Swiss Life Holding (VTX:SLHN) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To CHF30.00

Swiss Life Holding AG's (VTX:SLHN) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to CHF30.00 on 5th of May. This takes the annual payment to 5.3% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Swiss Life Holding's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 98% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 61%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Swiss Life Holding Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CHF4.50 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CHF30.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Swiss Life Holding has grown earnings per share at 9.6% per year over the past five years. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

Our Thoughts On Swiss Life Holding's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Swiss Life Holding's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Swiss Life Holding that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

