-week low of 6.45%, helping drive a fourth-straight advance in applications to buy a home.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverThe contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage eased 3 basis points in the wee

  • A $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda changed the course of global markets when he unleashed a $3.4 trillion firehose of Japanese cash on the investment world. Now Kazuo Ueda is likely to dismantle his legacy, setting the stage for a flow reversal that risks sending shockwaves through the global economy.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red

  • First Republic Bank is not currently looking for a buyer

    First Republic Bank is no longer actively looking for a buyer as potential suitors are concerned about the losses they'll have to add to their books with no government backup.

  • Will Bitcoin keep minting more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here's why Warren Buffett believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.