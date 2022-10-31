U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,903.25
    -8.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,866.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,546.75
    -40.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,848.80
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.10
    -0.80 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,646.90
    +2.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9950
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.75
    -1.64 (-5.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8100
    +0.3900 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,502.58
    -393.62 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.50
    +15.14 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Swiss National Bank posts loss of $142.6 billion in first nine months of 2022

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is pictured in Bern

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank lost 142.2 billion Swiss francs ($142.60 billion) in the first nine months of 2022, it said on Monday, as rising interest rates and the stronger Swiss franc slashed the value of the central bank's foreign investments.

The loss - the largest in the SNB's 115-year history - was slightly more than the annual economic output of Morocco ($132 billion).

The SNB made a loss of 141 billion francs from its foreign-currency positions as the bonds and stocks bought during its campaign to stem the appreciation of the safe-haven franc slid in value.

($1 = 0.9972 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse prices shares in capital hike at 3.82 francs

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse on Monday said qualified investors have committed to buying 462 million new shares at a purchase price of 3.82 Swiss francs ($3.83), as it announced details of its capital hike. The price represented 94% of the volume weighted average price of Credit Suisse shares on Oct. 27 and 28, and will raise gross proceeds of 1.76 billion Swiss francs. Some 307.6 million of the new shares are expected to be bought by Saudi National Bank, giving it a 9.9% stake in Credit Suisse, the Swiss lender said.

  • Halloween: Did it descend from a Roscommon cave?

    BBC NI weather presenter Barra Best takes a closer look at one theory regarding the origin of Halloween.

  • Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky

    New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a “conspiracy theory extremist” just two months ago. “I’m here for one reason, and that’s to make sure Don Bolduc is the next U.S. senator," Rick Scott, a Florida senator and chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told dozens of voters on Sunday gathered inside an Atkinson, New Hampshire, community center.

  • EU examines classifying Iran Revolutionary Guards as terrorists - Germany

    Germany and the European Union are examining whether to classify Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday. "I made it clear last week that we will launch another package of sanctions, that we will examine how we can also list the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation," Baerbock said in a interview with ARD broadcaster on Sunday. Her comments come after the head of the Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their already fierce crackdown on widespread unrest.

  • QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) insiders sold US$2.0m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

    In the last year, many QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may...

  • Dovish FOMC Would See Traders Scrambling to Catch Up, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- For months, investors have been eagerly awaiting a Federal Reserve policy pivot. But now, at least for some, it might come too soon. Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchLula Narrowly Wins Brazil’s Presidency in Historic ComebackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsThe lat

  • Stocks Poised to Fall Monday

    The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday is widely expected to lift its target rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for a fourth straight time. On Friday, economists are expecting a gain of 195,000 nonfarm jobs.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks

    One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December. In response to all of this, markets jumped on Friday. The S&P

  • 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold

    These names offer dividend longevity, safe payout ratios, low valuations, and very high dividend yields.

  • Here's Why NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Amazon Earnings: 6 Key Metrics Investors Should See

    On Friday, shares of the e-commerce giant dropped following its release of a weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings report.

  • 11 Best Day Trading Stocks To Buy

    In this article we present the list of 11 Best Day Trading Stocks To Buy. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Day Trading Stocks To Buy. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) are a few of the stocks that day traders should consider monitoring daily, as they’re […]

  • Is Meta's Stock Price Crash Justified?

    The social media giant turned metaverse pioneer has seen its stock price fall substantially since reporting third-quarter results.

  • China Property Billionaire Wu Resigns as Longfor Chair During Sector Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. plummeted the most on record after billionaire Chairperson Wu Yajun stepped down, leaving the company without its longtime leader during a deepening nationwide property crisis.Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchLula Narrowly Wins Brazil’s Presidency in Historic ComebackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on P

  • Roku Investors Need To Hear What Reed Hastings Just Said

    Not much has gone right for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this year. Revenue growth abruptly stalled out, coming in at 18% in the second quarter and with guidance calling for just 3% growth in the third quarter. With its digital advertising peers, like Alphabet and Meta Platforms, reporting weak earnings, Roku is likely to face substantial headwinds for at least the second half of the year, if not well into 2023 or as long as advertisers fear a recession.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally's Fed Pivot Hopes Face Test; 5 Stocks Near Buys With Earnings Due

    The stock market rally faced hurdles last week but revved higher. Time to step on the gas? The Fed meeting looms large.

  • Russia, China may be preparing new gold-backed currency, but expert assures US dollar 'safest' currency today

    Chinese officials have periodically discussed plans to disrupt the dollar's dominance as a global currency, but Beijing this year has bought gold in record quantities.

  • It’s Time to Scoop Up Muni Bonds. They Offer Yields You Won’t Want to Miss.

    A 5% muni now offers a tax equivalent yield of almost 8% for individuals in the top federal tax bracket.

  • Exxon Mobil, AbbVie, and Visa Raised Dividends

    Energy giant Exxon Mobil, pharmaceutical firm AbbVie, and cards firm Visa were among the U.S. companies that announced dividend increases last week.

  • Investors Are Abandoning ETFs for Direct Indexing. Should You?

    ETFs made their debut in the '90s as a popular security that allowed investors to have an alternative to traditional stock purchases and mutual funds. Through ETFs, investors could obtain a passively managed portfolio with no minimum investment and various … Continue reading → The post So Long, ETFs: Direct Indexing Is All the Rage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.